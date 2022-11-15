Major League Baseball Anthony Rizzo re-signs with Yankees; several others reject QO 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The MLB’s offseason has begun, and with free agency underway, more than a dozen players had to decide by Tuesday whether they would accept qualifying offers from their respective teams.

The final tally: Two players accepted and 12 declined, with two from the latter group already inking new contracts.

The most notable development was first baseman Anthony Rizzo signing a three-year deal to stay with the Yankees through at least 2024, ESPN reported. The three-time All-Star will earn $17 million in each of the next two seasons and is eligible for a $6 million buyout if the Yanks decline his $17 million option for 2025. Rizzo hit 32 homers and generated an .817 OPS over 130 games in 2022, his first full season in New York.

Left-handed starter Tyler Anderson, meanwhile, declined a QO from the Dodgers to join the neighboring Angels on a three-year, $35 million deal, per ESPN. Anderson was a breakout performer in 2022, going 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA and earning his first All-Star selection.

Two other 2022 All-Stars, outfielder/designated hitter Joc Pederson (Giants) and catcher Martín Pérez (Rangers), accepted their $19.65 million offers.

Those who rejected their qualifying offers and are now on the open market include OF Aaron Judge, SS Trea Turner, SS Xander Bogaerts, P Jacob deGrom, SS Dansby Swanson, P Carlos Rodón, OF Brandon Nimmo, C Willson Contreras, P Chris Bassitt and P Nathan Eovaldi.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more