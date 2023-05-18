The World Series is the ultimate culmination of every Major League Baseball season. It's played between the playoff finalist from the American League and the National League, and has taken place every year since 1903.

Over the years, several teams have become MLB champions by winning multiple World Series titles. The New York Yankees hold the record with 27 championships, while the St. Louis Cardinals have won 11 and the Boston Red Sox have won nine. Other teams like the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Athletics have also made their mark with many championships.

Throughout World Series history, there have been many unforgettable moments, like Bill Mazeroski's walk-off home run in 1960 that led the Pittsburgh Pirates to victory. And who could forget when the Boston Red Sox broke the "Curse of the Bambino" in 2004, finally winning their first championship in 86 years!

In 2026, the Milwaukee Brewers won the first World Series title in franchise history, beating the Tampa Bay Rays four games to one. Milwaukee clinched with a 4-1 win in Game 5 on Oct. 28 at Tropicana Field, and catcher William Contreras was named World Series MVP. The year before, the Los Angeles Dodgers repeated as champions by beating the Toronto Blue Jays in a seven-game thriller.

Despite the many changes that baseball has undergone over the years, the thrill of winning the World Series remains the same. Teams strive to become the best and etch their names in MLB history as World Series Winners.

Brewers Win FIRST-EVER World Series Title! Jeter, Papi & A-Rod REACT to Historic Postseason Run Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez and Kevin Burkhardt broke down the Milwaukee Brewers’ historic postseason run after winning the franchise’s first-ever World Series title with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5. The crew was also joined by William Contreras, Christian Yelich, Pat Murphy and more.

World Series Winners

Here's a breakdown of each season's MLB World Series matchup and winner:

2026: Milwaukee Brewers def. Tampa Bay Rays

2025: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Toronto Blue Jays

2024: Los Angeles Dodgers def. New York Yankees

2023: Texas Rangers def. Arizona Diamondbacks

2022: Houston Astros def. Philadelphia Phillies

2021: Atlanta Braves def. Houston Astros

2020: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Tampa Bay Rays

2019: Washington Nationals def. Houston Astros

2018: Boston Red Sox def. Los Angeles Dodgers

2017: Houston Astros def. Los Angeles Dodgers

2016: Chicago Cubs def. Cleveland Indians

2015: Kansas City Royals def. New York Mets

2014: San Francisco Giants def. Kansas City Royals

2013: Boston Red Sox def. St. Louis Cardinals

2012: San Francisco Giants def. Detroit Tigers

2011: St. Louis Cardinals def. Texas Rangers

2010: San Francisco Giants def. Texas Rangers

2009: New York Yankees def. Philadelphia Phillies

2008: Philadelphia Phillies def. Tampa Bay Rays

2007: Boston Red Sox def. Colorado Rockies

2006: St. Louis Cardinals def. Detroit Tigers

2005: Chicago White Sox def. Houston Astros

2004: Boston Red Sox def. St. Louis Cardinals

2003: Florida Marlins def. New York Yankees

2002: Anaheim Angels def. San Francisco Giants

2001: Arizona Diamondbacks def. New York Yankees

2000: New York Yankees def. New York Mets

1999: New York Yankees def. Atlanta Braves

1998: New York Yankees def. San Diego Padres

1997: Florida Marlins def. Cleveland Indians

1996: New York Yankees def. Atlanta Braves

1995: Atlanta Braves def. Cleveland Indians

1994: No World Series was played due to a players' strike

1993: Toronto Blue Jays def. Philadelphia Phillies

1992: Toronto Blue Jays def. Atlanta Braves

1991: Minnesota Twins def. Atlanta Braves

1990: Cincinnati Reds def. Oakland Athletics

1989: Oakland Athletics def. San Francisco Giants

1988: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Oakland Athletics

1987: Minnesota Twins def. St. Louis Cardinals

1986: New York Mets def. Boston Red Sox

1985: Kansas City Royals def. St. Louis Cardinals

1984: Detroit Tigers def. San Diego Padres

1983: Baltimore Orioles def. Philadelphia Phillies

1982: St. Louis Cardinals def. Milwaukee Brewers

1981: Los Angeles Dodgers def. New York Yankees

1980: Philadelphia Phillies def. Kansas City Royals

1979: Pittsburgh Pirates def. Baltimore Orioles

1978: New York Yankees def. Los Angeles Dodgers

1977: New York Yankees def. Los Angeles Dodgers

1976: Cincinnati Reds def. New York Yankees

1975: Cincinnati Reds def. Boston Red Sox

1974: Oakland Athletics def. Los Angeles Dodgers

1973: Oakland Athletics def. New York Mets

1972: Oakland Athletics def. Cincinnati Reds

1971: Pittsburgh Pirates def. Baltimore Orioles

1970: Baltimore Orioles def. Cincinnati Reds

1969: New York Mets def. Baltimore Orioles

1968: Detroit Tigers def. St. Louis Cardinals

1967: St. Louis Cardinals def. Boston Red Sox

1966: Baltimore Orioles def. Los Angeles Dodgers

1965: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Minnesota Twins

1964: St. Louis Cardinals def. New York Yankees

1963: Los Angeles Dodgers def. New York Yankees

1962: New York Yankees def. San Francisco Giants

1961: New York Yankees def. Cincinnati Reds

1960: Pittsburgh Pirates def. New York Yankees

1959: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Chicago White Sox

1958: New York Yankees def. Milwaukee Braves

1957: Milwaukee Braves def. New York Yankees

1956: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers

1955: Brooklyn Dodgers def. New York Yankees

1954: New York Giants def. Cleveland Indians

1953: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers

1952: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers

1951: New York Yankees def. New York Giants

1950: New York Yankees def. Philadelphia Phillies

1949: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers

1948: Cleveland Indians def. Boston Braves

1947: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers

1946: St. Louis Cardinals def. Boston Red Sox

1945: Detroit Tigers def. Chicago Cubs

1944: St. Louis Cardinals def. St. Louis Browns

1943: New York Yankees def. St. Louis Cardinals

1942: St. Louis Cardinals def. New York Yankees

1941: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers

1940: Cincinnati Reds def. Detroit Tigers

1939: New York Yankees def. Cincinnati Reds

1938: New York Yankees def. Chicago Cubs

1937: New York Yankees def. New York Giants

1936: New York Yankees def. New York Giants

1935: Detroit Tigers def. Chicago Cubs

1934: St. Louis Cardinals def. Detroit Tigers

1933: New York Giants def. Washington Senators

1932: New York Yankees def. Chicago Cubs

1931: St. Louis Cardinals def. Philadelphia Athletics

1930: Philadelphia Athletics def. St. Louis Cardinals

1929: Philadelphia Athletics def. Chicago Cubs

1928: New York Yankees def. St. Louis Cardinals

1927: New York Yankees def. Pittsburgh Pirates

1926: St. Louis Cardinals def. New York Yankees

1925: Pittsburgh Pirates def. Washington Senators

1924: Washington Senators def. New York Giants

1923: New York Yankees def. New York Giants

1922: New York Giants def. New York Yankees

1921: New York Giants def. New York Yankees

1920: Cleveland Indians def. Brooklyn Robins (now Dodgers)

1919: Cincinnati Reds def. Chicago White Sox

1918: Boston Red Sox def. Chicago Cubs

1917: Chicago White Sox def. New York Giants

1916: Boston Red Sox def. Brooklyn Robins (now Dodgers)

1915: Boston Red Sox def. Philadelphia Phillies

1914: Boston Braves def. Philadelphia Athletics

1913: Philadelphia Athletics def. New York Giants

1912: Boston Red Sox def. New York Giants

1911: Philadelphia Athletics def. New York Giants

1910: Philadelphia Athletics def. Chicago Cubs

1909: Pittsburgh Pirates def. Detroit Tigers

1908: Chicago Cubs def. Detroit Tigers

1907: Chicago Cubs def. Detroit Tigers

1906: Chicago White Sox def. Chicago Cubs

1905: New York Giants def. Philadelphia Athletics

1904: No World Series was played

1903: Boston Americans (now Red Sox) def. Pittsburgh Pirates

Which team has won the most World Series titles?

Only 14 teams have won three or more championships. Here's a breakdown of that list:

Yankees - 27 titles

Cardinals - 11

Dodgers - 9

Red Sox - 9

Athletics - 9

Giants - 8

Reds - 5

Pirates - 5

Tigers - 4

Braves - 4

Cubs - 3

White Sox - 3

Twins - 3

Orioles - 3

How many World Series have been played?

After the 2026 season, a total of 122 World Series have been played, with the New York Yankees having won the most titles (27).

What MLB teams have never won a World Series?

These four teams have failed to capture a title: