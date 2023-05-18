World Series Winners: Complete list by year
The World Series is the ultimate culmination of every Major League Baseball season. It's played between the playoff finalist from the American League and National League, and has taken place every year since 1903.
Over the years, several teams have become MLB champions by winning multiple World Series titles. The New York Yankees hold the record with 27 championships, while the St. Louis Cardinals have won 11 and the Boston Red Sox have won nine. Other teams like the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Oakland Athletics have also made their mark with many championships.
Throughout World Series history, there have been many unforgettable moments, like Bill Mazeroski's walk-off home run in 1960 that led the Pittsburgh Pirates to victory. And who could forget when the Boston Red Sox broke the "Curse of the Bambino" in 2004, finally winning their first championship in 86 years!
Despite the many changes that baseball has undergone over the years, the thrill of winning the World Series remains the same. Teams strive to become the best and etch their names in MLB history as World Series Winners.
World Series winners list
Here's a breakdown of each season's MLB World Series matchup and winner:
- 1903: Boston Americans (now Red Sox) def. Pittsburgh Pirates
- 1904: No World Series was played
- 1905: New York Giants def. Philadelphia Athletics
- 1906: Chicago White Sox def. Chicago Cubs
- 1907: Chicago Cubs def. Detroit Tigers
- 1908: Chicago Cubs def. Detroit Tigers
- 1909: Pittsburgh Pirates def. Detroit Tigers
- 1910: Philadelphia Athletics def. Chicago Cubs
- 1911: Philadelphia Athletics def. New York Giants
- 1912: Boston Red Sox def. New York Giants
- 1913: Philadelphia Athletics def. New York Giants
- 1914: Boston Braves def. Philadelphia Athletics
- 1915: Boston Red Sox def. Philadelphia Phillies
- 1916: Boston Red Sox def. Brooklyn Robins (now Dodgers)
- 1917: Chicago White Sox def. New York Giants
- 1918: Boston Red Sox def. Chicago Cubs
- 1919: Cincinnati Reds def. Chicago White Sox
- 1920: Cleveland Indians def. Brooklyn Robins (now Dodgers)
- 1921: New York Giants def. New York Yankees
- 1922: New York Giants def. New York Yankees
- 1923: New York Yankees def. New York Giants
- 1924: Washington Senators def. New York Giants
- 1925: Pittsburgh Pirates def. Washington Senators
- 1926: St. Louis Cardinals def. New York Yankees
- 1927: New York Yankees def. Pittsburgh Pirates
- 1928: New York Yankees def. St. Louis Cardinals
- 1929: Philadelphia Athletics def. Chicago Cubs
- 1930: Philadelphia Athletics def. St. Louis Cardinals
- 1931: St. Louis Cardinals def. Philadelphia Athletics
- 1932: New York Yankees def. Chicago Cubs
- 1933: New York Giants def. Washington Senators
- 1934: St. Louis Cardinals def. Detroit Tigers
- 1935: Detroit Tigers def. Chicago Cubs
- 1936: New York Yankees def. New York Giants
- 1937: New York Yankees def. New York Giants
- 1938: New York Yankees def. Chicago Cubs
- 1939: New York Yankees def. Cincinnati Reds
- 1940: Cincinnati Reds def. Detroit Tigers
- 1941: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers
- 1942: St. Louis Cardinals def. New York Yankees
- 1943: New York Yankees def. St. Louis Cardinals
- 1944: St. Louis Cardinals def. St. Louis Browns
- 1945: Detroit Tigers def. Chicago Cubs
- 1946: St. Louis Cardinals def. Boston Red Sox
- 1947: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers
- 1948: Cleveland Indians def. Boston Braves
- 1949: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers
- 1950: New York Yankees def. Philadelphia Phillies
- 1951: New York Yankees def. New York Giants
- 1952: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers
- 1953: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers
- 1954: New York Giants def. Cleveland Indians
- 1955: Brooklyn Dodgers def. New York Yankees
- 1956: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers
- 1957: Milwaukee Braves def. New York Yankees
- 1958: New York Yankees def. Milwaukee Braves
- 1959: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Chicago White Sox
- 1960: Pittsburgh Pirates def. New York Yankees
- 1961: New York Yankees def. Cincinnati Reds
- 1962: New York Yankees def. San Francisco Giants
- 1963: Los Angeles Dodgers def. New York Yankees
- 1964: St. Louis Cardinals def. New York Yankees
- 1965: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Minnesota Twins
- 1966: Baltimore Orioles def. Los Angeles Dodgers
- 1967: St. Louis Cardinals def. Boston Red Sox
- 1968: Detroit Tigers def. St. Louis Cardinals
- 1969: New York Mets def. Baltimore Orioles
- 1970: Baltimore Orioles def. Cincinnati Reds
- 1971: Pittsburgh Pirates def. Baltimore Orioles
- 1972: Oakland Athletics def. Cincinnati Reds
- 1973: Oakland Athletics def. New York Mets
- 1974: Oakland Athletics def. Los Angeles Dodgers
- 1975: Cincinnati Reds def. Boston Red Sox
- 1976: Cincinnati Reds def. New York Yankees
- 1977: New York Yankees def. Los Angeles Dodgers
- 1978: New York Yankees def. Los Angeles Dodgers
- 1979: Pittsburgh Pirates def. Baltimore Orioles
- 1980: Philadelphia Phillies def. Kansas City Royals
- 1981: Los Angeles Dodgers def. New York Yankees
- 1982: St. Louis Cardinals def. Milwaukee Brewers
- 1983: Baltimore Orioles def. Philadelphia Phillies
- 1984: Detroit Tigers def. San Diego Padres
- 1985: Kansas City Royals def. St. Louis Cardinals
- 1986: New York Mets def. Boston Red Sox
- 1987: Minnesota Twins def. St. Louis Cardinals
- 1988: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Oakland Athletics
- 1989: Oakland Athletics def. San Francisco Giants
- 1990: Cincinnati Reds def. Oakland Athletics
- 1991: Minnesota Twins def. Atlanta Braves
- 1992: Toronto Blue Jays def. Atlanta Braves
- 1993: Toronto Blue Jays def. Philadelphia Phillies
- 1994: No World Series was played due to a players' strike
- 1995: Atlanta Braves def. Cleveland Indians
- 1996: New York Yankees def. Atlanta Braves
- 1997: Florida Marlins def. Cleveland Indians
- 1998: New York Yankees def. San Diego Padres
- 1999: New York Yankees def. Atlanta Braves
- 2000: New York Yankees def. New York Mets
- 2001: Arizona Diamondbacks def. New York Yankees
- 2002: Anaheim Angels def. San Francisco Giants
- 2003: Florida Marlins def. New York Yankees
- 2004: Boston Red Sox def. St. Louis Cardinals
- 2005: Chicago White Sox def. Houston Astros
- 2006: St. Louis Cardinals def. Detroit Tigers
- 2007: Boston Red Sox def. Colorado Rockies
- 2008: Philadelphia Phillies def. Tampa Bay Rays
- 2009: New York Yankees def. Philadelphia Phillies
- 2010: San Francisco Giants def. Texas Rangers
- 2011: St. Louis Cardinals def. Texas Rangers
- 2012: San Francisco Giants def. Detroit Tigers
- 2013: Boston Red Sox def. St. Louis Cardinals
- 2014: San Francisco Giants def. Kansas City Royals
- 2015: Kansas City Royals def. New York Mets
- 2016: Chicago Cubs def. Cleveland Indians
- 2017: Houston Astros def. Los Angeles Dodgers
- 2018: Boston Red Sox def. Los Angeles Dodgers
- 2019: Washington Nationals def. Houston Astros
- 2020: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Tampa Bay Rays
- 2021: Atlanta Braves def. Houston Astros
- 2022: Houston Astros def. Philadelphia Phillies
Which team has won the most World Series titles?
Only 14 teams have won three or more championships. Here's a breakdown of that list:
- Yankees - 27 titles
- Cardinals - 11
- Red Sox - 9
- Athletics - 9
- Giants - 8
- Dodgers - 7
- Reds - 5
- Pirates - 5
- Tigers - 4
- Braves - 4
- Cubs - 3
- White Sox - 3
- Twins - 3
- Orioles - 3
What MLB teams have never won a World Series?
These six teams have failed to capture a title:
