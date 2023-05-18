Major League Baseball World Series Winners: Complete list by year Updated May. 18, 2023 1:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The World Series is the ultimate culmination of every Major League Baseball season. It's played between the playoff finalist from the American League and National League, and has taken place every year since 1903.

Over the years, several teams have become MLB champions by winning multiple World Series titles. The New York Yankees hold the record with 27 championships, while the St. Louis Cardinals have won 11 and the Boston Red Sox have won nine. Other teams like the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Oakland Athletics have also made their mark with many championships.

Throughout World Series history, there have been many unforgettable moments, like Bill Mazeroski's walk-off home run in 1960 that led the Pittsburgh Pirates to victory. And who could forget when the Boston Red Sox broke the "Curse of the Bambino" in 2004, finally winning their first championship in 86 years!

Despite the many changes that baseball has undergone over the years, the thrill of winning the World Series remains the same. Teams strive to become the best and etch their names in MLB history as World Series Winners.

World Series winners list

Here's a breakdown of each season's MLB World Series matchup and winner:

Which team has won the most World Series titles?

Only 14 teams have won three or more championships. Here's a breakdown of that list:

Yankees - 27 titles

Cardinals - 11

Red Sox - 9

Athletics - 9

Giants - 8

Dodgers - 7

Reds - 5

Pirates - 5

Tigers - 4

Braves - 4

Cubs - 3

White Sox - 3

Twins - 3

Orioles - 3

What MLB teams have never won a World Series?

These six teams have failed to capture a title:

