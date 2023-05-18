World Series Winners: Complete list of champions by year
The World Series is the ultimate culmination of every Major League Baseball season. It's played between the playoff finalist from the American League and the National League, and has taken place every year since 1903.
Over the years, several teams have become MLB champions by winning multiple World Series titles. The New York Yankees hold the record with 27 championships, while the St. Louis Cardinals have won 11 and the Boston Red Sox have won nine. Other teams like the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Athletics have also made their mark with many championships.
Throughout World Series history, there have been many unforgettable moments, like Bill Mazeroski's walk-off home run in 1960 that led the Pittsburgh Pirates to victory. And who could forget when the Boston Red Sox broke the "Curse of the Bambino" in 2004, finally winning their first championship in 86 years!
In 2026, the Milwaukee Brewers won the first World Series title in franchise history, beating the Tampa Bay Rays four games to one. Milwaukee clinched with a 4-1 win in Game 5 on Oct. 28 at Tropicana Field, and catcher William Contreras was named World Series MVP. The year before, the Los Angeles Dodgers repeated as champions by beating the Toronto Blue Jays in a seven-game thriller.
Despite the many changes that baseball has undergone over the years, the thrill of winning the World Series remains the same. Teams strive to become the best and etch their names in MLB history as World Series Winners.
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World Series Winners
Here's a breakdown of each season's MLB World Series matchup and winner:
- 2026: Milwaukee Brewers def. Tampa Bay Rays
- 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Toronto Blue Jays
- 2024: Los Angeles Dodgers def. New York Yankees
- 2023: Texas Rangers def. Arizona Diamondbacks
- 2022: Houston Astros def. Philadelphia Phillies
- 2021: Atlanta Braves def. Houston Astros
- 2020: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Tampa Bay Rays
- 2019: Washington Nationals def. Houston Astros
- 2018: Boston Red Sox def. Los Angeles Dodgers
- 2017: Houston Astros def. Los Angeles Dodgers
- 2016: Chicago Cubs def. Cleveland Indians
- 2015: Kansas City Royals def. New York Mets
- 2014: San Francisco Giants def. Kansas City Royals
- 2013: Boston Red Sox def. St. Louis Cardinals
- 2012: San Francisco Giants def. Detroit Tigers
- 2011: St. Louis Cardinals def. Texas Rangers
- 2010: San Francisco Giants def. Texas Rangers
- 2009: New York Yankees def. Philadelphia Phillies
- 2008: Philadelphia Phillies def. Tampa Bay Rays
- 2007: Boston Red Sox def. Colorado Rockies
- 2006: St. Louis Cardinals def. Detroit Tigers
- 2005: Chicago White Sox def. Houston Astros
- 2004: Boston Red Sox def. St. Louis Cardinals
- 2003: Florida Marlins def. New York Yankees
- 2002: Anaheim Angels def. San Francisco Giants
- 2001: Arizona Diamondbacks def. New York Yankees
- 2000: New York Yankees def. New York Mets
- 1999: New York Yankees def. Atlanta Braves
- 1998: New York Yankees def. San Diego Padres
- 1997: Florida Marlins def. Cleveland Indians
- 1996: New York Yankees def. Atlanta Braves
- 1995: Atlanta Braves def. Cleveland Indians
- 1994: No World Series was played due to a players' strike
- 1993: Toronto Blue Jays def. Philadelphia Phillies
- 1992: Toronto Blue Jays def. Atlanta Braves
- 1991: Minnesota Twins def. Atlanta Braves
- 1990: Cincinnati Reds def. Oakland Athletics
- 1989: Oakland Athletics def. San Francisco Giants
- 1988: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Oakland Athletics
- 1987: Minnesota Twins def. St. Louis Cardinals
- 1986: New York Mets def. Boston Red Sox
- 1985: Kansas City Royals def. St. Louis Cardinals
- 1984: Detroit Tigers def. San Diego Padres
- 1983: Baltimore Orioles def. Philadelphia Phillies
- 1982: St. Louis Cardinals def. Milwaukee Brewers
- 1981: Los Angeles Dodgers def. New York Yankees
- 1980: Philadelphia Phillies def. Kansas City Royals
- 1979: Pittsburgh Pirates def. Baltimore Orioles
- 1978: New York Yankees def. Los Angeles Dodgers
- 1977: New York Yankees def. Los Angeles Dodgers
- 1976: Cincinnati Reds def. New York Yankees
- 1975: Cincinnati Reds def. Boston Red Sox
- 1974: Oakland Athletics def. Los Angeles Dodgers
- 1973: Oakland Athletics def. New York Mets
- 1972: Oakland Athletics def. Cincinnati Reds
- 1971: Pittsburgh Pirates def. Baltimore Orioles
- 1970: Baltimore Orioles def. Cincinnati Reds
- 1969: New York Mets def. Baltimore Orioles
- 1968: Detroit Tigers def. St. Louis Cardinals
- 1967: St. Louis Cardinals def. Boston Red Sox
- 1966: Baltimore Orioles def. Los Angeles Dodgers
- 1965: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Minnesota Twins
- 1964: St. Louis Cardinals def. New York Yankees
- 1963: Los Angeles Dodgers def. New York Yankees
- 1962: New York Yankees def. San Francisco Giants
- 1961: New York Yankees def. Cincinnati Reds
- 1960: Pittsburgh Pirates def. New York Yankees
- 1959: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Chicago White Sox
- 1958: New York Yankees def. Milwaukee Braves
- 1957: Milwaukee Braves def. New York Yankees
- 1956: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers
- 1955: Brooklyn Dodgers def. New York Yankees
- 1954: New York Giants def. Cleveland Indians
- 1953: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers
- 1952: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers
- 1951: New York Yankees def. New York Giants
- 1950: New York Yankees def. Philadelphia Phillies
- 1949: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers
- 1948: Cleveland Indians def. Boston Braves
- 1947: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers
- 1946: St. Louis Cardinals def. Boston Red Sox
- 1945: Detroit Tigers def. Chicago Cubs
- 1944: St. Louis Cardinals def. St. Louis Browns
- 1943: New York Yankees def. St. Louis Cardinals
- 1942: St. Louis Cardinals def. New York Yankees
- 1941: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers
- 1940: Cincinnati Reds def. Detroit Tigers
- 1939: New York Yankees def. Cincinnati Reds
- 1938: New York Yankees def. Chicago Cubs
- 1937: New York Yankees def. New York Giants
- 1936: New York Yankees def. New York Giants
- 1935: Detroit Tigers def. Chicago Cubs
- 1934: St. Louis Cardinals def. Detroit Tigers
- 1933: New York Giants def. Washington Senators
- 1932: New York Yankees def. Chicago Cubs
- 1931: St. Louis Cardinals def. Philadelphia Athletics
- 1930: Philadelphia Athletics def. St. Louis Cardinals
- 1929: Philadelphia Athletics def. Chicago Cubs
- 1928: New York Yankees def. St. Louis Cardinals
- 1927: New York Yankees def. Pittsburgh Pirates
- 1926: St. Louis Cardinals def. New York Yankees
- 1925: Pittsburgh Pirates def. Washington Senators
- 1924: Washington Senators def. New York Giants
- 1923: New York Yankees def. New York Giants
- 1922: New York Giants def. New York Yankees
- 1921: New York Giants def. New York Yankees
- 1920: Cleveland Indians def. Brooklyn Robins (now Dodgers)
- 1919: Cincinnati Reds def. Chicago White Sox
- 1918: Boston Red Sox def. Chicago Cubs
- 1917: Chicago White Sox def. New York Giants
- 1916: Boston Red Sox def. Brooklyn Robins (now Dodgers)
- 1915: Boston Red Sox def. Philadelphia Phillies
- 1914: Boston Braves def. Philadelphia Athletics
- 1913: Philadelphia Athletics def. New York Giants
- 1912: Boston Red Sox def. New York Giants
- 1911: Philadelphia Athletics def. New York Giants
- 1910: Philadelphia Athletics def. Chicago Cubs
- 1909: Pittsburgh Pirates def. Detroit Tigers
- 1908: Chicago Cubs def. Detroit Tigers
- 1907: Chicago Cubs def. Detroit Tigers
- 1906: Chicago White Sox def. Chicago Cubs
- 1905: New York Giants def. Philadelphia Athletics
- 1904: No World Series was played
- 1903: Boston Americans (now Red Sox) def. Pittsburgh Pirates
Which team has won the most World Series titles?
Only 14 teams have won three or more championships. Here's a breakdown of that list:
- Yankees - 27 titles
- Cardinals - 11
- Dodgers - 9
- Red Sox - 9
- Athletics - 9
- Giants - 8
- Reds - 5
- Pirates - 5
- Tigers - 4
- Braves - 4
- Cubs - 3
- White Sox - 3
- Twins - 3
- Orioles - 3
How many World Series have been played?
After the 2026 season, a total of 122 World Series have been played, with the New York Yankees having won the most titles (27).
What MLB teams have never won a World Series?
These four teams have failed to capture a title:
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