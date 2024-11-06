2025 MLB free-agent signing tracker, trades: Angels adding Hendricks
The MLB free-agent market is officially open!
Juan Soto is obviously the biggest name on the board, and the 26-year-old slugger might set a record for present-day value with his next deal after a career year with the New York Yankees.
But he's just one of several All-Stars available in what figures to be an active winter.
Here are all the latest notable signings and the top remaining free agents in baseball.
MLB free-agent and trade tracker
Nov. 6
Angels signing SP Kyle Hendricks
Reported terms: 1 year, $2.5 million
Previous team: Cubs
Nov. 4
Atlanta Braves retain OF/DH Marcell Ozuna
Reported terms: Exercised one-year, $16 million team option
Nov. 3
Kansas City Royals re-sign RHP Michael Wacha
Reported terms: Three years, $51 million
Nov. 2
Chicago Cubs retain OF/1B Cody Bellinger
Reported terms: Exercised one-year, $27.5 million player option (with option for 2026)
Oct. 31
Atlanta Braves trade OF Jorge Soler to Los Angeles Angels
Who else is involved: RHP Griffin Canning to Atlanta.
Best remaining free agents
Juan Soto, OF
Corbin Burnes, SP
Blake Snell, SP
Alex Bregman, 3B
Willy Adames, SS
Max Fried, SP
Pete Alonso, 1B
Teoscar Hernández, OF
Anthony Santander, OF
Christian Walker, 1B
Jack Flaherty, SP
Tanner Scott, RP
Nathan Eovaldi, SP
Gleyber Torres, INF
Yusei Kikuchi, SP
Tyler O'Neill, OF
Jurickson Profar, INF/OF
Sean Manaea, SP
Ha-Seong Kim, INF
Walker Buehler, SP
Shane Bieber, SP
Luis Severino, SP
Nick Martinez, SP
Carlos Estévez, RP
Joc Pederson, DH
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
Nick Pivetta, SP
Alex Verdugo, OF
Max Scherzer, SP
