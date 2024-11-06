Major League Baseball 2025 MLB free-agent signing tracker, trades: Angels adding Hendricks Updated Nov. 6, 2024 3:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The MLB free-agent market is officially open!

Juan Soto is obviously the biggest name on the board, and the 26-year-old slugger might set a record for present-day value with his next deal after a career year with the New York Yankees.

But he's just one of several All-Stars available in what figures to be an active winter.

RELATED: 2025 MLB free-agent rumors tracker: Dodgers 'heavy favorites' to land Roki Sasaki | 2025 MLB free-agent rankings, team fits: Juan Soto leads top 30

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are all the latest notable signings and the top remaining free agents in baseball.

MLB free-agent and trade tracker

Nov. 6

Angels signing SP Kyle Hendricks

Reported terms: 1 year, $2.5 million

Previous team: Cubs

Nov. 4

Atlanta Braves retain OF/DH Marcell Ozuna

Reported terms: Exercised one-year, $16 million team option

Nov. 3

Kansas City Royals re-sign RHP Michael Wacha

Reported terms: Three years, $51 million

Nov. 2

Chicago Cubs retain OF/1B Cody Bellinger

Reported terms: Exercised one-year, $27.5 million player option (with option for 2026)

Oct. 31

Atlanta Braves trade OF Jorge Soler to Los Angeles Angels

Who else is involved: RHP Griffin Canning to Atlanta.

Best remaining free agents

Juan Soto, OF

Corbin Burnes, SP

Blake Snell, SP

Alex Bregman, 3B

Willy Adames, SS

Max Fried, SP

Pete Alonso, 1B

Teoscar Hernández, OF

Anthony Santander, OF

Christian Walker, 1B

Jack Flaherty, SP

Tanner Scott, RP

Nathan Eovaldi, SP

Gleyber Torres, INF

Yusei Kikuchi, SP

Tyler O'Neill, OF

Jurickson Profar, INF/OF

Sean Manaea, SP

Ha-Seong Kim, INF

Walker Buehler, SP

Shane Bieber, SP

Luis Severino, SP

Nick Martinez, SP

Carlos Estévez, RP

Joc Pederson, DH

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

Nick Pivetta, SP

Alex Verdugo, OF

Max Scherzer, SP

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share