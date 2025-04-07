Major League Baseball
MLB power rankings: Which teams and players have started out hot?
Major League Baseball

MLB power rankings: Which teams and players have started out hot?

Updated Apr. 7, 2025 2:50 p.m. ET
Rowan Kavner
Rowan Kavner
MLB Writer

We've seen the reigning champs get off to a historic start — yet find themselves in second place in their division. 

The National League West seems daunting, the Yankees offense seem overpowering, the Braves seem out of sorts and torpedo bats seem to be the talk of the sport. 

Mostly, though, we don't know a whole lot yet. It's far too early to draw any sweeping conclusions a week and a half into the season, but our first power rankings of the year at least provide a starting point for conversation, taking into account the early results while also factoring in rest-of-season expectations. 

Be on the lookout for new rankings every week, each with a slightly different theme. This week's power rankings look at who's off to a hot start on all 30 teams.

ADVERTISEMENT
30
Chicago White Sox
2-7

Hot start: Martín Perez 

Perez has allowed just one run in 12.1 innings. Beyond that, hey, things are at least (slightly) better than last year.

29
Colorado Rockies
2-7
28
Pittsburgh Pirates
3-7
27
Washington Nationals
3-6
26
Miami Marlins
5-4
25
Minnesota Twins
3-6
24
Athletics
4-6
23
Cincinnati Reds
3-7
22
Cleveland Guardians
3-6
21
Seattle Mariners
3-7
20
Milwaukee Brewers
5-5
19
St. Louis Cardinals
4-5
18
Los Angeles Angels
6-3
17
Atlanta Braves
1-8
16
Tampa Bay Rays
4-5
15
Kansas City Royals
4-5
14
Toronto Blue Jays
5-5
13
Baltimore Orioles
4-6
12
Houston Astros
4-5
11
Detroit Tigers
5-4
10
Arizona Diamondbacks
5-5
9
Chicago Cubs
7-5
8
Boston Red Sox
6-4
7
San Francisco Giants
8-1
6
New York Mets
6-3
4
Texas Rangers
8-2
3
New York Yankees
6-3
2
Philadelphia Phillies
7-2
1
Los Angeles Dodgers
9-2
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays agree to massive 14-year contract extension

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays agree to massive 14-year contract extension

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes