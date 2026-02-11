2026 World Baseball Classic Broadcast Schedule: How To Watch Every Game on FOX
All-Stars, MVPs, and Cy Young winners. Plenty of MLB's best players will be taking the diamond and representing their countries at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
FOX Sports announced the U.S. broadcast schedule for the tournament, which will begin Wednesday, March 4 and conclude with the much-anticipated Championship Game at loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, on Tuesday, March 17 (FOX, 8 p.m. ET).
In all, the WBC's 47 games will air across FOX Sports' family of networks (FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes), as well as the FOX Sports App and Tubi. All matchups will also be available to stream live and on-demand on FOX One. Additionally, 41 out of the 47 contests will air in Spanish across a combination of FOX Deportes, the FOX Sports App, Tubi and FOX One.
The tournament will begin with Pool C play in Tokyo on March 4, with the remaining three pools – Pool A in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Pool B in Houston; and Pool D in Miami – beginning on Friday, March 6.
Pool B features the star-studded Team USA, whose squad includes top players like Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. FOX will broadcast its first game when the USA plays its opening game against Brazil at Daikin Park (home of the Houston Astros) on Friday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET.
FOX will carry a total of seven games, including two quarterfinal games: in Houston on Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET, and the matchup in Miami on Saturday, March 14 at 9 p.m. ET. FOX will also carry the Championship Game on Tuesday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET.
FS1 coverage, which will include 19 contests, will be headlined by coverage of the semifinals in Miami on Sunday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET and Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET. In addition, FS1 will air highly anticipated pool play matchups between Korea and Japan on Saturday, March 7 at 5:00 a.m. ET; Cuba and Puerto Rico on Monday, March 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET; and the Dominican Republic and Venezuela on Wednesday, March 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Here's the entire WBC broadcast schedule:
World Baseball Classic Schedule
All times are ET.
March 4 (Wednesday)
Chinese Taipei vs. Australia: 10 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes
March 5 (Thursday)
Czechia vs. Korea: 5 a.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes
Australia vs. Czechia: 10 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes
March 6 (Friday)
Japan vs. Chinese Taipei: 5 a.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes
Cuba vs. Panama: 11 a.m. on FS2/FOX Deportes
Mexico vs. Great Britain: 1 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes
Puerto Rico vs. Colombia: 6 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes
USA vs. Brazil: 8 p.m. on FOX/FOX Deportes
Chinese Taipei vs. Czechia: 10 p.m. on FS2
March 7 (Saturday)
Korea vs. Japan: 5 a.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes
Colombia vs. Canada: 11 a.m. on FS2/FOX Deportes
Nicaragua vs. Netherlands: Noon on Tubi
Brazil vs. Italy: 1 p.m. on FOX Sports App
Panama vs. Puerto Rico: 6 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes
Israel vs. Venezuela: 7 p.m. on FS2
Great Britain vs. USA: 8 p.m. on FOX
Chinese Taipei vs. Korea: 10 p.m. on FS2
March 8 (Sunday)
Australia vs. Japan: 6 a.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes
Colombia vs. Cuba: Noon on FS2
Netherlands vs. Dominican Republic: Noon on FOX/FOX Deportes
Great Britain vs. Italy: 1 p.m. on Tubi
Panama vs. Canada: 7 p.m. on FS2
Nicaragua vs. Israel: 7 p.m. on Tubi
Brazil vs. Mexico: 8 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes
March 9 (Monday)
Korea vs. Australia: 6 a.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes
Colombia vs. Panama: Noon on FS2
Dominican Republic vs. Israel: Noon on FS1/FOX Deportes
Brazil vs. Great Britain: 1 p.m. on Tubi
Cuba vs. Puerto Rico: 7 p.m. on FS1
Venezuela vs. Nicaragua: 7 p.m. on FS2
Mexico vs. USA: 8 p.m. on FOX/FOX Deportes
March 10 (Tuesday)
Czechia vs. Japan: 6 a.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes
Canada vs. Puerto Rico: 7 p.m. on Tubi
Israel vs. Netherlands: 7 p.m. on FOX Sports App/FOX Deportes
Italy vs. USA: 9 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes
March 11 (Wednesday)
Canada vs. Cuba: 3 p.m. on FS2/FOX Deportes
Italy vs. Mexico: 7 p.m. on Tubi
Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela: 8 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes
March 13 (Friday)
Quarterfinals
1. Pool C runner-up vs. Pool D winner: 6:30 p.m. on FS2/FOX Deportes
2. Pool A runner-up vs. Pool B winner: 8 p.m. on FOX/FOX Deportes
March 14 (Saturday)
Quarterfinals
3. Pool B runner-up vs. Pool A winner: 3 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes
4. Pool D runner-up vs. Pool C winner: 9 p.m. on FOX/FOX Deportes
March 15 (Sunday)
Semifinal
1. QF1 winner vs. QF2 winner: 8 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes
March 16 (Monday)
Semifinal
2. QF3 winner vs. QF4 winner: 8 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes
March 17 (Tuesday)
Championship
SF1 winner vs. SF2 winner: 8 p.m. on FOX/FOX Deportes
