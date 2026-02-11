2026 World Baseball Classic Broadcast Schedule: How To Watch Every Game on FOX

All-Stars, MVPs, and Cy Young winners. Plenty of MLB's best players will be taking the diamond and representing their countries at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

FOX Sports announced the U.S. broadcast schedule for the tournament, which will begin Wednesday, March 4 and conclude with the much-anticipated Championship Game at loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, on Tuesday, March 17 (FOX, 8 p.m. ET).

In all, the WBC's 47 games will air across FOX Sports' family of networks (FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes), as well as the FOX Sports App and Tubi. All matchups will also be available to stream live and on-demand on FOX One. Additionally, 41 out of the 47 contests will air in Spanish across a combination of FOX Deportes, the FOX Sports App, Tubi and FOX One.

The tournament will begin with Pool C play in Tokyo on March 4, with the remaining three pools – Pool A in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Pool B in Houston; and Pool D in Miami – beginning on Friday, March 6.

Pool B features the star-studded Team USA, whose squad includes top players like Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. FOX will broadcast its first game when the USA plays its opening game against Brazil at Daikin Park (home of the Houston Astros) on Friday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

FOX will carry a total of seven games, including two quarterfinal games: in Houston on Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET, and the matchup in Miami on Saturday, March 14 at 9 p.m. ET. FOX will also carry the Championship Game on Tuesday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

FS1 coverage, which will include 19 contests, will be headlined by coverage of the semifinals in Miami on Sunday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET and Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET. In addition, FS1 will air highly anticipated pool play matchups between Korea and Japan on Saturday, March 7 at 5:00 a.m. ET; Cuba and Puerto Rico on Monday, March 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET; and the Dominican Republic and Venezuela on Wednesday, March 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Here's the entire WBC broadcast schedule:

World Baseball Classic Schedule

All times are ET.

March 4 (Wednesday)

Chinese Taipei vs. Australia: 10 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes

March 5 (Thursday)

Czechia vs. Korea: 5 a.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes

Australia vs. Czechia: 10 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes

March 6 (Friday)

Japan vs. Chinese Taipei: 5 a.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes

Cuba vs. Panama: 11 a.m. on FS2/FOX Deportes

Mexico vs. Great Britain: 1 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes

Puerto Rico vs. Colombia: 6 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes

USA vs. Brazil: 8 p.m. on FOX/FOX Deportes

Chinese Taipei vs. Czechia: 10 p.m. on FS2

March 7 (Saturday)

Korea vs. Japan: 5 a.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes

Colombia vs. Canada: 11 a.m. on FS2/FOX Deportes

Nicaragua vs. Netherlands: Noon on Tubi

Brazil vs. Italy: 1 p.m. on FOX Sports App

Panama vs. Puerto Rico: 6 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes

Israel vs. Venezuela: 7 p.m. on FS2

Great Britain vs. USA: 8 p.m. on FOX

Chinese Taipei vs. Korea: 10 p.m. on FS2

March 8 (Sunday)

Australia vs. Japan: 6 a.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes

Colombia vs. Cuba: Noon on FS2

Netherlands vs. Dominican Republic: Noon on FOX/FOX Deportes

Great Britain vs. Italy: 1 p.m. on Tubi

Panama vs. Canada: 7 p.m. on FS2

Nicaragua vs. Israel: 7 p.m. on Tubi

Brazil vs. Mexico: 8 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes

March 9 (Monday)

Korea vs. Australia: 6 a.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes

Colombia vs. Panama: Noon on FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Israel: Noon on FS1/FOX Deportes

Brazil vs. Great Britain: 1 p.m. on Tubi

Cuba vs. Puerto Rico: 7 p.m. on FS1

Venezuela vs. Nicaragua: 7 p.m. on FS2

Mexico vs. USA: 8 p.m. on FOX/FOX Deportes

March 10 (Tuesday)

Czechia vs. Japan: 6 a.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes

Canada vs. Puerto Rico: 7 p.m. on Tubi

Israel vs. Netherlands: 7 p.m. on FOX Sports App/FOX Deportes

Italy vs. USA: 9 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes

March 11 (Wednesday)

Canada vs. Cuba: 3 p.m. on FS2/FOX Deportes

Italy vs. Mexico: 7 p.m. on Tubi

Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela: 8 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes

March 13 (Friday)

Quarterfinals

1. Pool C runner-up vs. Pool D winner: 6:30 p.m. on FS2/FOX Deportes

2. Pool A runner-up vs. Pool B winner: 8 p.m. on FOX/FOX Deportes

March 14 (Saturday)

Quarterfinals

3. Pool B runner-up vs. Pool A winner: 3 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes

4. Pool D runner-up vs. Pool C winner: 9 p.m. on FOX/FOX Deportes

March 15 (Sunday)

Semifinal

1. QF1 winner vs. QF2 winner: 8 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes

March 16 (Monday)

Semifinal

2. QF3 winner vs. QF4 winner: 8 p.m. on FS1/FOX Deportes

March 17 (Tuesday)

Championship

SF1 winner vs. SF2 winner: 8 p.m. on FOX/FOX Deportes