FOX Super 6 Contest: World Baseball Classic Knockout Stage Picks

What's better than watching baseball? Watching baseball and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the MLB World Baseball Classic this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the World Baseball Classic Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, we have you covered this week.

Read below for our thoughts on the playoffs, which can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which player will score the MOST RUNS in the Knockout Stage?

Fernando Tatís Jr., Ronald Acuña Jr., Seiya Suzuki, Roman Anthony

Acuña leads the tournament with eight runs scored, batting .308 with four hits and a home run. Venezuela takes on Japan in the quarterfinal which should be a good test for the five-time All-Star, but we'll go with the hot hand here. Team Japan has also yet to face a team like Venezuela, having gone 4-0 in Pool C against South Korea, Australia, Chinese Taipei, and Czechia.

Prediction: Ronald Acuña Jr.

2. Rank the players by who will have the MOST HITS in the Knockout Stage (highest to lowest):

Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Luis Arráez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

While Arráez leads this group with seven hits through the first four games of pool play, Ohtani and Guerrero Jr. aren't far off with five and six, respectively. Judge has four hits in sixteen at-bats, but he should get it going against Canada in the quarterfinals. Expect the stars to shine when it matters most.

Prediction: Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Aaron Judge, Luis Arráez

3. Which player will have the MOST RBI in the Knockout Stage?

Kyle Schwarber, Matsaka Yoshida, Junior Caminero, Vinnie Pasquantino

Despite only having four RBI in pool play, it's tough to pick against Schwarber. He led MLB this past season with 132 RBI to his name, and was also the only player to eclipse the 130 mark. Vinnie Pasquantino is also a solid choice here, as he had 113 this past season— good for sixth-best among all players in the league.

Prediction: Kyle Schwarber

4. How many RUNS WILL BE SCORED in the WBC Championship Game?

0-13+, 0-10, 0-7, 0-4

4-7, 7-10, 10-13+

7-10, 10-13+

Three of the five WBC Championship games all-time exceeded eight total runs, and four of them exceeded five. The only final that saw less than five runs was the 2013 edition in which the Dominican Republic beat Puerto Rico 3-0. This game should see at least five runs.

Prediction: 4-7

5. Which trio of players includes the 2026 World Baseball Classic MVP?

Judge, Schwarber, Witt Jr.

Guerrero Jr., Soto, Tatís Jr.

Ohtani, Yoshida, Suzuki

None of the above

This pick depends on who you think will win it all. Assuming the DR and USA each take care of business in the quarterfinals, the winner of that heavyweight matchup in the semis will likely win it all. Team Dominican Republic has looked incredibly sharp all tournament, going 4-0 in pool play behind the likes of superstars Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatís Jr.

Prediction: Guerrero Jr., Soto, Tatís Jr.

6. Which pitching staff will have the MOST STRIKEOUTS in the Knockout Stage?

USA, Japan, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico

Because we have the DR taking it home, they'll end up playing in the most games which would likely result in them having the most strikeouts of any team on that side of the bracket. On the other side, Japan is the favorite to advance to the final. We'll go with the DR again, as they boast the likes of aces Cristopher Sánchez and Sandy Alcantara.

Prediction: Dominican Republic