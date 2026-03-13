USA vs. Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic: Starters, Lineups, How To Watch

Team USA's star-studded lineup led by Yankees superstar Aaron Judge and Pirates ace Paul Skenes can turn their attention to the semifinals at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

The USA handled Canada in Friday's quarterfinals win against Canada and are now gearing up for Sunday's semifinal clash against the vaunted Dominican Republic.

The game will be Sunday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

How to Watch the 2026 World Baseball Classic

FOX is your exclusive home to the WBC with games spread across the FOX family of networks.

The USA vs. Dominican Republic WBC semifinals game will be on FOX (8 p.m. ET), while the other semifinals game will be on FS1 on Monday (8 p.m. ET). The Championship Game will be on FOX on Tuesday, March 17 (8 p.m. ET).

All games will be available for streaming on the FOX Sports app and FOX One. Catch the action on the following streaming options:

USA vs. Dominican Republic: Starting Pitchers

Pittsburgh Pirates ace and defending NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes is expected to take the mound against the Dominican Republic. He had a standout showing against Mexico in Pool B play, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out seven batters in four scoreless innings.

The Dominican Republic is expected to lean on Luis Severino as its starter against the USA. Severino allowed one run and three hits while striking out five over four innings when he faced the Netherlands in pool play.

USA vs. Dominican Republic: Starting Lineups

USA manager Mark Derosa will lean on his usual starters such as Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper and Cal Raleigh against the Dominican Republic. Judge and Pete Crow-Armstrong each have two home runs so far in the tournament.

As for the Dominican Republic? Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. Juan Soto. Fernando Tatis. Junior Caminero. That's a stacked lineup no matter which way manager Albert Pujols puts it together. Eight players have homered for the team at the WBC and are showing why they'll be among the favorites.

WBC Schedule

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 14

Puerto Rico vs. Italy (3 p.m., Daikin Park in Houston on FS1 )

Venezuela vs. Japan (9 p.m., LoanDepot Park in Miami on FOX)

Semifinals

Sunday, March 15

Dominican Republic vs. QF 2 winner (8 p.m., LoanDepot Park in Miami on FS1)

Monday, March 16

Puerto Rico/Italy vs. Japan/Venezuela (8 p.m., LoanDepot Park in Miami on FS1)

Final

Tuesday, March 17