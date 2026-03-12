USA vs. Canada World Baseball Classic: Starters, Lineups, How To Watch

Team USA needed some help, but the star-studded lineup led by Yankees superstar Aaron Judge and Pirates ace Paul Skenes can turn their attention to the quarterfinals at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

The USA finished as Pool B runner-up after a shocking loss to Italy. Prior to that defeat, the USA had defeated Brazil, dominated Great Britain, and got past Mexico. It now comes to Saturday's quarterfinal game against Pool A winners Canada at Daikin Park, home of MLB's Houston Astros.

The game will be Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

How to Watch the 2026 World Baseball Classic

FOX is your exclusive home to the WBC with games spread across the FOX family of networks.

FOX will have two quarterfinals games and the World Baseball Classic Championship Game on Tuesday, March 17 from Miami’s loanDepot Park. There will be one quarterfinal and two semifinals on FS1, with FS2 airing one quarterfinal game. All games will be available for streaming on the FOX Sports app and FOX One. Catch the action on the following streaming options:

Canada vs. USA: Starting Pitchers

San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb is expected to start against the Canadians on Friday. In his first start against Brazil, Webb (1-0, 2.25 ERA) had four innings of shutout work, while striking out six and giving up just one hit and one walk.

The Canadians will likely go with Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Micheal Soroka, who is 1-0 with two strikeouts. Soroka earned the win against Colombia.

Canada vs. USA: Starting Lineups

The teams have not officially announced their lineups for Saturday's game. For Team USA, Aaron Judge and Pete Crow-Armstrong both have two home runs so far. Roman Anthony leads the team with six RBI, with Judge and Crow-Armstrong with five each. Kyle Scwharber leads the team with six hits at the tournament.

Canada's offensive leaders have been Owen Caissie and Abraham Toro. Each has seven hits and five RBI each.

WBC Schedule

Friday, March 13

Korea vs. Dominican Republic (6:30 p.m., LoanDepot Park in Miami on FS2 )

USA vs. Canada (8 p.m., Daikin Park in Houston on FOX)

Saturday, March 14

Puerto Rico vs. Italy (3 p.m., Daikin Park in Houston on FS1 )

Venezuela vs. Japan (9 p.m., LoanDepot Park in Miami on FOX)

Semifinals

Sunday, March 15

QF 1 winner vs. QF 2 winner (8 p.m., LoanDepot Park in Miami on FS1)

Monday, March 16

QF 3 winner vs. QF 4 winner (8 p.m., LoanDepot Park in Miami on FS1)

Final

Tuesday, March 17