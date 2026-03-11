World Baseball Classic
USA-Mexico Breaks World Baseball Classic Viewership Record
World Baseball Classic

USA-Mexico Breaks World Baseball Classic Viewership Record

Updated Mar. 11, 2026 7:39 p.m. ET

A showdown between two neighboring countries brought a boatload of baseball fans alike together.

Tuesday night's matchup between Team USA and Mexico was the most watched World Baseball Classic game of all time. With a figure of 5.018 million viewers, it was the most-watched WBC telecast ever on any network. 

Other figures include:

  • Peak Viewership: 5,649,000 from 9:00-9:15 PM ET
  • Up +215% vs. 2023’s lone USA WBC pool play game on FOX & FOX Deportes (5,018,000 vs. 1,592,000)

The United States won 5-3 behind four scoreless innings and seven strikeouts from Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes. Meanwhile, Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony hit a three-run home run, while New York Yankees superstar and Team USA captain Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning, with that five-run inning accounting for all the country's runs. Judge and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. each had two-hit performances for the United States.

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran had a three-hit performance for Mexico, highlighted by a pair of solo home runs in the sixth and eighth innings, with Joey Meneses also driving in a run in the top of the sixth.

Team USA went 3-1 in pool play, with Mexico currently 2-1 in pool play. Mexico plays Italy on Wednesday night in a matchup that will decide which two countries will advance to the quarterfinal round of the tournament (two of Mexico, Italy and the United States will advance past Pool B).

share
Get more from the World Baseball Classic Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 World Baseball Classic Bracket, Schedule, Standings

2026 World Baseball Classic Bracket, Schedule, Standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes