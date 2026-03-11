USA-Mexico Breaks World Baseball Classic Viewership Record
A showdown between two neighboring countries brought a boatload of baseball fans alike together.
Tuesday night's matchup between Team USA and Mexico was the most watched World Baseball Classic game of all time. With a figure of 5.018 million viewers, it was the most-watched WBC telecast ever on any network.
Other figures include:
- Peak Viewership: 5,649,000 from 9:00-9:15 PM ET
- Up +215% vs. 2023’s lone USA WBC pool play game on FOX & FOX Deportes (5,018,000 vs. 1,592,000)
The United States won 5-3 behind four scoreless innings and seven strikeouts from Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes. Meanwhile, Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony hit a three-run home run, while New York Yankees superstar and Team USA captain Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning, with that five-run inning accounting for all the country's runs. Judge and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. each had two-hit performances for the United States.
Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran had a three-hit performance for Mexico, highlighted by a pair of solo home runs in the sixth and eighth innings, with Joey Meneses also driving in a run in the top of the sixth.
Team USA went 3-1 in pool play, with Mexico currently 2-1 in pool play. Mexico plays Italy on Wednesday night in a matchup that will decide which two countries will advance to the quarterfinal round of the tournament (two of Mexico, Italy and the United States will advance past Pool B).
