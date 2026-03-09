World Baseball Classic
2026 World Baseball Classic Bracket, Schedule, Standings
World Baseball Classic

2026 World Baseball Classic Bracket, Schedule, Standings

Updated Mar. 9, 2026 9:36 p.m. ET

We are entering the business portion of the World Baseball Classic. Here's how it's shaping up.

Entering Monday night's games, Japan and Korea have already qualified out of Pool C. The Dominican Republic and Venezuela have clinched the quarterfinal spots out of Pool D. That leaves four more teams (two from Pool A and B, respectively) to bunch their knockout round tickets. 

Below are up-to-date pool standings and the remaining games in each pool.

* indicates a team has advanced to the quarterfinals.

All times below are in Eastern Time.

Pool A

TeamRecord
Puerto Rico2-0
Cuba2-0
Canada1-1
Colombia1-3
Panama1-3
  • March 9: Cuba vs. Puerto Rico (7 p.m. on FS1)
  • March 10: Canada vs. Puerto Rico (7 p.m. on Tubi)
  • March 11: Canada vs. Cuba (3 p.m. on FS2)

Pool B

TeamRecord
Mexico2-0
Italy2-0
USA2-0
Great Britain1-3
Brazil0-4
  • March 9: Mexico vs. USA (8 p.m. on FOX)
  • March 10: Italy vs. USA (9 p.m. on FS1)
  • March 11: Italy vs. Mexico (7 p.m. on Tubi)

Aaron Judge hits two-run homer, extending United States' lead over Mexico

Aaron Judge hits two-run homer, extending United States' lead over Mexico

Pool C

TeamRecord
Japan*3-0
Korea*2-2
Australia2-2
Chinese Taipei2-2
Czechia0-3
  • March 10: Czechia vs. Japan (6 a.m. on FS1)

Pool D

TeamRecord
Dominican Republic*3-0
Venezuela*3-0
Israel1-2
Netherlands1-2
Nicaragua0-4
  • March 10: Israel vs. Netherlands (7 p.m. on FOX Sports App)
  • March 11: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela (8 p.m. on FS1)

Quarterfinals

  1. Friday, March 13: Korea vs. Pool D winner (6:30 p.m., LoanDepot Park in Miami on FS2)
  2. Friday, March 13: Pool A runner-up vs. Pool B winner (8 p.m., Daikin Park in Houston on FOX)
  3. Saturday, March 14: Pool B runner-up vs. Pool A winner (3 p.m., Daikin Park in Houston on FS1)
  4. Saturday, March 14: Pool D runner-up vs. Japan (9 p.m., loanDepot Park in Miami on FOX)

Semifinals

  1. Sunday, March 15: QF 1 winner vs. QF 2 winner (8 p.m., LoanDepot Park in Miami on FS1)
  2. Monday, March 16: QF 3 winner vs. QF 4 winner (8 p.m., LoanDepot Park in Miami on FS1)

Final

  • Tuesday, March 17: SF 1 winner vs. SF2 winner (8 p.m., LoanDepot Park in Miami on FOX)
share
Get more from the World Baseball Classic Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USA vs. Mexico World Baseball Classic: Starters, Lineups, How To Watch

USA vs. Mexico World Baseball Classic: Starters, Lineups, How To Watch

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes