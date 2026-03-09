2026 World Baseball Classic Bracket, Schedule, Standings

We are entering the business portion of the World Baseball Classic. Here's how it's shaping up.

Entering Monday night's games, Japan and Korea have already qualified out of Pool C. The Dominican Republic and Venezuela have clinched the quarterfinal spots out of Pool D. That leaves four more teams (two from Pool A and B, respectively) to bunch their knockout round tickets.

Below are up-to-date pool standings and the remaining games in each pool.

* indicates a team has advanced to the quarterfinals.

All times below are in Eastern Time.

Pool A

Team Record Puerto Rico 2-0 Cuba 2-0 Canada 1-1 Colombia 1-3 Panama 1-3

March 9: Cuba vs. Puerto Rico (7 p.m. on FS1 )

March 10: Canada vs. Puerto Rico (7 p.m. on Tubi )

March 11: Canada vs. Cuba (3 p.m. on FS2)

Pool B

Team Record Mexico 2-0 Italy 2-0 USA 2-0 Great Britain 1-3 Brazil 0-4

March 9: Mexico vs. USA (8 p.m. on FOX )

March 10: Italy vs. USA (9 p.m. on FS1 )

March 11: Italy vs. Mexico (7 p.m. on Tubi)

Pool C

Team Record Japan* 3-0 Korea* 2-2 Australia 2-2 Chinese Taipei 2-2 Czechia 0-3

March 10: Czechia vs. Japan (6 a.m. on FS1)

Pool D

Team Record Dominican Republic* 3-0 Venezuela* 3-0 Israel 1-2 Netherlands 1-2 Nicaragua 0-4

March 10: Israel vs. Netherlands (7 p.m. on FOX Sports App )

March 11: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela (8 p.m. on FS1)

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 13: Korea vs. Pool D winner (6:30 p.m., LoanDepot Park in Miami on FS2) Friday, March 13: Pool A runner-up vs. Pool B winner (8 p.m., Daikin Park in Houston on FOX) Saturday, March 14: Pool B runner-up vs. Pool A winner (3 p.m., Daikin Park in Houston on FS1) Saturday, March 14: Pool D runner-up vs. Japan (9 p.m., loanDepot Park in Miami on FOX)

Semifinals

Sunday, March 15: QF 1 winner vs. QF 2 winner (8 p.m., LoanDepot Park in Miami on FS1) Monday, March 16: QF 3 winner vs. QF 4 winner (8 p.m., LoanDepot Park in Miami on FS1)

Final