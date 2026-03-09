World Baseball Classic
World Baseball Classic
2026 World Baseball Classic Bracket, Schedule, Standings
Updated Mar. 9, 2026 9:36 p.m. ET
We are entering the business portion of the World Baseball Classic. Here's how it's shaping up.
Entering Monday night's games, Japan and Korea have already qualified out of Pool C. The Dominican Republic and Venezuela have clinched the quarterfinal spots out of Pool D. That leaves four more teams (two from Pool A and B, respectively) to bunch their knockout round tickets.
Below are up-to-date pool standings and the remaining games in each pool.
* indicates a team has advanced to the quarterfinals.
All times below are in Eastern Time.
Pool A
|Team
|Record
|Puerto Rico
|2-0
|Cuba
|2-0
|Canada
|1-1
|Colombia
|1-3
|Panama
|1-3
- March 9: Cuba vs. Puerto Rico (7 p.m. on FS1)
- March 10: Canada vs. Puerto Rico (7 p.m. on Tubi)
- March 11: Canada vs. Cuba (3 p.m. on FS2)
Pool B
|Team
|Record
|Mexico
|2-0
|Italy
|2-0
|USA
|2-0
|Great Britain
|1-3
|Brazil
|0-4
- March 9: Mexico vs. USA (8 p.m. on FOX)
- March 10: Italy vs. USA (9 p.m. on FS1)
- March 11: Italy vs. Mexico (7 p.m. on Tubi)
Aaron Judge hits two-run homer, extending United States' lead over Mexico
Pool C
|Team
|Record
|Japan*
|3-0
|Korea*
|2-2
|Australia
|2-2
|Chinese Taipei
|2-2
|Czechia
|0-3
- March 10: Czechia vs. Japan (6 a.m. on FS1)
Pool D
|Team
|Record
|Dominican Republic*
|3-0
|Venezuela*
|3-0
|Israel
|1-2
|Netherlands
|1-2
|Nicaragua
|0-4
- March 10: Israel vs. Netherlands (7 p.m. on FOX Sports App)
- March 11: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela (8 p.m. on FS1)
Quarterfinals
- Friday, March 13: Korea vs. Pool D winner (6:30 p.m., LoanDepot Park in Miami on FS2)
- Friday, March 13: Pool A runner-up vs. Pool B winner (8 p.m., Daikin Park in Houston on FOX)
- Saturday, March 14: Pool B runner-up vs. Pool A winner (3 p.m., Daikin Park in Houston on FS1)
- Saturday, March 14: Pool D runner-up vs. Japan (9 p.m., loanDepot Park in Miami on FOX)
Semifinals
- Sunday, March 15: QF 1 winner vs. QF 2 winner (8 p.m., LoanDepot Park in Miami on FS1)
- Monday, March 16: QF 3 winner vs. QF 4 winner (8 p.m., LoanDepot Park in Miami on FS1)
Final
- Tuesday, March 17: SF 1 winner vs. SF2 winner (8 p.m., LoanDepot Park in Miami on FOX)
share
recommended
-
4 Takeaways From USA's World Baseball Classic Win Over Great Britain
WBC Daily: Mexico, Dominican Republic Put Big Numbers In Statement Wins
Ohtani Goes Hitless; Japan Rallies To Beat Australia for 1st Place In Pool C
-
2026 World Baseball Classic Broadcast Schedule: How To Watch Every Game on FOX
WBC Daily: Two Walk-Off Homers Cap Off Epic Night; USA, Japan Stay Perfect
How to Watch 2026 World Baseball Classic: Streaming, Teams, Dates
-
4 Takeaways From Team USA's World Baseball Classic Win Over Brazil
Will Tarik Skubal Pitch Again At the 2026 World Baseball Classic?
'Time To Celebrate': Netherlands' Ozzie Albies Hits Historic WBC Walk-Off HR
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
4 Takeaways From USA's World Baseball Classic Win Over Great Britain
WBC Daily: Mexico, Dominican Republic Put Big Numbers In Statement Wins
Ohtani Goes Hitless; Japan Rallies To Beat Australia for 1st Place In Pool C
-
2026 World Baseball Classic Broadcast Schedule: How To Watch Every Game on FOX
WBC Daily: Two Walk-Off Homers Cap Off Epic Night; USA, Japan Stay Perfect
How to Watch 2026 World Baseball Classic: Streaming, Teams, Dates
-
4 Takeaways From Team USA's World Baseball Classic Win Over Brazil
Will Tarik Skubal Pitch Again At the 2026 World Baseball Classic?
'Time To Celebrate': Netherlands' Ozzie Albies Hits Historic WBC Walk-Off HR
Item 1 of 3