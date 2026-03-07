WBC Daily: Ozzie Albies' Historic Walk-Off; Ohtani, Suzuki Lift Japan

All-Stars, MVPs, and Cy Young winners. Plenty of MLB's best players will be taking the diamond and representing their countries at the 2026 World Baseball Classic. We're following along with the top moments of each day.

Here was the recap of the action on Saturday, March 7:



Ohtani, Suzuki Lead Japan In Win Over Korea

Shohei Ohtani homered for the second straight day and Seiya Suzuki went deep twice and defending champion Japan beat Korea 8-6 on Saturday night at Tokyo and improved to 2-0 at the World Baseball Classic .

Suzuki drove in four runs and Masataka Yoshida homered and had three RBIs for the Samurai Warriors, who overcame a 3-0, first-inning deficit.

Republic of Korea vs. Japan Highlights ⚾️ World Baseball Classic on FOX

A day after hitting a grand slam in a 13-0 win over Taiwan, Ohtani hit a tying home run on a hanging curve from Young Pyo Ko in the third.

Suzuki hit a two-run homer in the second. Two batters after Ohtani’s drive, Suzuki chased Ko by homering for a 4-3 lead. Yoshida homered on reliever Byeong Hyeon Jo’s second pitch.

It's A Walk-Off! Albies Lift Dutch In Historic Fashion

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies hit a game-winning three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead the Netherlands over Nicaragua. It was the first walk-off home in WBC history and the 10th walk-off win in WBC history. It was also a record fourth by the Netherlands.

Nicaragua vs. Netherlands Highlights ⚾️ World Baseball Classic on FOX

Jeter Downs hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth to put Nicaragua ahead 3-1. He drove a sinker from Netherlands reliever Lars Huijer over the wall in left-center.

The Netherlands began its two-out rally on Ceddanne Rafaela’s single against reliever Angel Obando. Xander Bogaerts doubled, advancing Rafaela to third before Albies hit Obando’s first pitch over the wall in right.

Huijer threw two innings of relief for the win.

Brazil Blanked As Italy Get Victory

Sam Aldegheri had a sterling outing on the mound for Italy in 8-0 win over Brazil.

Aldegheri is one of the few MLB players ever born in Italy, and the first Italian-born pitcher to reach the majors in nearly 80 years. The 24-year-old left-hander pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and collecting eight strikeouts.

Brazil vs. Italy Highlights ⚾️ World Baseball Classic on FOX

Dante Nori homered twice late and Dominic Canzon added a three-run blast to help the Italians get the victory in Houston.

Naylor Bros. Help Canada Past Colombia

Owen Caissie hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second off emergency starter Austin Bergner as Canada downed Colombia 8-2 in a game that included a run-saving defensive play by brothers Josh and Bo Naylor.

Colombia vs. Canada Highlights ⚾️ World Baseball Classic on FOX

Colombia's Michael Arroyo led off the game with a single off Michael Soroka, stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Reynaldo Rodriguez grounded to first baseman Josh Naylor, who threw to brother Bo at the plate for the tag.

Phillippe Aumont, who last pitched in the major leagues in 2015, struck out Tito Polo for the final out.