USA vs. Brazil World Baseball Classic: Starters, Lineups, How to Watch

Can Team USA and its star-studded lineup and rotation win it all at the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

It begins with Friday's Pool B opener against Brazil at Daiken Park, home of the Houston Astros. All four of its games in Pool B will be played at Daikin Park (home of the Houston Astros) against Brazil, Great Britain, Mexico, Italy.

Team USA's first game will be Friday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

How to Watch the 2026 World Baseball Classic

FOX is your exclusive home to the WBC with games spread across the FOX family of networks.

FOX is set to air seven games, including three Pool B games featuring the United States team, two quarterfinals games and the World Baseball Classic Championship Game on Tuesday, March 17 from Miami’s loanDepot Park. The remaining matchups will air across FS1, FS2, the FOX Sports app, FOX One and Tubi. All 47 games will be available for streaming. Catch the action on the following streaming options:

FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

FOX One

Tubi

Team USA Starting Pitcher vs. Brazil

San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb will start on the mound for Team USA in its first World Baseball Classic game Friday night against Brazil, manager Mark DeRosa said.

DeRosa added that two-time defending AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal is expected to start Saturday against Britain, followed by NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes versus Mexico on Monday.

New York Mets right-hander Nolan McLean is tentatively scheduled to start on Tuesday in the final pool-play game against Italy, even though he's dealing with an illness and wasn't with Team USA for Monday's practice.

Team USA Starting Lineup vs. Brazil

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa has yet to announce his starting lineup for Friday's game. Expect a lineup that includes Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper and Cal Raleigh.

In an exhibition win over the Rockies on Wednesday, Judge crushed a 453-foot solo homer in the first inning of the team's exhibition game. Alex Bregman, Paul Goldschmidt, Will Smith and Byron Buxton also went deep. Brice Turang had two doubles and two RBIs.