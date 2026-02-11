2026 World Baseball Classic Viewing Guide: From Pool Play To A Dream Championship Rematch

The World Baseball Classic is going to be memorable. But because of its worldwide scheduling, it is also going to be on at all hours of the day.

You'll need to plan for that with alarms and early or late bedtimes.

To help you out, we have identified the best matchup of each day in pool play — as well as hypothetical contests for the rest of the tournament — so you can know when it’s time to wake up to catch some international baseball.

Pool Play

March 4, Chinese Taipei @ Australia, 10 p.m. ET on FS1

The World Baseball Classic kicks off with Chinese Taipei taking on Australia in Tokyo, Japan in Pool C play. Neither is favored to win either their pool or the WBC at large, but none of that matters on day one — the fact the tourney is here at long last is reason enough to tune in.

March 5, Czechia @ Republic of Korea, 5 a.m. ET on FS1

Korea is one of the better teams in Pool C and at the tournament — maybe not elite like Team USA or Japan, but capable of making some noise and hanging with any of the best. This one requires an early wakeup, but you get to see an intriguing Czechia squad as well.

March 6, United States @ Brazil, 8 p.m. ET on FOX

If you want to see Team USA in its first action of the tournament, it’s in primetime against Brazil, one of the biggest longshots of this year’s WBC. The USA has a loaded rotation – Aaron Judge, Tarik Skubal, Cal Raleigh to name a few stars – and this team is favored to win it all.

March 7, Republic of Korea @ Japan, 5 a.m. ET on FS1

Japan, the Pool C favorite, takes on its most significant competition in the Republic of Korea. Shohei Ohtani isn’t pitching, but watching him at the plate is always a treat, and this is a chance to see new MLB players Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto in action as well for the defending WBC champions.

March 8, Colombia @ Cuba, 12 p.m. ET on FOX

Neither Cuba nor Colombia are expected to be a WBC power this year, but neither is one that can be ignored by the competition. That makes this game even more vital for both teams. Anything can happen in a tournament setting, and a win here increases the chances that either gets to stick around beyond pool play.

March 9, Dominican Republic @ Israel, 12 p.m. ET on FS1

The Dominican Republic’s lineup is ridiculous, as expected — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Manny Machado, Oneil Cruz, Julio Rodriguez, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto all in one place? Even the big-spending Dodgers haven’t pulled that off (yet).

March 10, Canada @ Puerto Rico, 7 p.m. ET on Tubi

If Canada is going to get out of pool play, it will likely need a win against Puerto Rico late into the schedule. Josh Naylor will try to power Canada to a win, while Denzel Clarke is a threat to catch any ball that hasn’t cleared the fence. And also some that have.

March 11, Dominican Republic @ Venezuela, 8 p.m. ET on FS1

This very well might be two of the top-five teams in the whole tournament facing off, and on the last day of pool play. Chances are good that the game will be for more than just Pool D bragging rights. The Dominican lineup is loaded, but Venezuela has Ronald Acuna Jr., Eugenio Suarez, Willson Contreras, Salvador Perez and Maikel Garcia, so it’s got plenty of pop, too.

Quarterfinals

Based on the current betting odds and favorites for pool play, here are the matchups you can expect in the quarterfinals and beyond.

March 13, Pool A Runner-Up (Canada) @ Pool B Winner (United States), 8 p.m. ET on FOX

Canada has talent, but this is probably the end of the road for the team given the tremendous pitching of the United States. You will want to watch either way, since a display of dominance or an upset is great television regardless.

March 14, Pool D Runner-Up (Venezuela) @ Pool A Winner (Japan), 9 p.m. ET on FOX

Under the assumption that the Dominican Republic wins Pool D and Japan wins on its home turf in Tokyo, we end up with Venezuela taking on the defending champions in the quarterfinals. Venezuela is an underdog here, but only slightly — this would be a serious clash.

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Semifinals

March 15, Quarterfinal Winner (Puerto Rico) vs. Quarterfinal Winner (United States), 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Puerto Rico is favored to win Pool A, and here it would be in action against the would-be winner of Pool B – should the USA win the potential quarterfinal against Canada. Regardless of which starter is on the mound for the USA, viewers should be in for a treat.

March 16, Quarterfinal Winner (Japan) vs. Quarterfinal Winner (Dominican Republic), 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Will Japan’s pitching, sans Ohtani, hold up against the intense lineup of the Dominican Republic? That would be must-watch TV, and not just because it’s the lone game on the schedule.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Championship

March 17, Semifinal Winner (United States) vs. Semifinal Winner (Japan), 8 p.m. ET on FOX

The odds say that Japan does return to the Championship Game, leaving us with a rematch of the 2023 edition. Does the USA have the arms to get through this time? Or is a half-operational Ohtani still the most dangerous opponent around?