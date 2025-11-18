2026 World Baseball Classic Odds: USA, Japan Top Board as Early Favorites

Now that the confetti is clear from the Dodgers' World Series victory parade, it's time to start looking ahead to the World Baseball Classic.

Airing on FOX and its affiliate networks in March 2026, the sixth iteration of this tournament will feature 20 countries and territories whose best players will compete to prove that their country is the crème de la crème of professional baseball.

With that in mind, let's dive into the early odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 18.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

World Baseball Classic 2026

USA: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Japan: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Dominican Republic: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Puerto Rico: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Venezuela: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Mexico: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

South Korea: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Netherlands: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Italy: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Cuba: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Canada: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Colombia: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Panama: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Israel: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Australia: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Chinese Taipei: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Great Britain: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Czech Republic: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Nicaragua: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Brazil: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Here is what to know about the WBC oddsboard:

WBC Favorites: The USA is the early favorite to take the crown in next year's premier global event, followed closely by Japan at +290. In 2023, the United States finished as runner-up to Japan, losing 3-2. The final at-bat of the thrilling championship game featured Shohei Ohtani pitching to Mike Trout. The two were teammates at the time on the Angels. Ohtani was able to strike out Trout in that final at-bat, lifting his home country to victory and earning Japan's third World Baseball Classic title in the process. The USA has one piece of WBC hardware in its trophy case, last winning the event in 2017 after defeating Puerto Rico. Neither the USA nor Japan roster has been finalized, but chances are a trio of Dodger teammates — Ohtani, World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Dodgers closer Roki Sasaki — will represent the Japanese. For the USA, Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes and Cal Raleigh, among others, have committed to play.

Familial Territory: Speaking of Puerto Rico, at +900, the U.S. territory is fourth on the board. In addition to finishing as runner-up to the USA in 2017, P.R. was runner-up to the Dominican Republic in 2013. Unfortunately for Puerto Rico, the team will likely have to compete in the classic without one of its biggest stars, Kiké Hernández. The Dodgers' utility player announced that he underwent left elbow surgery recently which will prevent him from playing in the tournament next spring.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!