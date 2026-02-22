Puerto Rico's Best World Baseball Classic Lineup: Edwin Diaz Leads Bullpen

Puerto Rico enters the 2026 World Baseball Classic as perennial contenders that demand immense respect. They’ve appeared in all five previous editions of the tournament and advanced past the group stage each time. They’ve reached the championships twice, a mark of their global impact and incredible talent depth.

This year, their sky-high expectations haven’t changed even as they carry a diluted roster devoid of its usual high-profile icons. Star infielders Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa and Javier Baez did not qualify for the team due to various insurance reasons, but the goal remains the same: Win the title for the first time in WBC history.

Yadier Molina is back as manager as Puerto Rico's World Baseball Classic team. (Photo by Luis Gutierrez/Norte Photo/Getty Images)

Led by manager and two-time World Series champion Yadier Molina, Puerto Rico will depend on a blend of major-league experience and emerging young talent to break through in a year when they’re being underestimated. It’s fair to question whether Puerto Rico has enough offensive depth with fewer on-base machines and power threats compared to their competitors. They’ll need to depend on a trio of veterans — Nolan Arenado (who previously played for Team USA), Martin Maldonado and Christian Vazquez — with clutch hitting and championship experience to spark the offense.

Puerto Rico’s best strength is a fiery bullpen, commanded by top closer Edwin Diaz. The latest Mets-to-Dodgers transplant returns to the international stage after his fluke injury — jumping up and down on the mound in celebration of a WBC win back in 2023 — forced Diaz to miss that entire season for the Mets. His elite swing-and-miss stuff will help Puerto Rico shut down tight games in their favor.

The rest of the pitching staff features intriguing arms, including veteran right-hander Seth Lugo (runner-up for the 2024 American League Cy Young award), Fernando Cruz (3.56 ERA in 49 relief appearances for the Yankees last year), and Elmer Rodriguez (the Yankees’ top right-handed pitching prospect who registered a 2.58 ERA across three minor-league levels in 2025).

Molina and his general manager, new Cooperstown inductee Carlos Beltran, and his hitting coach, Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez, will have some tough decisions to make as they deploy a lineup that will try to prove that it's still capable of terrorizing opposing pitchers.

Here’s one take on how Puerto can optimize its offense:

Nolan Arenado will suit for Puerto Rico at the WBC after previously representing the USA (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Lineup

Heliot Ramos (R) Willi Castro (S) Nolan Arenado (R) MJ Melendez (L) Martin Maldonado (R) Carlos Cortes (L) Edwin Arroyo (S) Emmanuel Rivera (R) Eddie Rosario (L)

How would that look defensively?

Outfield

LF: Heliot Ramos

CF: Eddie Rosario

RF: MJ Melendez

Puerto Rico will carry a total of seven players capable of playing the outfield, with Matthew Lugo and Bryan Torres filling out the bench. The starting trio of Ramos, Rosario and Melendez can be flipped around defensively, but Rosario has the most experience patrolling center field among that group. Melendez’s speed could also fare well in the center of the diamond.

Infield

1B: Emmanuel Rivera

2B: Willi Casto

SS: Edwin Arroyo

3B: Nolan Arenado

C: Martin Maldonado

DH: Carlos Cortes

This is where Puerto Rico will look unrecognizable compared to previous years. Arroyo, the Cincinnati Reds No. 8 top prospect in 2025, replaced Lindor at short. Castro, who has major-league experience playing six positions, is the team’s super-utility weapon. Cortes batted .309 with an .866 OPS in 42 games for the Athletics in his rookie season last year. Maldonado will split time behind the plate with veteran catcher Christian Vazquez. Arenado switched from Team USA to Puerto Rico for the first time this year to honor his mother, Pam, who is of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent. This will be the eight-time All-Star's third time participating in the WBC.

Seth Lugo will be Puerto Rico's most accomplished starter at the WBC. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Rotation

RHP Seth Lugo

RHP Elmer Rodriguez

LHP Eduardo Rivera

The starting staff looks different, and less solid, without ace Jose Berrios. The Blue Jays right-hander was also denied insurance coverage for the WBC due to his recent injury history. Puerto Rico will depend on Lugo to carry the three-man rotation, likely opting for a bullpen game in place of a fourth starter.

Bullpen

Edwin Diaz will want to keep the celebrations at the WBC to a minimum this time. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

RHP Edwin Diaz

RHP Fernando Cruz

RHP Jorge Lopez

LHP Jovani Moran

RHP Jose Espada

RHP Luis Quiñones

RHP Ricardo Velez

The relief corps is Puerto Rico’s strength because it boasts the sport’s top closer in Diaz, who will enter after set-up man Cruz pitches the eighth inning. That’s as formidable (and strikeout heavy) of a backend bullpen as it gets across the WBC. Puerto Rico is likely to depend on innings from its veteran relievers, including Lopez (who is infamous for throwing his glove into the stands and igniting the 2024 OMG Mets) and Moran. Other than those four experienced hurlers, Espada, Quiñones, and Velez make up some young and interesting arms that lack big-league experience but could end up being surprising trailblazers on the international stage.