2026 World Baseball Classic: Full Rosters For USA, Japan And All 20 Teams

Before we even get to the MLB Opening Day, we're in store for some high-stakes ballgames at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Twenty teams representing countries from around the world, and each squad will feature some notable names. Aaron Judge for Team USA. Shohei Ohtani for defending champions Japan. Juan Soto for the Dominican Republic. Serious star power.

JUMP TO A TEAM: Australia | Brazil | Canada | Colombia | Cuba | Czechia | Dominican Rep. | Italy | Japan | Great Britain | Korea | Mexico | Netherlands | Nicaragua | Panama | Puerto Rico | Chinese Taipei | USA | Venezuela

AUSTRALIA

(Photo by Yuki Taguchi/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

First Name Last Name Position Rixon Wingrove 1B Travis Bazzana 2B Christopher Burke C Mitch Edwards C Alex Hall C Robbie Perkins C Curtis Mead IF Logan Wade IF Josh Hendrickson LHP Jon Kennedy LHP Cooper Morgan LHP Jack O'Loughlin LHP Blake Townsend LHP Alex Wells LHP Lachlan Wells LHP Tim Kennelly OF Aaron Whitefield OF Ulrich Bojarski RF Kieren Hall RHP Ky Hampton RHP Sam Holland RHP Connor MacDonald RHP Mitch Neunborn RHP Warwick Saupold RHP Todd Van Steensel RHP Coen Wynne RHP George Callil SS Jarryd Dale SS Max Durrington UTL Robbie Glendinning UTL

BRAZIL

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

First Name Last Name Position Dante Bichette Jr. 1B Gabriel Carmo C Gabriel Gomes C Enzo Hayashida C Silva Silva C Gabriel Maciel CF Vitor Ito IF Felipe Koragi IF Felipe Mizukosi IF Tiago Nishiyama IF Lucas Rojo IF Hugo Kanabushi LHP Oscar Nakaoshi LHP Enzo Sawayama LHP Hector Villarroel LHP Osvaldo Carvalho OF Victor Mascai OF Lucas Ramirez OF Pietro Albanez RHP Gabriel Barbosa RHP Joseph Contreras RHP Tiago Da Silva RHP Murilo Gouvea RHP Pedro Lemos RHP Tomas Lopez RHP Daniel Missaki RHP Eric Pardinho RHP Rodrigo Takahashi RHP Thyago Vieira RHP Leonardo Reginatto SS

CANADA

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

First Name Last Name Position Josh Naylor 1B Edouard Julien 2B Matthew Davidson 3B Abraham Toro 3B Liam Hicks C Bo Naylor C Logan Allen LHP Micah Ashman LHP Antoine Jean LHP Adam Macko LHP James Paxton LHP Matt Wilkinson LHP Rob Zastryzny LHP Owen Caissie OF Denzel Clarke OF Tyler O'Neill OF Jacob Robson OF Phillippe Aumont RHP Jordan Balazovic RHP Eric Cerantola RHP Indigo Diaz RHP Carter Loewen RHP Cal Quantrill RHP Noah Skirrow RHP Michael Soroka RHP Jameson Taillon RHP Adam Hall SS Otto López SS Tyler Black UTL Jared Young UTL

COLOMBIA

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

First Name Last Name Position Reynaldo Rodríguez 1B Donovan Solano 1B Jordan Diaz 2B Gio Urshela 3B Jorge Alfaro C Elias Díaz C Carlos Martinez C Brayan Buelvas CF Adrian Almeida LHP Rio Gomez LHP Yapson Gomez LHP José Quintana LHP Reiver Sanmartín LHP Gustavo Campero OF Jesús Marriaga OF Harold Ramírez OF Elkin Alcala RHP Austin Bergner RHP Danis Correa RHP Nabil Crismatt RHP Pedro Garcia RHP Tayron Guerrero RHP David Lorduy RHP Emerson Martinez RHP Luis Patiño RHP Jhon Romero RHP Julio Teherán RHP Guillo Zuñiga RHP Michael Arroyo SS Dayan Frias SS

CUBA

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

First Name Last Name Position Malcom Nuñez 1B Yoel Yanqui 1B Yiddi Cappe 2B Yoán Moncada 3B Omar Hernandez C Andrys Pérez C Ariel Martínez IF Naykel Cruz LHP Daviel Hurtado LHP Randy Martinez LHP Liván Moinello LHP Darien Núñez LHP Julio Robaina LHP Alfredo Despaigne OF Yoelquis Guibert OF Leonel Moa OF Roel Santos OF Frank Alvarez RHP Emmanuel Chapman RHP Josimar Cousin RHP Denny Larrondo RHP Yoan López RHP Raidel Martínez RHP Yariel Rodriguez RHP Osiel Rodriguez RHP Luis Romero Jr. RHP Pedro Santos RHP Erisbel Barbaro Arruebarruena SS Alexei Ramírez SS Alexander Vargas SS

CZECHIA

(Photo by Yuki Taguchi/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

First Name Last Name Position Ryan Johnson 1B Terrin Vavra 2B Matous Bubenik C Martin Cervenka C Martin Zelenka C Mertin Cervinka IF Vojtech Mensik IF Martin Muzik IF Jan Pospisil IF Milan Prokop IF Jeff Barto LHP Tomáš Duffek LHP Lukas Ercoli LHP Jan Novak LHP William Escala OF Marek Krejcirik OF Max Prejda OF Michal Šindelka OF Marek Chlup RF Filip Capka RHP Lukas Hlouch RHP Filip Kollmann RHP Michael Kovala RHP Marek Minarik RHP Tomas Ondra RHP Daniel Padysak RHP Ondrej Satoria RHP Martin Schneider RHP Ondrej Vank RHP Boris Vecerka RHP

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

First Name Last Name Position Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B Carlos Santana 1B Ketel Marte 2B Junior Caminero 3B Manny Machado 3B Agustín Ramírez C Austin Wells C Oneil Cruz CF Julio Rodríguez CF Johan Rojas CF Wandy Peralta LHP Cristopher Sanchez LHP Gregory Soto LHP Juan Soto RF Fernando Tatís Jr. RF Sandy Alcántara RHP Elvis Alvarado RHP Brayan Bello RHP Huascar Brazobán RHP Seranthony Domínguez RHP Camilo Doval RHP Carlos Estévez RHP Dennis Santana RHP Luis Severino RHP Edwin Uceta RHP Abner Uribe RHP Albert Abreu RHP Jeremy Peña SS Geraldo Perdomo SS Amed Rosario UTL

ITALY

(Photo by Yuki Taguchi/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

First Name Last Name Position Vinnie Pasquantino 1B Thomas Saggese 2B Jon Berti 3B Andrew Fischer 3B Giaconino Lasaracina 3B Camden Mineo C Kyle Teel C Sam Antonacci IF Zach Dezenzo IF Sam Aldegheri LHP Joe La Sorsa LHP Jac Caglianone OF Dominic Canzone OF Jakob Marsee OF Nick Morabito OF Dante Nori OF Dan Altavilla RHP Dylan DeLucia RHP Alessandro Ercolani RHP Matt Festa RHP Gordon Graceffo RHP Alek Jacob RHP Michael Lorenzen RHP Ron Marinaccio RHP Kyle Nicolas RHP Aaron Nola RHP Adam Ottavino RHP Gabriele Quattrini RHP Greg Weissert RHP Miles Mastrobuoni UTL

JAPAN

(Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

First Name Last Name Position Munetaka Murakami 1B Shugo Maki 2B Kazuma Okamoto 3B Teruaki Sato 3B Yuhei Nakamura C Seishiro Sakamoto C Kenya Wakatsuki C Ukyo Shuto CF Shohei Ohtani DH Kensuke Kondo LF Masataka Yoshida LF Yusei Kikuchi LHP Yuki Matsui LHP Hiroya Miyagi LHP Ryuhei Sotani LHP Shota Morishita RF Seiya Suzuki RF Diachi Ishii RHP Hiromi Itoh RHP Koki Kitayama RHP Yuki Matsumoto RHP Taisei Ota RHP Tomoyuki Sugano RHP Kaima Taira RHP Hiroto Takahashi RHP Atsuki Taneichi RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto RHP Sosuke Genda SS Kaito Kozono SS Taisei Makihara UTL

GREAT BRITAIN

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

First Name Last Name Position BJ Murray 1B Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B Ivan Johnson 2B Nate Eaton 3B Willis Cresswell C Harry Ford C Kristian Robinson CF Nick Wells LHP Justin Wylie OF Matt Koperniak RF Trayce Thompson RF Jack Anderson RHP Brendan Beck RHP Tristan Beck RHP Donovan Benoit RHP Chavez Fernander RHP Gary Gill Hill RHP Antonio Knowles RHP Miles Langhorne RHP Ryan Long RHP Michael Petersen RHP Jack Seppings RHP Graham Spraker RHP Najer Victor RHP Tyler Viza RHP Owen Wild RHP Vance Worley RHP Lucius Fox SS Ian Lewis Jr. SS Nick Ward SS

KOREA

(Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

First Name Last Name Position Bo Gyeong Moon 1B/3B Si Hwan Roh 1B/3B Hyeseong Kim 2B Min Jae Shin 2B Shay Whitcomb 2B Do Yeong Kim 3B Jae Hoon Choi C Dong Won Park C Jung Hoo Lee CF Hae Min Park CF Jahmai Jones LF Ja Wook Koo LF Hyun Bin Moon LF Young Kyu Kim LHP Hyun Jin Ryu LHP Ju Young Son LHP Seung Ki Song LHP Hyun Min Ahn RF Dane Dunning RHP Woo Suk Go RHP Been Gwak RHP Woo Joo Jeong RHP Byeong Hyeon Jo RHP Young Pyo Ko RHP Kyung Eun Noh RHP Riley O'Brien RHP Yeong Hyun Park RHP Hyeong Jun So RHP Tae In Won RHP Ju Won Kim SS

MEXICO

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

First Name Last Name Position Joey Meneses 1B Rowdy Tellez 1B Jonathan Aranda 2B Nick Gonzales 2B Jared Serna 2B Joey Ortiz 3B Ramón Urías 3B Alejandro Kirk C Alexis Wilson C Jarren Duran CF Alek Thomas CF Randy Arozarena LF Alexander Armenta LHP Brennan Bernardino LHP Robert Garcia LHP Samy Natera Jr. LHP Julián Ornelas OF Alejandro Osuna RF Javier Assad RHP Taj Bradley RHP Alex Carrillo RHP Jesús Cruz RHP Daniel Duarte RHP Luis Gastelum RHP Andrés Muñoz RHP Gerardo Reyes RHP José Urquidy RHP Victor Vodnik RHP Taijuan Walker RHP Luis Urías SS

NETHERLANDS

First Name Last Name Position Didi Gregorius 1B Ozzie Albies 2B Juremi Profar 3B Hendrik Clementina C Chadwick Tromp C Jurickson Profar LF Jamdrick Cornelia LHP Ryjeteri Merite LHP Dayson Croes OF Druw Jones OF Jaydenn Estanista RHP Wendell Floranus RHP Arij Fransen RHP Lars Huijer RHP Kenley Jansen RHP Antwone Kelly RHP Jaitoine Kelly RHP Kevin Kelly RHP Shairon Martis RHP Eric Mendez RHP Justin Morales RHP Shawndrick Oduber RHP JC Sulbaran RHP Derek West RHP Dylan Wilson RHP Xander Bogaerts SS Sharlon Schoop SS Ray-Patrick Didder UTL Ceddanne Rafaela UTL Delano Selassa UTL

NICARAGUA

(Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

First Name Last Name Position Elian Rayo 1B Emanuel Trujillo 1B Brandon Leytón 2B Cheslor Cuthbert 3B Mark Vientos 3B Melvin Novoa C Ronald Rivera C Ismael Munguia CF Cristhian Sandoval CF Benjamin Alegria IF Jose Orozco IF Omar Mendoza LF Danilo Bermudez LHP Dilmer Mejia LHP Oscar Rayo LHP Carlos Teller LHP Chase Dawson OF Juan Montes OF Kenword Burton RHP Stiven Cruz RHP Osman Gutierrez RHP Duque Hebbert RHP Ronald Medrano RHP Angel Obando RHP JC Ramírez RHP Erasmo Ramírez RHP Carlos Rodríguez RHP Bryan Torres RHP Jeter Downs SS Freddy Zamora SS

PANAMA

(Photo by Mary DeCicco/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

First Name Last Name Position Jonathan Araúz 2B Edmundo Sosa 2B Johan Camargo 3B Miguel Amaya C Leo Bernal C Ivan Herrera C Christian Bethancourt C/1B Enrique Bradfield CF Jhonny Santos CF José Caballero IF Logan Allen LHP Alberto Baldonado LHP Miguel Cienfuegos LHP James González LHP Kenny Hernández LHP Andy Otero LHP Allen Córdoba OF Jose Ramos OF Dario Agrazal RHP Jaime Barria RHP Paolo Espino RHP Jorge García RHP Miguel Gómez RHP Javy Guerra RHP Ariel Jurado RHP Humberto Mejía RHP Abdiel Mendoza RHP Erian Rodríguez RHP Leo Jiménez SS Rubén Tejada SS

PUERTO RICO

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

First Name Last Name Position Nolan Arenado 3B Darrell Hernáiz 3B Emmanuel Rivera 3B/1B Martín Maldonado C Christian Vázquez C Matthew Lugo CF Willi Castro LF Carlos Cortes LF Raymond Burgos LHP Jovani Morán LHP Eduardo Rivera LHP Gabriel Rodríguez LHP MJ Melendez OF Bryan Torres OF Heliot Ramos RF Eddie Rosario RF Fernando Cruz RHP José De León RHP Edwin Diaz RHP José Espada RHP Rico Garcia RHP Jorge Lopez RHP Seth Lugo RHP Luis Quinones RHP Angel Reyes RHP Yacksel Ríos RHP Elmer Rodríguez RHP Ricardo Velez RHP Edwin Arroyo SS Luis Vázquez SS

CHINESE TAIPEI

(Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

First Name Last Name Position Jonathon Long 1B Shao-Hung Chiang C Kungkuan Giljegiljaw C Chia-Cheng Lin C Stuart Fairchild CF Hao Yu Lee IF Nien-Ting Wu IF Kuan-Yu Chen LHP Yu Min Lin LHP Wei-En Lin LHP Chen-Wei Chen OF Chieh-Hsien Chen OF An-Ko Lin OF Yi Chang RHP Po-Yu Chen RHP Hao-Chun Cheng RHP Ruei-Yang Gu Lin RHP Jo-Hsi Hsu RHP Chih-Wei Hu RHP Kai-Wei Lin RHP Shih-Hsiang Lin RHP Tzu-Chen Sha RHP Yi-Lei Sun RHP Jyun-Yue Tseng RHP Jun-Wei Zhang RHP Chen Zhuang RHP Yu-Cheng Chang SS Tsung Cheng SS Kun-Yu Chiang SS Tzu-Wei Lin UTL

UNITED STATES

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

First Name Last Name Position Paul Goldschmidt 1B Bryce Harper 1B Brice Turang 2B Alex Bregman 3B Cal Raleigh C Will Smith C Byron Buxton CF Pete Crow-Armstrong CF Kyle Schwarber DH Corbin Carroll LF Matt Boyd LHP Garrett Cleavinger LHP Clayton Kershaw LHP Tarik Skubal LHP Gabe Speier LHP Aaron Judge RF David Bednar RHP Clay Holmes RHP Griffin Jax RHP Brad Keller RHP Nolan McLean RHP Mason Miller RHP Joe Ryan RHP Paul Skenes RHP Michael Wacha RHP Logan Webb RHP Garrett Whitlock RHP Gunnar Henderson SS Bobby Witt Jr SS Ernie Clement UTL

VENEZUELA

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)