2026 World Baseball Classic: Full Rosters For USA, Japan And All 20 Teams

Updated Feb. 5, 2026 9:04 p.m. ET

Before we even get to the MLB Opening Day, we're in store for some high-stakes ballgames at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Twenty teams representing countries from around the world, and each squad will feature some notable names. Aaron Judge for Team USA. Shohei Ohtani for defending champions Japan. Juan Soto for the Dominican Republic. Serious star power. 

JUMP TO A TEAM: Australia | Brazil | Canada | Colombia | Cuba | Czechia | Dominican Rep. | Italy | Japan | Great Britain | Korea | Mexico | Netherlands | Nicaragua | Panama | Puerto Rico | Chinese Taipei | USA | Venezuela

AUSTRALIA

(Photo by Yuki Taguchi/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

First NameLast NamePosition
RixonWingrove1B
TravisBazzana2B
ChristopherBurkeC
MitchEdwardsC
AlexHallC
RobbiePerkinsC
CurtisMeadIF
LoganWadeIF
JoshHendricksonLHP
JonKennedyLHP
CooperMorganLHP
JackO'LoughlinLHP
BlakeTownsendLHP
AlexWellsLHP
LachlanWellsLHP
TimKennellyOF
AaronWhitefieldOF
UlrichBojarskiRF
KierenHallRHP
KyHamptonRHP
SamHollandRHP
ConnorMacDonaldRHP
MitchNeunbornRHP
WarwickSaupoldRHP
ToddVan SteenselRHP
CoenWynneRHP
GeorgeCallilSS
JarrydDaleSS
MaxDurringtonUTL
RobbieGlendinningUTL

BRAZIL

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

First NameLast NamePosition 
DanteBichette Jr.1B
GabrielCarmoC
GabrielGomesC
EnzoHayashidaC
SilvaSilvaC
GabrielMacielCF
VitorItoIF
FelipeKoragiIF
FelipeMizukosiIF
TiagoNishiyamaIF
LucasRojoIF
HugoKanabushiLHP
OscarNakaoshiLHP
EnzoSawayamaLHP
HectorVillarroelLHP
OsvaldoCarvalhoOF
VictorMascaiOF
LucasRamirezOF
PietroAlbanezRHP
GabrielBarbosaRHP
JosephContrerasRHP
TiagoDa SilvaRHP
MuriloGouveaRHP
PedroLemosRHP
TomasLopezRHP
DanielMissakiRHP
EricPardinhoRHP
RodrigoTakahashiRHP
ThyagoVieiraRHP
LeonardoReginattoSS

CANADA

 (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

First NameLast NamePosition
JoshNaylor1B
EdouardJulien2B
MatthewDavidson3B
AbrahamToro3B
LiamHicksC
BoNaylorC
LoganAllenLHP
MicahAshmanLHP
AntoineJeanLHP
AdamMackoLHP
JamesPaxtonLHP
MattWilkinsonLHP
RobZastryznyLHP
OwenCaissieOF
DenzelClarkeOF
TylerO'NeillOF
JacobRobsonOF
PhillippeAumontRHP
JordanBalazovicRHP
EricCerantolaRHP
IndigoDiazRHP
CarterLoewenRHP
CalQuantrillRHP
NoahSkirrowRHP
MichaelSorokaRHP
JamesonTaillonRHP
AdamHallSS
OttoLópezSS
TylerBlackUTL
JaredYoungUTL

COLOMBIA

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

First NameLast NamePosition
ReynaldoRodríguez1B
DonovanSolano1B
JordanDiaz2B
GioUrshela3B
JorgeAlfaroC
EliasDíaz C
CarlosMartinezC
BrayanBuelvasCF
AdrianAlmeidaLHP
RioGomezLHP
YapsonGomezLHP
José QuintanaLHP
ReiverSanmartínLHP
GustavoCamperoOF
JesúsMarriagaOF
HaroldRamírezOF
ElkinAlcalaRHP
AustinBergnerRHP
DanisCorreaRHP
NabilCrismattRHP
PedroGarciaRHP
TayronGuerreroRHP
DavidLorduyRHP
EmersonMartinezRHP
LuisPatiñoRHP
JhonRomeroRHP
JulioTeheránRHP
GuilloZuñigaRHP
MichaelArroyoSS
DayanFriasSS

CUBA

 (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

First NameLast NamePosition
MalcomNuñez 1B
YoelYanqui1B
YiddiCappe2B
Yoán Moncada3B
OmarHernandezC
AndrysPérezC
ArielMartínezIF
NaykelCruzLHP
DavielHurtadoLHP
RandyMartinezLHP
Liván MoinelloLHP
DarienNúñezLHP
JulioRobainaLHP
AlfredoDespaigneOF
YoelquisGuibertOF
LeonelMoaOF
RoelSantosOF
FrankAlvarezRHP
EmmanuelChapmanRHP
JosimarCousinRHP
DennyLarrondoRHP
YoanLópezRHP
RaidelMartínezRHP
YarielRodriguezRHP
OsielRodriguezRHP
LuisRomero Jr.RHP
PedroSantosRHP
Erisbel BarbaroArruebarruenaSS
AlexeiRamírezSS
AlexanderVargasSS

CZECHIA

(Photo by Yuki Taguchi/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

First NameLast NamePosition
RyanJohnson1B
TerrinVavra2B
MatousBubenikC
MartinCervenkaC
MartinZelenkaC
MertinCervinkaIF
VojtechMensikIF
MartinMuzikIF
JanPospisilIF
MilanProkopIF
JeffBartoLHP
TomášDuffekLHP
LukasErcoliLHP
JanNovakLHP
WilliamEscalaOF
MarekKrejcirikOF
MaxPrejdaOF
MichalŠindelkaOF
MarekChlupRF
FilipCapkaRHP
LukasHlouchRHP
FilipKollmannRHP
MichaelKovalaRHP
MarekMinarikRHP
TomasOndraRHP
DanielPadysakRHP
OndrejSatoriaRHP
MartinSchneiderRHP
OndrejVankRHP
BorisVecerkaRHP

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

First NameLast NamePosition
VladimirGuerrero Jr.1B
CarlosSantana1B
KetelMarte2B
JuniorCaminero3B
MannyMachado3B
Agustín RamírezC
AustinWellsC
OneilCruzCF
JulioRodríguezCF
JohanRojasCF
WandyPeraltaLHP
CristopherSanchezLHP
GregorySotoLHP
JuanSotoRF
FernandoTatís Jr.RF
SandyAlcántaraRHP
ElvisAlvaradoRHP
BrayanBelloRHP
HuascarBrazobánRHP
SeranthonyDomínguezRHP
CamiloDovalRHP
CarlosEstévezRHP
DennisSantanaRHP
LuisSeverinoRHP
EdwinUcetaRHP
AbnerUribeRHP
AlbertAbreuRHP 
JeremyPeñaSS
GeraldoPerdomoSS
AmedRosarioUTL

ITALY

(Photo by Yuki Taguchi/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

First NameLast NamePosition
VinniePasquantino1B
ThomasSaggese2B
JonBerti3B
AndrewFischer3B
GiaconinoLasaracina3B
CamdenMineoC
KyleTeelC
SamAntonacciIF
ZachDezenzoIF
SamAldegheriLHP
JoeLa SorsaLHP
JacCaglianoneOF
DominicCanzoneOF
JakobMarseeOF
NickMorabitoOF
DanteNoriOF
DanAltavillaRHP
DylanDeLuciaRHP
AlessandroErcolaniRHP
MattFestaRHP
GordonGraceffoRHP
AlekJacobRHP
MichaelLorenzenRHP
RonMarinaccioRHP
KyleNicolasRHP
AaronNolaRHP
AdamOttavinoRHP
GabrieleQuattriniRHP
GregWeissertRHP
MilesMastrobuoniUTL

JAPAN

 (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

First NameLast NamePosition
MunetakaMurakami1B
ShugoMaki2B
KazumaOkamoto3B
TeruakiSato3B
YuheiNakamuraC
SeishiroSakamotoC
KenyaWakatsukiC
UkyoShutoCF
ShoheiOhtaniDH
KensukeKondoLF
MasatakaYoshidaLF
YuseiKikuchiLHP
YukiMatsuiLHP
HiroyaMiyagiLHP
RyuheiSotaniLHP
ShotaMorishitaRF
SeiyaSuzukiRF
DiachiIshiiRHP
HiromiItohRHP
KokiKitayamaRHP
YukiMatsumotoRHP
TaiseiOtaRHP
TomoyukiSuganoRHP
KaimaTairaRHP
HirotoTakahashiRHP
Atsuki TaneichiRHP
YoshinobuYamamotoRHP
SosukeGendaSS
Kaito KozonoSS
TaiseiMakiharaUTL

GREAT BRITAIN

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

First NameLast NamePosition
BJMurray1B
JazzChisholm Jr.2B
IvanJohnson2B
NateEaton3B
WillisCresswellC
HarryFordC
KristianRobinsonCF
NickWellsLHP
JustinWylieOF
MattKoperniakRF
TrayceThompsonRF
JackAndersonRHP
BrendanBeckRHP
TristanBeckRHP
DonovanBenoitRHP
ChavezFernanderRHP
GaryGill HillRHP
AntonioKnowlesRHP
MilesLanghorneRHP
RyanLongRHP
MichaelPetersenRHP
JackSeppingsRHP
GrahamSprakerRHP
NajerVictorRHP
TylerVizaRHP
OwenWildRHP
VanceWorleyRHP
LuciusFoxSS
IanLewis Jr.SS
NickWardSS

KOREA

(Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

First NameLast NamePosition
Bo GyeongMoon1B/3B
Si HwanRoh1B/3B
HyeseongKim2B
Min JaeShin2B
ShayWhitcomb2B
Do YeongKim3B
Jae HoonChoiC
Dong WonParkC
Jung HooLeeCF
Hae MinParkCF
JahmaiJonesLF
Ja WookKooLF
Hyun BinMoonLF
Young KyuKimLHP
Hyun JinRyuLHP
Ju YoungSonLHP
Seung KiSongLHP
Hyun MinAhnRF
DaneDunningRHP
Woo SukGoRHP
BeenGwakRHP
Woo JooJeongRHP
Byeong HyeonJoRHP
Young PyoKoRHP
Kyung EunNohRHP
RileyO'BrienRHP
Yeong HyunParkRHP
Hyeong JunSoRHP
Tae InWonRHP
Ju WonKimSS

MEXICO

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

First NameLast NamePosition
JoeyMeneses1B
RowdyTellez1B
JonathanAranda2B
NickGonzales2B
JaredSerna2B
JoeyOrtiz3B
Ramón Urías3B
AlejandroKirkC
AlexisWilsonC
JarrenDuranCF
AlekThomasCF
RandyArozarenaLF
AlexanderArmentaLHP
BrennanBernardinoLHP
RobertGarciaLHP
SamyNatera Jr.LHP
Julián OrnelasOF
AlejandroOsunaRF
JavierAssadRHP
TajBradleyRHP
AlexCarrilloRHP
Jesús CruzRHP
DanielDuarteRHP
LuisGastelumRHP
Andrés MuñozRHP
GerardoReyesRHP
José UrquidyRHP
VictorVodnikRHP
TaijuanWalkerRHP
LuisUríasSS

NETHERLANDS

First NameLast NamePosition
DidiGregorius1B
OzzieAlbies2B
JuremiProfar3B
HendrikClementinaC
ChadwickTrompC
JuricksonProfarLF
JamdrickCorneliaLHP
RyjeteriMeriteLHP
DaysonCroesOF
DruwJonesOF
JaydennEstanistaRHP
WendellFloranusRHP
ArijFransenRHP
LarsHuijerRHP
KenleyJansenRHP
AntwoneKellyRHP
JaitoineKellyRHP
KevinKellyRHP
ShaironMartisRHP
EricMendezRHP
JustinMoralesRHP
ShawndrickOduberRHP
JCSulbaranRHP
DerekWestRHP
DylanWilsonRHP
XanderBogaertsSS
SharlonSchoopSS
Ray-PatrickDidderUTL
CeddanneRafaelaUTL
DelanoSelassaUTL

NICARAGUA

(Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

First NameLast NamePosition
ElianRayo1B
EmanuelTrujillo1B
BrandonLeytón2B
CheslorCuthbert3B
MarkVientos3B
MelvinNovoaC
RonaldRiveraC
IsmaelMunguiaCF
CristhianSandovalCF
BenjaminAlegriaIF
JoseOrozcoIF
OmarMendozaLF
DaniloBermudezLHP
DilmerMejiaLHP
OscarRayoLHP
CarlosTellerLHP
ChaseDawsonOF
JuanMontesOF
KenwordBurtonRHP
StivenCruzRHP
OsmanGutierrezRHP
DuqueHebbertRHP
RonaldMedranoRHP
AngelObandoRHP
JCRamírezRHP
ErasmoRamírez RHP
CarlosRodríguezRHP
BryanTorresRHP
JeterDownsSS
FreddyZamoraSS

PANAMA

(Photo by Mary DeCicco/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

First NameLast NamePosition
JonathanAraúz2B
EdmundoSosa2B
JohanCamargo3B
MiguelAmayaC
LeoBernalC
IvanHerreraC
ChristianBethancourtC/1B
EnriqueBradfieldCF
JhonnySantosCF
JoséCaballeroIF
LoganAllenLHP
AlbertoBaldonadoLHP
MiguelCienfuegosLHP
JamesGonzálezLHP
KennyHernándezLHP
AndyOteroLHP
AllenCórdobaOF
JoseRamosOF
DarioAgrazalRHP
JaimeBarriaRHP
PaoloEspinoRHP
JorgeGarcíaRHP
MiguelGómezRHP
JavyGuerraRHP
ArielJuradoRHP
HumbertoMejíaRHP
AbdielMendozaRHP
ErianRodríguezRHP
LeoJiménezSS
RubénTejadaSS

PUERTO RICO

 (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

First NameLast NamePosition
NolanArenado3B
DarrellHernáiz3B
EmmanuelRivera3B/1B
Martín MaldonadoC
ChristianVázquezC
MatthewLugoCF
WilliCastroLF
CarlosCortesLF
RaymondBurgosLHP
JovaniMoránLHP
EduardoRiveraLHP
GabrielRodríguezLHP
MJMelendezOF
BryanTorresOF
HeliotRamosRF
EddieRosarioRF
FernandoCruzRHP
JoséDe LeónRHP
EdwinDiazRHP
JoséEspadaRHP
RicoGarciaRHP
JorgeLopezRHP
SethLugoRHP
LuisQuinonesRHP
AngelReyesRHP
YackselRíosRHP
ElmerRodríguezRHP
RicardoVelezRHP
EdwinArroyoSS
LuisVázquezSS

CHINESE TAIPEI

(Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

First NameLast NamePosition
JonathonLong1B
Shao-HungChiangC
KungkuanGiljegiljawC
Chia-ChengLinC
StuartFairchildCF
Hao YuLeeIF
Nien-TingWuIF
Kuan-YuChenLHP
Yu MinLinLHP
Wei-EnLinLHP
Chen-WeiChenOF
Chieh-HsienChenOF
An-KoLinOF
YiChangRHP
Po-YuChenRHP
Hao-ChunChengRHP
Ruei-YangGu LinRHP
Jo-HsiHsuRHP
Chih-WeiHuRHP
Kai-WeiLinRHP
Shih-HsiangLinRHP
Tzu-ChenShaRHP
Yi-LeiSunRHP
Jyun-YueTsengRHP
Jun-WeiZhangRHP
ChenZhuangRHP
Yu-ChengChangSS
TsungChengSS
Kun-YuChiangSS
Tzu-WeiLinUTL

UNITED STATES

 (Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

First NameLast Name Position
PaulGoldschmidt1B
BryceHarper1B
BriceTurang2B
AlexBregman3B
CalRaleighC
WillSmithC
ByronBuxtonCF
PeteCrow-ArmstrongCF
KyleSchwarberDH
CorbinCarrollLF
MattBoydLHP
GarrettCleavingerLHP
ClaytonKershawLHP
TarikSkubalLHP
GabeSpeierLHP
AaronJudgeRF
DavidBednarRHP
ClayHolmesRHP
GriffinJaxRHP
BradKellerRHP
NolanMcLeanRHP
MasonMillerRHP
JoeRyanRHP
PaulSkenesRHP
MichaelWachaRHP
LoganWebbRHP
GarrettWhitlockRHP
GunnarHendersonSS
BobbyWitt JrSS
ErnieClementUTL

VENEZUELA

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

First NameLast NamePosition
LuisArráez1B
WillsonContreras1B
GleyberTorres2B
Andrés Giménez2B/SS
MaikelGarcia3B
EugenioSuárez3B
WilliamContrerasC
SalvadorPerezC
JacksonChourioCF
JoseAlvaradoLHP
EnmanuelDe JesusLHP
OddanierMosquedaLHP
EduardoRodríguezLHP
RicardoSánchezLHP
RangerSuárezLHP
AngelZerpaLHP
WilyerAbreuRF
RonaldAcuña Jr.RF
EduardBazardoRHP
José ButtóRHP
YoendrysGómezRHP
CarlosGuzmanRHP
PabloLópezRHP
Andrés MachadoRHP
Germán Márquez RHP
KeiderMonteroRHP
DanielPalenciaRHP
AntonioSenzatelaRHP
EzequielTovarSS
JavierSanojaUTL
