2026 World Baseball Classic: Full Rosters For USA, Japan And All 20 Teams
Before we even get to the MLB Opening Day, we're in store for some high-stakes ballgames at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
Twenty teams representing countries from around the world, and each squad will feature some notable names. Aaron Judge for Team USA. Shohei Ohtani for defending champions Japan. Juan Soto for the Dominican Republic. Serious star power.
JUMP TO A TEAM: Australia | Brazil | Canada | Colombia | Cuba | Czechia | Dominican Rep. | Italy | Japan | Great Britain | Korea | Mexico | Netherlands | Nicaragua | Panama | Puerto Rico | Chinese Taipei | USA | Venezuela
AUSTRALIA
(Photo by Yuki Taguchi/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|Rixon
|Wingrove
|1B
|Travis
|Bazzana
|2B
|Christopher
|Burke
|C
|Mitch
|Edwards
|C
|Alex
|Hall
|C
|Robbie
|Perkins
|C
|Curtis
|Mead
|IF
|Logan
|Wade
|IF
|Josh
|Hendrickson
|LHP
|Jon
|Kennedy
|LHP
|Cooper
|Morgan
|LHP
|Jack
|O'Loughlin
|LHP
|Blake
|Townsend
|LHP
|Alex
|Wells
|LHP
|Lachlan
|Wells
|LHP
|Tim
|Kennelly
|OF
|Aaron
|Whitefield
|OF
|Ulrich
|Bojarski
|RF
|Kieren
|Hall
|RHP
|Ky
|Hampton
|RHP
|Sam
|Holland
|RHP
|Connor
|MacDonald
|RHP
|Mitch
|Neunborn
|RHP
|Warwick
|Saupold
|RHP
|Todd
|Van Steensel
|RHP
|Coen
|Wynne
|RHP
|George
|Callil
|SS
|Jarryd
|Dale
|SS
|Max
|Durrington
|UTL
|Robbie
|Glendinning
|UTL
BRAZIL
(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|Dante
|Bichette Jr.
|1B
|Gabriel
|Carmo
|C
|Gabriel
|Gomes
|C
|Enzo
|Hayashida
|C
|Silva
|Silva
|C
|Gabriel
|Maciel
|CF
|Vitor
|Ito
|IF
|Felipe
|Koragi
|IF
|Felipe
|Mizukosi
|IF
|Tiago
|Nishiyama
|IF
|Lucas
|Rojo
|IF
|Hugo
|Kanabushi
|LHP
|Oscar
|Nakaoshi
|LHP
|Enzo
|Sawayama
|LHP
|Hector
|Villarroel
|LHP
|Osvaldo
|Carvalho
|OF
|Victor
|Mascai
|OF
|Lucas
|Ramirez
|OF
|Pietro
|Albanez
|RHP
|Gabriel
|Barbosa
|RHP
|Joseph
|Contreras
|RHP
|Tiago
|Da Silva
|RHP
|Murilo
|Gouvea
|RHP
|Pedro
|Lemos
|RHP
|Tomas
|Lopez
|RHP
|Daniel
|Missaki
|RHP
|Eric
|Pardinho
|RHP
|Rodrigo
|Takahashi
|RHP
|Thyago
|Vieira
|RHP
|Leonardo
|Reginatto
|SS
CANADA
(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|Josh
|Naylor
|1B
|Edouard
|Julien
|2B
|Matthew
|Davidson
|3B
|Abraham
|Toro
|3B
|Liam
|Hicks
|C
|Bo
|Naylor
|C
|Logan
|Allen
|LHP
|Micah
|Ashman
|LHP
|Antoine
|Jean
|LHP
|Adam
|Macko
|LHP
|James
|Paxton
|LHP
|Matt
|Wilkinson
|LHP
|Rob
|Zastryzny
|LHP
|Owen
|Caissie
|OF
|Denzel
|Clarke
|OF
|Tyler
|O'Neill
|OF
|Jacob
|Robson
|OF
|Phillippe
|Aumont
|RHP
|Jordan
|Balazovic
|RHP
|Eric
|Cerantola
|RHP
|Indigo
|Diaz
|RHP
|Carter
|Loewen
|RHP
|Cal
|Quantrill
|RHP
|Noah
|Skirrow
|RHP
|Michael
|Soroka
|RHP
|Jameson
|Taillon
|RHP
|Adam
|Hall
|SS
|Otto
|López
|SS
|Tyler
|Black
|UTL
|Jared
|Young
|UTL
COLOMBIA
(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|Reynaldo
|Rodríguez
|1B
|Donovan
|Solano
|1B
|Jordan
|Diaz
|2B
|Gio
|Urshela
|3B
|Jorge
|Alfaro
|C
|Elias
|Díaz
|C
|Carlos
|Martinez
|C
|Brayan
|Buelvas
|CF
|Adrian
|Almeida
|LHP
|Rio
|Gomez
|LHP
|Yapson
|Gomez
|LHP
|José
|Quintana
|LHP
|Reiver
|Sanmartín
|LHP
|Gustavo
|Campero
|OF
|Jesús
|Marriaga
|OF
|Harold
|Ramírez
|OF
|Elkin
|Alcala
|RHP
|Austin
|Bergner
|RHP
|Danis
|Correa
|RHP
|Nabil
|Crismatt
|RHP
|Pedro
|Garcia
|RHP
|Tayron
|Guerrero
|RHP
|David
|Lorduy
|RHP
|Emerson
|Martinez
|RHP
|Luis
|Patiño
|RHP
|Jhon
|Romero
|RHP
|Julio
|Teherán
|RHP
|Guillo
|Zuñiga
|RHP
|Michael
|Arroyo
|SS
|Dayan
|Frias
|SS
CUBA
(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|Malcom
|Nuñez
|1B
|Yoel
|Yanqui
|1B
|Yiddi
|Cappe
|2B
|Yoán
|Moncada
|3B
|Omar
|Hernandez
|C
|Andrys
|Pérez
|C
|Ariel
|Martínez
|IF
|Naykel
|Cruz
|LHP
|Daviel
|Hurtado
|LHP
|Randy
|Martinez
|LHP
|Liván
|Moinello
|LHP
|Darien
|Núñez
|LHP
|Julio
|Robaina
|LHP
|Alfredo
|Despaigne
|OF
|Yoelquis
|Guibert
|OF
|Leonel
|Moa
|OF
|Roel
|Santos
|OF
|Frank
|Alvarez
|RHP
|Emmanuel
|Chapman
|RHP
|Josimar
|Cousin
|RHP
|Denny
|Larrondo
|RHP
|Yoan
|López
|RHP
|Raidel
|Martínez
|RHP
|Yariel
|Rodriguez
|RHP
|Osiel
|Rodriguez
|RHP
|Luis
|Romero Jr.
|RHP
|Pedro
|Santos
|RHP
|Erisbel Barbaro
|Arruebarruena
|SS
|Alexei
|Ramírez
|SS
|Alexander
|Vargas
|SS
CZECHIA
(Photo by Yuki Taguchi/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|Ryan
|Johnson
|1B
|Terrin
|Vavra
|2B
|Matous
|Bubenik
|C
|Martin
|Cervenka
|C
|Martin
|Zelenka
|C
|Mertin
|Cervinka
|IF
|Vojtech
|Mensik
|IF
|Martin
|Muzik
|IF
|Jan
|Pospisil
|IF
|Milan
|Prokop
|IF
|Jeff
|Barto
|LHP
|Tomáš
|Duffek
|LHP
|Lukas
|Ercoli
|LHP
|Jan
|Novak
|LHP
|William
|Escala
|OF
|Marek
|Krejcirik
|OF
|Max
|Prejda
|OF
|Michal
|Šindelka
|OF
|Marek
|Chlup
|RF
|Filip
|Capka
|RHP
|Lukas
|Hlouch
|RHP
|Filip
|Kollmann
|RHP
|Michael
|Kovala
|RHP
|Marek
|Minarik
|RHP
|Tomas
|Ondra
|RHP
|Daniel
|Padysak
|RHP
|Ondrej
|Satoria
|RHP
|Martin
|Schneider
|RHP
|Ondrej
|Vank
|RHP
|Boris
|Vecerka
|RHP
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|Vladimir
|Guerrero Jr.
|1B
|Carlos
|Santana
|1B
|Ketel
|Marte
|2B
|Junior
|Caminero
|3B
|Manny
|Machado
|3B
|Agustín
|Ramírez
|C
|Austin
|Wells
|C
|Oneil
|Cruz
|CF
|Julio
|Rodríguez
|CF
|Johan
|Rojas
|CF
|Wandy
|Peralta
|LHP
|Cristopher
|Sanchez
|LHP
|Gregory
|Soto
|LHP
|Juan
|Soto
|RF
|Fernando
|Tatís Jr.
|RF
|Sandy
|Alcántara
|RHP
|Elvis
|Alvarado
|RHP
|Brayan
|Bello
|RHP
|Huascar
|Brazobán
|RHP
|Seranthony
|Domínguez
|RHP
|Camilo
|Doval
|RHP
|Carlos
|Estévez
|RHP
|Dennis
|Santana
|RHP
|Luis
|Severino
|RHP
|Edwin
|Uceta
|RHP
|Abner
|Uribe
|RHP
|Albert
|Abreu
|RHP
|Jeremy
|Peña
|SS
|Geraldo
|Perdomo
|SS
|Amed
|Rosario
|UTL
ITALY
(Photo by Yuki Taguchi/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|Vinnie
|Pasquantino
|1B
|Thomas
|Saggese
|2B
|Jon
|Berti
|3B
|Andrew
|Fischer
|3B
|Giaconino
|Lasaracina
|3B
|Camden
|Mineo
|C
|Kyle
|Teel
|C
|Sam
|Antonacci
|IF
|Zach
|Dezenzo
|IF
|Sam
|Aldegheri
|LHP
|Joe
|La Sorsa
|LHP
|Jac
|Caglianone
|OF
|Dominic
|Canzone
|OF
|Jakob
|Marsee
|OF
|Nick
|Morabito
|OF
|Dante
|Nori
|OF
|Dan
|Altavilla
|RHP
|Dylan
|DeLucia
|RHP
|Alessandro
|Ercolani
|RHP
|Matt
|Festa
|RHP
|Gordon
|Graceffo
|RHP
|Alek
|Jacob
|RHP
|Michael
|Lorenzen
|RHP
|Ron
|Marinaccio
|RHP
|Kyle
|Nicolas
|RHP
|Aaron
|Nola
|RHP
|Adam
|Ottavino
|RHP
|Gabriele
|Quattrini
|RHP
|Greg
|Weissert
|RHP
|Miles
|Mastrobuoni
|UTL
JAPAN
(Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|Munetaka
|Murakami
|1B
|Shugo
|Maki
|2B
|Kazuma
|Okamoto
|3B
|Teruaki
|Sato
|3B
|Yuhei
|Nakamura
|C
|Seishiro
|Sakamoto
|C
|Kenya
|Wakatsuki
|C
|Ukyo
|Shuto
|CF
|Shohei
|Ohtani
|DH
|Kensuke
|Kondo
|LF
|Masataka
|Yoshida
|LF
|Yusei
|Kikuchi
|LHP
|Yuki
|Matsui
|LHP
|Hiroya
|Miyagi
|LHP
|Ryuhei
|Sotani
|LHP
|Shota
|Morishita
|RF
|Seiya
|Suzuki
|RF
|Diachi
|Ishii
|RHP
|Hiromi
|Itoh
|RHP
|Koki
|Kitayama
|RHP
|Yuki
|Matsumoto
|RHP
|Taisei
|Ota
|RHP
|Tomoyuki
|Sugano
|RHP
|Kaima
|Taira
|RHP
|Hiroto
|Takahashi
|RHP
|Atsuki
|Taneichi
|RHP
|Yoshinobu
|Yamamoto
|RHP
|Sosuke
|Genda
|SS
|Kaito
|Kozono
|SS
|Taisei
|Makihara
|UTL
GREAT BRITAIN
(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|BJ
|Murray
|1B
|Jazz
|Chisholm Jr.
|2B
|Ivan
|Johnson
|2B
|Nate
|Eaton
|3B
|Willis
|Cresswell
|C
|Harry
|Ford
|C
|Kristian
|Robinson
|CF
|Nick
|Wells
|LHP
|Justin
|Wylie
|OF
|Matt
|Koperniak
|RF
|Trayce
|Thompson
|RF
|Jack
|Anderson
|RHP
|Brendan
|Beck
|RHP
|Tristan
|Beck
|RHP
|Donovan
|Benoit
|RHP
|Chavez
|Fernander
|RHP
|Gary
|Gill Hill
|RHP
|Antonio
|Knowles
|RHP
|Miles
|Langhorne
|RHP
|Ryan
|Long
|RHP
|Michael
|Petersen
|RHP
|Jack
|Seppings
|RHP
|Graham
|Spraker
|RHP
|Najer
|Victor
|RHP
|Tyler
|Viza
|RHP
|Owen
|Wild
|RHP
|Vance
|Worley
|RHP
|Lucius
|Fox
|SS
|Ian
|Lewis Jr.
|SS
|Nick
|Ward
|SS
KOREA
(Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images)
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|Bo Gyeong
|Moon
|1B/3B
|Si Hwan
|Roh
|1B/3B
|Hyeseong
|Kim
|2B
|Min Jae
|Shin
|2B
|Shay
|Whitcomb
|2B
|Do Yeong
|Kim
|3B
|Jae Hoon
|Choi
|C
|Dong Won
|Park
|C
|Jung Hoo
|Lee
|CF
|Hae Min
|Park
|CF
|Jahmai
|Jones
|LF
|Ja Wook
|Koo
|LF
|Hyun Bin
|Moon
|LF
|Young Kyu
|Kim
|LHP
|Hyun Jin
|Ryu
|LHP
|Ju Young
|Son
|LHP
|Seung Ki
|Song
|LHP
|Hyun Min
|Ahn
|RF
|Dane
|Dunning
|RHP
|Woo Suk
|Go
|RHP
|Been
|Gwak
|RHP
|Woo Joo
|Jeong
|RHP
|Byeong Hyeon
|Jo
|RHP
|Young Pyo
|Ko
|RHP
|Kyung Eun
|Noh
|RHP
|Riley
|O'Brien
|RHP
|Yeong Hyun
|Park
|RHP
|Hyeong Jun
|So
|RHP
|Tae In
|Won
|RHP
|Ju Won
|Kim
|SS
MEXICO
(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|Joey
|Meneses
|1B
|Rowdy
|Tellez
|1B
|Jonathan
|Aranda
|2B
|Nick
|Gonzales
|2B
|Jared
|Serna
|2B
|Joey
|Ortiz
|3B
|Ramón
|Urías
|3B
|Alejandro
|Kirk
|C
|Alexis
|Wilson
|C
|Jarren
|Duran
|CF
|Alek
|Thomas
|CF
|Randy
|Arozarena
|LF
|Alexander
|Armenta
|LHP
|Brennan
|Bernardino
|LHP
|Robert
|Garcia
|LHP
|Samy
|Natera Jr.
|LHP
|Julián
|Ornelas
|OF
|Alejandro
|Osuna
|RF
|Javier
|Assad
|RHP
|Taj
|Bradley
|RHP
|Alex
|Carrillo
|RHP
|Jesús
|Cruz
|RHP
|Daniel
|Duarte
|RHP
|Luis
|Gastelum
|RHP
|Andrés
|Muñoz
|RHP
|Gerardo
|Reyes
|RHP
|José
|Urquidy
|RHP
|Victor
|Vodnik
|RHP
|Taijuan
|Walker
|RHP
|Luis
|Urías
|SS
NETHERLANDS
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|Didi
|Gregorius
|1B
|Ozzie
|Albies
|2B
|Juremi
|Profar
|3B
|Hendrik
|Clementina
|C
|Chadwick
|Tromp
|C
|Jurickson
|Profar
|LF
|Jamdrick
|Cornelia
|LHP
|Ryjeteri
|Merite
|LHP
|Dayson
|Croes
|OF
|Druw
|Jones
|OF
|Jaydenn
|Estanista
|RHP
|Wendell
|Floranus
|RHP
|Arij
|Fransen
|RHP
|Lars
|Huijer
|RHP
|Kenley
|Jansen
|RHP
|Antwone
|Kelly
|RHP
|Jaitoine
|Kelly
|RHP
|Kevin
|Kelly
|RHP
|Shairon
|Martis
|RHP
|Eric
|Mendez
|RHP
|Justin
|Morales
|RHP
|Shawndrick
|Oduber
|RHP
|JC
|Sulbaran
|RHP
|Derek
|West
|RHP
|Dylan
|Wilson
|RHP
|Xander
|Bogaerts
|SS
|Sharlon
|Schoop
|SS
|Ray-Patrick
|Didder
|UTL
|Ceddanne
|Rafaela
|UTL
|Delano
|Selassa
|UTL
NICARAGUA
(Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|Elian
|Rayo
|1B
|Emanuel
|Trujillo
|1B
|Brandon
|Leytón
|2B
|Cheslor
|Cuthbert
|3B
|Mark
|Vientos
|3B
|Melvin
|Novoa
|C
|Ronald
|Rivera
|C
|Ismael
|Munguia
|CF
|Cristhian
|Sandoval
|CF
|Benjamin
|Alegria
|IF
|Jose
|Orozco
|IF
|Omar
|Mendoza
|LF
|Danilo
|Bermudez
|LHP
|Dilmer
|Mejia
|LHP
|Oscar
|Rayo
|LHP
|Carlos
|Teller
|LHP
|Chase
|Dawson
|OF
|Juan
|Montes
|OF
|Kenword
|Burton
|RHP
|Stiven
|Cruz
|RHP
|Osman
|Gutierrez
|RHP
|Duque
|Hebbert
|RHP
|Ronald
|Medrano
|RHP
|Angel
|Obando
|RHP
|JC
|Ramírez
|RHP
|Erasmo
|Ramírez
|RHP
|Carlos
|Rodríguez
|RHP
|Bryan
|Torres
|RHP
|Jeter
|Downs
|SS
|Freddy
|Zamora
|SS
PANAMA
(Photo by Mary DeCicco/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|Jonathan
|Araúz
|2B
|Edmundo
|Sosa
|2B
|Johan
|Camargo
|3B
|Miguel
|Amaya
|C
|Leo
|Bernal
|C
|Ivan
|Herrera
|C
|Christian
|Bethancourt
|C/1B
|Enrique
|Bradfield
|CF
|Jhonny
|Santos
|CF
|José
|Caballero
|IF
|Logan
|Allen
|LHP
|Alberto
|Baldonado
|LHP
|Miguel
|Cienfuegos
|LHP
|James
|González
|LHP
|Kenny
|Hernández
|LHP
|Andy
|Otero
|LHP
|Allen
|Córdoba
|OF
|Jose
|Ramos
|OF
|Dario
|Agrazal
|RHP
|Jaime
|Barria
|RHP
|Paolo
|Espino
|RHP
|Jorge
|García
|RHP
|Miguel
|Gómez
|RHP
|Javy
|Guerra
|RHP
|Ariel
|Jurado
|RHP
|Humberto
|Mejía
|RHP
|Abdiel
|Mendoza
|RHP
|Erian
|Rodríguez
|RHP
|Leo
|Jiménez
|SS
|Rubén
|Tejada
|SS
PUERTO RICO
(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|Nolan
|Arenado
|3B
|Darrell
|Hernáiz
|3B
|Emmanuel
|Rivera
|3B/1B
|Martín
|Maldonado
|C
|Christian
|Vázquez
|C
|Matthew
|Lugo
|CF
|Willi
|Castro
|LF
|Carlos
|Cortes
|LF
|Raymond
|Burgos
|LHP
|Jovani
|Morán
|LHP
|Eduardo
|Rivera
|LHP
|Gabriel
|Rodríguez
|LHP
|MJ
|Melendez
|OF
|Bryan
|Torres
|OF
|Heliot
|Ramos
|RF
|Eddie
|Rosario
|RF
|Fernando
|Cruz
|RHP
|José
|De León
|RHP
|Edwin
|Diaz
|RHP
|José
|Espada
|RHP
|Rico
|Garcia
|RHP
|Jorge
|Lopez
|RHP
|Seth
|Lugo
|RHP
|Luis
|Quinones
|RHP
|Angel
|Reyes
|RHP
|Yacksel
|Ríos
|RHP
|Elmer
|Rodríguez
|RHP
|Ricardo
|Velez
|RHP
|Edwin
|Arroyo
|SS
|Luis
|Vázquez
|SS
CHINESE TAIPEI
(Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|Jonathon
|Long
|1B
|Shao-Hung
|Chiang
|C
|Kungkuan
|Giljegiljaw
|C
|Chia-Cheng
|Lin
|C
|Stuart
|Fairchild
|CF
|Hao Yu
|Lee
|IF
|Nien-Ting
|Wu
|IF
|Kuan-Yu
|Chen
|LHP
|Yu Min
|Lin
|LHP
|Wei-En
|Lin
|LHP
|Chen-Wei
|Chen
|OF
|Chieh-Hsien
|Chen
|OF
|An-Ko
|Lin
|OF
|Yi
|Chang
|RHP
|Po-Yu
|Chen
|RHP
|Hao-Chun
|Cheng
|RHP
|Ruei-Yang
|Gu Lin
|RHP
|Jo-Hsi
|Hsu
|RHP
|Chih-Wei
|Hu
|RHP
|Kai-Wei
|Lin
|RHP
|Shih-Hsiang
|Lin
|RHP
|Tzu-Chen
|Sha
|RHP
|Yi-Lei
|Sun
|RHP
|Jyun-Yue
|Tseng
|RHP
|Jun-Wei
|Zhang
|RHP
|Chen
|Zhuang
|RHP
|Yu-Cheng
|Chang
|SS
|Tsung
|Cheng
|SS
|Kun-Yu
|Chiang
|SS
|Tzu-Wei
|Lin
|UTL
UNITED STATES
(Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|Paul
|Goldschmidt
|1B
|Bryce
|Harper
|1B
|Brice
|Turang
|2B
|Alex
|Bregman
|3B
|Cal
|Raleigh
|C
|Will
|Smith
|C
|Byron
|Buxton
|CF
|Pete
|Crow-Armstrong
|CF
|Kyle
|Schwarber
|DH
|Corbin
|Carroll
|LF
|Matt
|Boyd
|LHP
|Garrett
|Cleavinger
|LHP
|Clayton
|Kershaw
|LHP
|Tarik
|Skubal
|LHP
|Gabe
|Speier
|LHP
|Aaron
|Judge
|RF
|David
|Bednar
|RHP
|Clay
|Holmes
|RHP
|Griffin
|Jax
|RHP
|Brad
|Keller
|RHP
|Nolan
|McLean
|RHP
|Mason
|Miller
|RHP
|Joe
|Ryan
|RHP
|Paul
|Skenes
|RHP
|Michael
|Wacha
|RHP
|Logan
|Webb
|RHP
|Garrett
|Whitlock
|RHP
|Gunnar
|Henderson
|SS
|Bobby
|Witt Jr
|SS
|Ernie
|Clement
|UTL
VENEZUELA
(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|Luis
|Arráez
|1B
|Willson
|Contreras
|1B
|Gleyber
|Torres
|2B
|Andrés
|Giménez
|2B/SS
|Maikel
|Garcia
|3B
|Eugenio
|Suárez
|3B
|William
|Contreras
|C
|Salvador
|Perez
|C
|Jackson
|Chourio
|CF
|Jose
|Alvarado
|LHP
|Enmanuel
|De Jesus
|LHP
|Oddanier
|Mosqueda
|LHP
|Eduardo
|Rodríguez
|LHP
|Ricardo
|Sánchez
|LHP
|Ranger
|Suárez
|LHP
|Angel
|Zerpa
|LHP
|Wilyer
|Abreu
|RF
|Ronald
|Acuña Jr.
|RF
|Eduard
|Bazardo
|RHP
|José
|Buttó
|RHP
|Yoendrys
|Gómez
|RHP
|Carlos
|Guzman
|RHP
|Pablo
|López
|RHP
|Andrés
|Machado
|RHP
|Germán
|Márquez
|RHP
|Keider
|Montero
|RHP
|Daniel
|Palencia
|RHP
|Antonio
|Senzatela
|RHP
|Ezequiel
|Tovar
|SS
|Javier
|Sanoja
|UTL