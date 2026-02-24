World Baseball Classic
2026 World Baseball Classic MVP Odds: Judge, Ohtani Top Board
Feb. 25, 2026

Shohei Ohtani captured the MVP in the 2023 World Baseball Classic after leading Japan to its third WBC title in the most spectacular fashion. 

The superstar struck out Mike Trout — his former teammate on the Angels — before being crowned the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. 

Will two-way Shohei take home the trophy again in 2026?

Here are the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 24.

 

WBC MVP odds

Aaron Judge (USA): +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Shohei Ohtani (JPN): +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Paul Skenes (USA): +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Bryce Harper (USA): +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)
Kyle Schwarber (USA): +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)
Gunnar Henderson (USA): +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Logan Webb (USA): +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (DOM): +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total
Bobby Witt Jr. (USA): +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)
Juan Soto (DOM): +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)
Seiya Suzuki (JPN): +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Byron Buxton (USA): +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (JPN): +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Cal Raleigh (USA): +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Munetaka Murakami (JPN): +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Roman Anthony (USA): +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Ronald Acuna Jr. (VEN): +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)
Kazuma Okamoto (JPN): +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Julio Rodriguez (DOM): +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Fernando Tatis Jr. (DOM): +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

 

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorites: Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are currently the one-two punch on this board, with Judge getting the edge. Yankees slugger Judge is making his very first appearance in the Classic. He declined the WBC invitation back in 2023 because, at the time, he chose to focus on his status as a free agent, and he was coming off a 2022 season in which he had hit an AL-record-breaking 62 home runs. He will now make his debut and will carry the title of captain. When it comes to Ohtani, as noted above, he's no stranger to this game, earning the honor of WBC MVP in 2023.

One to Watch: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a little further down the oddsboard, but he could still be one to watch in this tournament. Three months after he and his Blue Jays lost the World Series to the Dodgers in seven games, Guerrero has noted that he's "turned the page" on that heartbreak. Like Judge, the five-time All-Star will make his debut in the 2026 Classic. He finished 2025 hitting .292 with 23 home runs and 84 RBIs.

 
