Major League Baseball
How to Watch 2026 World Baseball Classic: Streaming, Teams, Dates
Major League Baseball

How to Watch 2026 World Baseball Classic: Streaming, Teams, Dates

Updated Mar. 4, 2026 6:50 p.m. ET

We don't have to wait until Opening Day to see baseball's best. The World Baseball Classic is back, and starting on March 4, the world is watching. 

Check out everything you need to know to tune in.

How to Watch the 2026 World Baseball Classic

FOX is your exclusive home to the WBC with games spread across the FOX family of networks. 

FOX is set to air seven games, including three Pool B games featuring the United States team, two Quarterfinals games and the World Baseball Classic Championship Game on Tuesday, March 17 from Miami’s loanDepot Park. The remaining matchups will air across FS1, FS2, the FOX Sports app, FOX One and Tubi. 

Team USA is favored to win the tournament despite losing to Japan in the final in 2023.

How to Stream the 2026 World Baseball Classic

All 47 games will be available for streaming. Catch the action on the following streaming options:

FOX Deportes will also carry 28 tournament games in Spanish, including all four quarterfinals games, two semifinals contests, and the Championship Game. Streaming services that carry FOX networks, like YouTube TV or Fubo, can be used to stream the tournament.

When is the 2026 World Baseball Classic

The tournament starts on March 4, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET with Chinese Taipei vs Australia and will wrap up on Tuesday, March 17 with the Championship Game. 

Team USA starts pool play on Friday, March 6 against Brazil. View the full WBC schedule here.

Who is Playing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

USA vs. Japan Highlights | 2023 World Baseball Classic Championship

USA vs. Japan Highlights | 2023 World Baseball Classic Championship

20 teams will take to the diamond in this year's tournament. Below are the pools, where they will play and teams.

PoolLocationTeams
ASan Juan, Puerto RicoPuerto Rico, Cuba, Canada, Panama, Colombia
BHoustonUnited States, Mexico, Italy, Great Britain, Brazil
CTokyo, JapanJapan, Australia, South Korea, Czechia, Chinese Taipei
DMiamiVenezuela, Dominican Republic, Netherlands, Israel, Nicaragua
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
World Baseball Classic
Shohei Ohtani
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB Spring Training Buzz: Reds Hunter Greene to Undergo MRI on Pitching Elbow

MLB Spring Training Buzz: Reds Hunter Greene to Undergo MRI on Pitching Elbow

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes