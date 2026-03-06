USA vs. Great Britain World Baseball Classic: Starters, Lineups, How to Watch

Can Team USA and its star-studded lineup and rotation win it all at the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

It continues with Saturday's Pool B game against Great Britain at Daiken Park, home of the Houston Astros.

The game will be Saturday, March 7, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

How to Watch the 2026 World Baseball Classic

FOX is your exclusive home to the WBC with games spread across the FOX family of networks.

FOX is set to air seven games, including three Pool B games featuring the United States team, two quarterfinals games and the World Baseball Classic Championship Game on Tuesday, March 17 from Miami’s loanDepot Park. The remaining matchups will air across FS1, FS2, the FOX Sports app, FOX One and Tubi. All 47 games will be available for streaming. Catch the action on the following streaming options:

FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

FOX One

Tubi

Team USA Starting Pitcher vs. Great Britain

USA manager Mark DeRosa said that two-time defending AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal is expected to start Saturday against Great Britain, followed by NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes versus Mexico on Monday. It will be Skubal's lone appearance before he returns to Tigers for spring training.

New York Mets right-hander Nolan McLean is tentatively scheduled to start on Tuesday in the final pool-play game against Italy, even though he's dealing with an illness and wasn't with Team USA for Monday's practice.

Team USA Starting Lineup vs. Great Britain

Expect a potent lineup for Team USA. While DeRosa has yet to officially announce his lineup, this was the USA's order when it played Brazil in Friday's opener, which included three-time AL MVP and Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, Mariners catcher Cal "Big Dumper" Raleigh (who knocked 60 HRs last season), and a pair of Phillies superstars in first baseman Bryce Harper and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.