WBC Daily: Shohei-Time in Tokyo; Team USA Gears Up For Opener

All-Stars, MVPs, and Cy Young winners. Plenty of MLB's best players will be taking the diamond and representing their countries at the 2026 World Baseball Classic. We're following along with the top moments of each day.

So far, Australia and Japan have registered wins. Here's the best of the action so far on Friday, March 6:

Shohei-Time For Japan

The last time we witnessed Shohei Ohtani at the World Baseball Classic was back in 2023, when he struck out his then-Angels teammate Mike Trout to secure the title for Japan over Team USA.

Shohei Ohtani hits GRAND SLAM for Japan against Chinese Taipei ⚾️

Three years later, the Dodgers two-way superstar and back-to-back World Series champion picked up right where he left off with Team Samurai. Ohtani hit a grand slam in the second inning on Friday at the World Baseball Classic, pushing Japan to a quick lead over Chinese Taipei. He also doubled in his first at-bat in the first inning.

Ohtani and Co. brought the capacity crowd at the Tokyo Dome in Japan to their 13-0 win early Friday. The champions are favorites to win Pool C (which also includes Australia, Korea, and Czechia) and advance to the WBC quarterfinals.

Expect Ohtani, who will only be hitting at the WBC to keep his arm fresh ahead of the Dodgers' quest for a World Series three-peat, to keep wow-ing the crowd. That includes superstar (and team Puerto Rico fan) Bad Bunny, who was in the crowd for Japan's win.

Australia's MLB Crew Off To Strong Start

Two games, two wins for Team Australia.

Chicago White Sox infielder Curtis Mead helped the Aussies take down Czechia 5-1 on Friday in Tokyo. Mead had a three-run shot to keep the momentum going for Australia. In their win over Chinese Taipei on Thursday, Travis Bazzana, the first pick in the 2024 MLB amateur draft taken by the Cleveland Guardians, had himself a homer.

Australia vs. Czechia Highlights ⚾️ World Baseball Classic on FOX

Australia reached the quarterfinals in 2023. As part of Pool C that includes Japan and Korea, they'll need to keep the momentum going if they want to reach the knockouts as one of the two teams to advance.

Homers Power Cuba vs. Panama

Livan Moinelo (Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks) and Yariel Rodriguez (Blue Jays) combined for six scoreless innings as Cuba opened its WBC account with a win over Panama.

Guardians left-hander Logan Allen started for Panama and allowed three runs on five hits over three innings, striking out five. Cuba got home runs from Yoelkis Guibert and Yoan Moncada for its offense.

Cuba’s Yoán Moncada hits two-run homer, extending lead over Panama

Cuba is off on Saturday before taking on Colombia on Sunday in Puerto Rico.

Venezuela Rolls Past Netherlands

Venezuela started its WBC with a win over the Netherlands in Miami.

New Red Sox left-hander Ranger Suárez threw two innings and allowed one run, while Luis Arraez and Willson Contreras each had two RBIs to power the offense. Pirates pitcher Antwone Kelly allowed two runs over three innings, while Phillies prospect Jaydenn Estanista allowed four runs without recording an out in the fifth inning.

Venezuela's Luis Arráez drives in Ronald Acuna Jr., taking lead over Netherlands

Venezuela will face Israel on Saturday night, while the Netherlands will face Nicaragua at noon ET.

Team USA Set For Opener

San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb will start on the mound for Team USA in its first World Baseball Classic game Friday night against Brazil. With that group of All-Stars (and many), Team USA is on a mission to capture the title after falling short in 2023.

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa has yet to announce his starting lineup for Friday's game. Expect a lineup that includes Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper and Cal Raleigh. In an exhibition win over the Rockies on Wednesday, Judge crushed a 453-foot solo homer in the first inning of the team's exhibition game.