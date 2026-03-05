World Baseball Classic
Korea Hits Grand Slam, 4 Homers to Down Czechia in World Baseball Classic
World Baseball Classic

Korea Hits Grand Slam, 4 Homers to Down Czechia in World Baseball Classic

Published Mar. 5, 2026 9:39 a.m. ET

Korea hit four home runs and defeated Czechia, 11-4, in the first game for either team in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The four homers marked a WBC high for Korea.

Two of the long balls came off the bat of Shay Whitcomb, a Houston Astros infielder who split his 2025 season between the majors and the minor leagues. The 27-year-old drove in 3 runs, second on Korea for the day behind first baseman Bo Gyeong Moon, who had 5 RBIs and 2 runs on a pair of hits in 3 at-bats.

Korea struck early with a grand slam in the first inning from Moon, then scored once in each of the next two innings. Czechia starting pitcher Daniel Padysak recorded just one out before he was lifted, but the rest of their pitchers did not fare much better, allowing a run in all but two innings of the contest.

Czechia scored 4 runs but could have scored more; instead, they left the bases loaded in the second inning as starting pitcher, right-hander Hyeong Jun So, escaped the jam. Czechia then quickly fell even further behind Korea. Terrin Vavra, who has 68 games of MLB experience with the Orioles, gave Czechia its first runs of the tournament with a 3-run home run in the fifth inning.

Australia—Czechia later

The third Pool C game in Tokyo will be between Australia (1-0) and Czechia at 10 p.m. ET on FS1. Defending champion Japan opens play in Group C on Friday against Chinese Taipei.

The top two teams in the group advance to the quarterfinals in the United States, joining the top two in the other three groups.

share
Get more from the World Baseball Classic Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: FOX Super 6 Contest: World Baseball Classic Picks

FOX Super 6 Contest: World Baseball Classic Picks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes