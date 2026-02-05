8 World Baseball Classic Matchups We Can't Wait To See

The United States is bringing its most talented roster ever to the 2026 World Baseball Classic with the hope of avenging its loss to three-time champions Japan in the 2023 championship game.

USA vs. Japan Highlights | 2023 World Baseball Classic Championship

But first, the two powerhouses will go through a gauntlet in the pool stage with the competition being as fierce and widespread as it has ever been.

Here are 10 games that will be appointment viewing in the poool stage of the 2026 World Baseball Classic:

United States vs. Brazil (March 6, 5 p.m. on FOX)

The U.S. will open its tournament against Brazil, which is making its first appearance at the tournament since 2013. Brazil went 3-1 in qualifying and secured the final spot in the tournament with a 6-4 win against Germany. Veteran infielder Leonardo Reginatto poses the biggest threat to the U.S., with the 34-year-old going 5-for-13 in qualifiers with three doubles and four RBIs.

Great Britain vs. United States (March 7, 5 p.m. on FOX)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is representing Great Britain at the World Baseball classic, and the New York Yankees star is no stranger to the stars of the United States. In fact, he will go up against two of his Yankees teammates, Aaron Judge and David Bednar, and two of his New York Mets rivals, Nolan McLean and Clayton Holmes.

Japan vs. South Korea (March 7, 2 a.m. on FS1)

A historic rivalry will have its latest chapter at the Tokyo Dome in the pool stage. Japan crushed South Korea 13-4 in their last meeting at the tournament in 2023, with two-way superstar and 2023 World Baseball Classic MVP Shohei Ohtani leading the way for Japan. But South Korea now has its own phenom in 22-year-old Do-yeong Kim, who was named KBO MVP in 2024 after finishing the season with 38 home runs and 40 stolen bases.

Netherlands vs. Dominican Republic (March 8, 9 a.m. on FS2)

The Dominican Republic has the third-best odds to win the World Baseball Classic, and for good reason. Its roster is stacked with Major League talent, headlined by New York Mets star Juan Soto. The Dominican Republic didn't advance past the group pool in 2023, but the six-time Silver Slugger was a standout performer, going 6-for-15 at the plate with two home runs.

Cuba vs. Puerto Rico (March 9, 4 p.m. on FS1)

This won't just be a battle of heavyweights; it very well could determine who advances out of a tough Pool A that also features Canada, Panama and Colombia. New Los Angeles Dodgers ace Edwin Diaz will star on the mound for Puerto Pico, while eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado will make his debut for Puerto Rico in 2026 after representing the U.S. in 2023.

Mexico vs. United States (March 9, 5 p.m. on FOX)

If the United States wants to finish at the top of Pool B, it will once again have to go through one of its oldest rivals in sports: Mexico. Led by Seattle Mariners star Randy Arozarena, Mexico finished ahead of the U.S. in 2023 pool play with a 3-1 record and 27 runs. Mexico made it to the semifinals but fell to Japan 6-5 in an instant classic. The U.S. might be out for revenge, but so too is Mexico.

United States vs. Italy (March 10, 6 p.m. on FS1)

Italy might not be one of the favorites to win the 2026 World Baseball Classic, but that was also the case when it made a surprise run to the quarterfinals in 2023. Now led by 2009 World Series champion Francisco Cervelli, Italy is in an even better position to make a deep run, and the U.S. will serve as a measuring stick for the Italians.

Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela (March 11, 5 p.m. on FS1)

The matchup between the Dominican Republic and Venezuela marks the only time in pool play that two teams with top-five odds to win the tournament will go head-to-head. Venezuela went 4-0 in pool play in 2023, which included a 5-1 win over the Dominican Republic. It reached the quarterfinals before losing to the U.S. 9-7 on a Trea Turner grand slam. Expect Ronaldo Acuna Jr. and Co. to be motivated going into this year's tournament.