4 Takeaways From Italy’s World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal Win Over Puerto Rico

DAIKIN PARK (Houston) – Time to get beaned up , Miami.

The magical run continues for undefeated Italy, which will be taking its Armani suits, espresso machines, cheek-kisses and, most importantly, high-powered offense to the World Baseball Classic semifinals after holding off a late charge from Puerto Rico in Saturday’s quarterfinal to seal an 8-6 win.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Tournament Surprise Story Italy Writes Its Latest Chapter

There was no letdown for Italy after upsetting Team USA in pool play, so why should the quarterfinals be any different?

No stage appears too mighty or inconquerable for Italy, which continues cruising through the tournament undefeated with its compilation of primarily Italian-American prospects and neophyte big-leaguers pummeling the baseball.

After hitting 12 home runs in pool play — a total that trailed only the Dominican Republic for the most in the WBC — Italy didn’t need the long ball on Saturday, instead stringing together two separate four-run rallies.

Prior to Saturday, Puerto Rico hadn’t even allowed four runs in a game. The team’s pitching staff entered the quarterfinals leading the WBC with a 1.22 ERA. By game’s end, Puerto Rico allowed more runs against Italy than it had in its four pool-play games combined. All nine players in Italy’s starting lineup reached base, a testament to the depth of a lineup that continues causing more havoc than anyone imagined.

Italy's offense has scored as many runs as Team USA — and hit for more average and power — through five games.

2. Puerto Rico Strikes First; Italy Responds Immediately, Emphatically

On an 0-2 count to start the game, Italy starter Sam Aldegheri left a changeup up to Willi Castro, who did not miss. Puerto Rico’s leadoff hitter sent the pitch over the Crawford Boxes in left field and sent a crowd of 34,291 — primarily pro-Puerto Rico fans — at Daikin Park into a frenzy. Puerto Rico’s players emptied out of the dugout to celebrate the blast as chants of "olé, olé, olé, olé" filled the stadium and Puerto Rico flags flew.

Italy scores four runs in first inning to take lead over Puerto Rico

But Italy went undefeated in pool play for a reason. Puerto Rico had its most accomplished starter on the mound. Against an Italy offense that outscored its opponents by 21 runs during pool play, it didn’t matter.

Italy has showcased various ways to score throughout the competition. During pool play, it was primarily with power. In the quarterfinals, it was patience and precision.

The start to the game for the Italy offense: walk, strikeout, walk, three straight RBI singles. Just like that, five batters into the game, Italy had chased 2024 All-Star Seth Lugo. The Italians tallied another run before the end of the inning on a sacrifice fly to jump out to a 4-1 lead.

Seth Lugo has a rough outing for Puerto Rico 😬

Three innings later, Italy’s next four-run was catalyzed by three straight walks which led to back-to-back run-scoring doubles from Andrew Fischer and J.J. D’Orazio. Back in pool play, that same duo hit back-to-back solo shots against Great Britain. D’Orazio, a 24-year-old minor leaguer with the Los Angeles Angels, has become the team’s primary catcher since Kyle Teel strained his hamstring against Team USA — and he's running with the opportunity.

3. Puerto Rico Makes Late Charge, Will Lament Missed Opportunities

(Photo by Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Puerto Rico didn’t just fold after falling behind 8-2, responding with its own four-run rally in the eighth inning and getting the tying run to the plate in the ninth. However, it will regret the chances it let slip away right from the start.

Right after Italy poured it on in the first, Puerto Rico had a chance to respond similarly. The team put four runners on base in the second inning and scored only one run with the opportunity.

Aldegheri, one of three Italian-born players on Team Italy, lost his command in the second and was removed with one out after allowing two straight walks and then hitting a batter. Alek Jacob entered and then immediately hit another batter to bring in a run. But with the bases loaded, he struck out Castro and got pool-play hero Darell Hernaiz to groundout to keep Italy’s lead at two.

In the seventh, Puerto Rico had another chance to rally and cut into Italy’s lead when a walk and an error put runners on the corners to start the inning. A lineout and two strikeouts followed.

Puerto Rico finished the game 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.

4. Italy Goes Where It Hasn’t Before

Italy defeats Dominican Republic, advances to World Baseball Classic Semifinals

Italy has made the WBC quarterfinals twice before in its country’s history, including at the 2023 WBC. Now, it will be making its first trip to the semifinals, where it will play the winner of Saturday night’s Japan-Venezuela matchup.