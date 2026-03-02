The Top 10 Moments in World Baseball Classic History

We are about to embark on the sixth edition of the World Baseball Classic, and every year has brought bigger and better moments.

As Japan looks to defend its third WBC title, we looked back at the best of the best from the first five tournaments. It's no surprise that Shohei Ohtani appears multiple times on this list, but his first appearance is getting struck out by an unlikely opponent.

10. Czech technician strikes out Ohtani (2023)

(Getty Images)

The Czech Republic national baseball team might not be remembered for their short-lived, 1-3 appearance at the 2023 World Baseball classic, but Czech starting pitcher Ondrej Satoria will go down in the tournament's rich history for one unlikely inning against Ohtani.

In his second meeting with Ohtani, Satoria, an electrician by day, struck out Ohtani on three pitches. The Czech Republic lost the game 10-2 and Satoria surrendered home runs, but they earned the respect of one of baseball's all-time greats.

9. Big Papi batflip (2006)

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

David Ortiz was no stranger to bat flips during his Hall of Fame career, but arguably his most famous bat flip came against Cuba in the inaugural 2006 World Baseball Classic.

In the sixth inning of the Dominican Republic's semifinal matchup with Cuba, Ortiz crushed a home run to give his country the lead. Cuba would ultimately win the game after a three-run seventh inning, but Ortiz's display of emotion has stood the test of time.

8. David Wright walkoff vs. PR (2009)

(Photo by Gary Bogdon/WBCI/MLB via Getty Images)

One doesn't earn the nickname "Captain America" for Team USA without an iconic moment, and David Wright earned his at the 2009 World Baseball Classic.

After getting mercy-ruled by Puerto Rico in a seven-inning, 11-1 loss in the preliminary round of the tournament, the United States found itself down 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning of its semifinal rematch with the Puerto Ricans. Then, in heroic fashion, the U.S. came roaring back with a three-run rally, which was capped off by Wright's electric two-run walk-off.

The hobbled U.S. fell to Venezuela 10-6 in the championship game, but Wright had already cemented his legacy with the national team in the semifinals.

7. Nelson Cruz homer vs. Andrew Miller (2017)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The defending champion Dominican Republic had an opportunity to make a statement against the U.S. in the pool stage of the 2017 World Baseball Classic, and it did just that. In its second pool stage game, the Dominican Republic overcame a five-run deficit to beat the U.S. 7-5.

Nelson Cruz broke the game open in the eighth inning with a three-run homer off of Andrew Miller to make it 6-5, and Starling Marte added an insurance solo home run. That win secured the top spot in Pool C for the Dominican Republic and improved their all-time World Baseball Classic record to 10-0.

6. USA wins WBC (2017)

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

It took four tries, but the United States finally lifted the World Baseball Classic trophy for the first time in 2017. Prior to the 2017 edition of the tournament, the U.S. had never advanced to the championship game, peaking at the semifinals in 2009.

Marcus Stroman won MVP of the tournament after pitching six shutout innings in the championship game against Puerto Rico in an 8-0 win. Stroman posted a 2.35 ERA in 15.1 innings across three starts in the tournament.

5. Baez no-look tag (2017)

(Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The matchup between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Pico lived up to the hype at the 2017 World Baseball Classic. The game ended with one of the tournament's all-time defensive plays: a signature no-look tag from Javier Baez that gave Puerto Rico a 3-1 win over the DR, and the DR its first loss at the tournament since 2009.

4. Murakami walkoff vs. Mexico (2023)

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Japan's magical run at the 2023 World Baseball Classic was nearly cut short. In the semifinals of the tournament, Mexico had Samurai Japan on the ropes with a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning.

With elimination imminent, Munetaka Murakami blasted a walk-off two-run double that gave Japan the 5-4 win, kept them undefeated in the tournament and secured its ticket to the final.

Japan advances to the WBC Championship thanks to Munetaka Murakami's walk-off double against Mexico

3. Adam Jones catch vs. DR (2017)

(Photo by Alex Trautwig/WBCI/MLB via Getty Images)

Defense wins championships, or at least it did for the U.S. in 2017. With the U.S. leading 4-2 in the seventh inning of its second-round matchup with the Dominican Republic, Manny Machado sent a ball flying deep into right center field, and if it weren't for an athletic play from the United States' Adam Jones, it likely would have made it over the wall.

Instead, the Dominican Republic was eliminated in the second round of the tournament, and the U.S. went on to win it all.

2. Trea Turner grand slam vs. Venezuela (2023)

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Trea Turner's run at the 2023 World Baseball classic was one for the history books. Not only did Turner tie the record for most home runs in a single edition of the tournament (5); he saved the U.S. from an early exit in the quarterfinals with a grand slam in the eighth inning against Venezuela. Turner also homered in the championship game against Japan.

Trea Turner crushes a go-ahead grand slam that gives the USA a 9-7 lead in the eighth inning

1. Trout vs. Ohtani (2023)

(Photo by Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

It's what scriptwriters dream of. Teammates turned into enemies. Perennial MVP candidates going head-to-head on the international stage. A one-run game at the top of the ninth inning. What more could you ask for?