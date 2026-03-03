FOX Super 6 Contest: World Baseball Classic Picks

What's better than watching baseball? Watching baseball and winning money!

1. Which player will have the MOST RBIs in Pool Play?

Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr.

It has to be Ohtani or Judge here. Both the reigning MVPs of their respective leagues, Judge had the edge in the MLB regular season with 114 RBI to his name. He'll look to lead a USA team that lost to Japan in the final back in 2023.

Prediction: Aaron Judge

2. Rank the teams by who will HIT THE MOST TOTAL HOME RUNS in Pool Play (highest to lowest):

USA, Japan, Dominican Republic, Venezuela

The United States won't face too much elite pitching in their pool, which features Mexico, Italy, Brazil, and Great Britain. Kyle Schwarber, Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge combined for a whopping 169 home runs in the regular season alone, not to mention all the other talent on the team. Expect to see several multi-homer games from multiple players on Team USA. The Dominican Republic won't be far off, with Junior Caminero and Juan Soto leading the way.

Prediction: USA, Dominican Republic, Japan, Venezuela

3. Which player will score the MOST RUNS in Pool Play?

Julio RodrÍguez, Bobby Witt Jr., Jackson Chourio, Jarren Duran

Rodríguez is the only player on this list who eclipsed 100 runs scored in the 2025 MLB season. Witt Jr. wasn't far behind with 99. Expect him to continue his hot play, fresh off an ALCS run for the Mariners. In his four seasons in the Majors, he's totaled 368 runs scored behind 112 home runs in that span.

Prediction: Julio Rodríguez

4. How many HITS will Cal Raleigh have in Pool Play?

0-9+, 0-7, 0-5, 0-3

3-5, 3-7, 3-9+

5-7, 7-9+

Cal Raleigh had 147 hits in 149 games this past season, averaging out to 0.92 a game. But as mentioned earlier, the teams in Pool A pale in comparison to the star-studded USA roster. With four games in pool play, expect Raleigh to exceed five hits. It wouldn't be a huge surprise if the Mariners superstar surpassed seven.

Prediction: 5-7

5. Which trio of hitters will have the MOST COMBINED HITS in Pool Play?

Judge, Buxton, Harper

Guerrero Jr., Marte, Tatís Jr.

Ohtani, Yoshida, Murakami

Bogaerts, Albies, Rafaela

The Dominican Republic's roster is another loaded one, headlined by the trio above. Guerrero Jr., Marte and Tatís Jr. combined for 467 hits last season. While the USA's trio is tempting, the three hitters for the DR all surpassed over 135 hits on the year. The same cannot be said for Buxton or Harper.

Prediction: Guerrero Jr., Marte, Tatís Jr.

6. Which pitcher will record the MOST STRIKEOUTS in Pool Play?

Paul Skenes, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Logan Webb, Cristopher Sánchez

The reigning NL Cy Young award winner has to be the pick here. He's coming off a 2025 campaign in which he recorded a 1.97 ERA behind 216 Ks in 187.2 innings pitched. Yamamoto is an excellent option here, but he's coming off a World Series run where he pitched in six games in the postseason. We'll take the fresher option in Skenes.

Prediction: Paul Skenes