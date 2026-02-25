A-Rod, Big Papi, Jeter Headline FOX Sports' 2026 World Baseball Classic Coverage

The stars will be on the field and in the studio for the 2026 World Baseball Classic!

FOX Sports, the home of this year's tournament, announced its broadcasting team for the upcoming event, headlined by former New York Yankees greats Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz and FOX Sports veteran Kevin Burkhardt on the studio desk. The studio show will be live at the site of both semifinal round games (March 15 and 16) and the championship game (March 17) at loanDepot Park in Miami, FL.

Rodriguez has been an MLB studio analyst for FOX Sports dating back to his penultimate season as a player in 2015; Ortiz has been a full-time analyst for FOX Sports since 2017; Jeter is entering his fourth year at the network; Burkhardt, who has been with FOX Sports since 2013 and is also the network's lead NFL play-by-play announcer, has been an MLB studio host for FOX since 2014.

In the booth, Joe Davis will be the primary play-by-play announcer, with John Smoltz as the primary color commentator. They will be on the call for both semifinal round games and the title game. Davis and Smoltz are entering their fifth full-time season as a broadcasting duo for FOX.

Adam Amin and Kevin Kugler will also serve as play-by-play broadcasters throughout the 2026 WBC, with Adam Wainwright and A.J. Pierzynski also serving as color commentators. Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will serve as reporters for the tournament. Edgar Gonzalez, Adrian Garcia-Marquez, Carlos Alvarez, Rolando Nichols and Jaime Motta will provide coverage for FOX Deportes.

Jeter, Ortiz and Rodriguez have made five WBC appearances, representing the United States and the Dominican Republic.

The 2026 WBC begins on March 4. It is the sixth WBC and the second with FOX as the primary broadcasting home.

World Baseball Classic: How To Watch

In all, 20 countries from around the world will compete in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. And with top players like Aaron Judge (USA), Shohei Ohtani (Japan), and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Dominican Republic), get ready for some high-stakes baseball.

All the WBC's 47 games will air across FOX Sports' family of networks (FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes), as well as the FOX Sports App and Tubi. All matchups will also be available to stream live and on-demand on FOX One. Additionally, 41 out of the 47 contests will air in Spanish across a combination of FOX Deportes, the FOX Sports App, Tubi and FOX One.

The four quarterfinal games will be played on March 13 and 14 at Daikin Park in Houston. The two semifinals will be played on March 15 and 16 at loanDepot Park in Miami. The final will be in Miami on Tuesday, March 17, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Team USA's World Baseball Games: How To Watch

All four of Team USA's games in Pool B will be played at Daikin Park (home of the Houston Astros) against Mexico, Italy, Great Britain and Brazil. If the USA wins its Pool, the quarterfinal game would also be in Houston before the semifinals and Championship Game take place at loanDepot Park (home of the Miami Marlins).