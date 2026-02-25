Major League Baseball
'Forever 52!!!": New York Yankees To Retire CC Sabathia's No. 52 On Sept. 26
'Forever 52!!!": New York Yankees To Retire CC Sabathia's No. 52 On Sept. 26

Updated Feb. 25, 2026 8:43 p.m. ET

CC Sabathia's No. 52 will be retired on Sept. 26 by the New York Yankees, who will dedicate a plaque in honor of the Hall of Famer at Monument Park before that day's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Sabathia will be the 24th man to have his number retired by the Yankees, the first since Paul O'Neill was honored with the retirement of No. 21 in 2022. Twenty-three numbers have been retired, with No. 8 set aside for both Yogi Berra and Bill Dickey.

New York made the announcement Wednesday night.

Sabathia will join former teammates Derek Jeter and Andy Pettitte with plaques in Monument Park, beyond Yankee Stadium's center-field fence.

Sabathia was a six-time All-Star who won the 2007 AL Cy Young Award with Cleveland and a World Series title in 2009, his first season with the Yankees after signing as a free agent.

He went 251-161 with a 3.74 ERA and 3,093 strikeouts, third among left-handers behind Randy Johnson and Steve Carlton, during 19 seasons with Cleveland (2001-08), Milwaukee (2008) and the Yankees (2009-19), including a 134-88 record with a 3.81 ERA and 1,700 strikeouts for New York.

Sabathia was elected to baseball's Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 2025.

Other Yankees with retired numbers are: No. 1 (Billy Martin, 1986), No. 2 (Jeter, 2017), No. 3 (Babe Ruth, 1948), No. 4 (Lou Gehrig, 1939), No. 5 (Joe DiMaggio, 1952), No. 6 (Joe Torre, 2014), No. 7 (Mickey Mantle, 1969), No. 8 (Berra and Dickey, 1972), No. 9 (Roger Maris, 1984), No. 10 (Phil Rizzuto, 1985), No. 15 (Thurman Munson, 1979), No. 16 (Whitey Ford, 1974), No. 20 (Jorge Posada, 2015), No. 21 (O'Neill, 2022) No. 23 (Don Mattingly, 1997), No. 32 (Elston Howard, 1984), No. 37 (Casey Stengel, 1970), No. 42 (Mariano Rivera, 2013), No. 44 (Reggie Jackson, 1993), No. 46 (Pettitte, 2015), No. 49 (Ron Guidry, 2003) and No. 51 (Bernie Williams, 2015).

In addition, Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 was retired throughout the major leagues in 1997.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

