MLB Spring Training Buzz: Castellanos Trade Expected In Next 2 Days

It's time to dust off those ball bags — MLB spring training has commenced.

Pitchers and catchers are starting to report to both Arizona and Florida for all 30 teams with Opening Day on March 25. Rosters are getting finalized and every team's new offseason additions are getting their reps in – not to mention the much anticipated World Baseball Classic that will see the world's best players compete on the international stage.

Here are all the notable news and last-minute dealings as teams ramp up to Opening Day:

Feb. 11

Castellanos could be traded in next two days

The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to trade right fielder Nick Castellanos in the next two days, according to a report from The Athletic on Wednesday.

Castellanos, a two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger Award-winner, was told not to report to the Phillies' Spring Training facility as the parties work toward a resolution, per the report.

Francisco Lindor undergoes surgery

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said he's optimistic shortstop Francisco Lindor will recover for opening day after having surgery on Wednesday to repair a broken hamate bone in his left hand.

Lindor was evaluated by a hand specialist after experiencing soreness in the area around his hand and wrist this week. "People are saying six weeks for return of play," Mendoza said, referencing a timeline that could threaten Lindor's status for the start of the season.

"Knowing Lindor, I’m not gonna bet against him. This is a guy that’s played through broken toes and the low back (injury) two years ago when he barely walked and he continued to play through it. So we’re still optimistic that he’s going to be available for us on opening day, but we've just got to wait and see."

Lindor is the third prominent player to suffer hamate bone injuries in the opening week of spring training, following Arizona outfielder Corbin Carroll and Baltimore second baseman Jackson Holliday.

When asked about the sudden rash of hamate injuries, Mendoza said: "It's baseball, you know. I guess it’s back to baseball season. ... This is a pretty common one. It’s just rare that, you know, in the span of, what 24 hours, we got three really good players going down with the same injury. But I don’t make too much out of it."

Josh Hader status in doubt

The Houston Astros' star closer has felt "arm soreness," with imaging revealing that Hader has "bicep inflammation," putting his status for Opening Day in jeopardy, according to The Athletic.

Last season, Hader, a six-time All-Star, recorded a 2.05 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 76 strikeouts, 2.3 wins above replacement and was 28 of 29 in save situations across 52.2 innings pitched. His 2025 campaign ended in August, though, due to a shoulder injury.

Corbin Carroll Fractures Hand, To Miss WBC

Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll won't play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic after breaking his right hamate bone in batting practice on Tuesday, ESPN reported on Wednesday morning. Carroll is having surgery for the injury on Wednesday and could begin the 2026 MLB regular season on the injured list.

Carroll, a two-time All-Star who was set to play in his first career World Baseball Classic for Team USA, has led the National League in triples in each of the last three seasons.

Holliday to undergo surgery

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday will have surgery on Thursday to repair a broken hamate bone in his right hand and will miss opening day.

Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias announced Wednesday that Holliday sustained the injury while taking batting practice last week.

Holliday, 22, hit .242 with 17 home runs, 55 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 2025. He was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2022.

Elias also said Wednesday that third baseman Jordan Westburg is recovering from a right oblique injury that could delay his participation in spring training games.

Anthony Santander out for foreseeable future

The switch-hitting outfielder will miss the next five-to-six months due to left labral surgery, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced. Santander, who's entering the second season of a five-year, $92.5 million deal with the Blue Jays, was limited to just 59 combined games in 2025 (regular season plus postseason) due to a shoulder injury. In the regular season, he totaled just six home runs, 18 RBIs and -1 wins above replacement, while posting a .175/.271/.294 slash line.

The season prior (2024), Santander was an All-Star for the Baltimore Orioles, hitting a career-high 44 home runs and averaging 35 home runs and 95.3 RBIs per season from 2022-24.

Feb. 10

Kris Bryant on 60-Day IL; Rockies Sign Tomoyuki Sugano

The Rockies will continue to be without one of their oft-injured big signings through at least two months.

Colorado placed infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant on the 60-day injured list due to a degenerative lumbar disc disease (lower back). The slugger has appeared in just 170 games with the Rockies since agreeing to a $182 million, seven-year contract in March 2022.

In addition to playing Bryant on the IL, the Rockies added Japanese pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano to their rotation on Tuesday, agreeing to a $5.1 million, one-year contract with the right-hander.

Sugano, 36, went 10-10 with a 4.64 ERA in 30 starts with Baltimore last year. He pitched in Japan before agreeing to a $13 million, one-year contract with the Orioles in December 2024. Sugano played for the Yomiuri Giants for 12 seasons, winning three MVP awards in Nippon Professional Baseball's Central League.

Juan Soto changing positions

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns announced that Juan Soto will be shifting from right field to left field next season. Soto has extensive experience at both corner outfield positions but has primarily started in right field over the last two years. Last season was Soto's first with the Mets and saw him total -7 defensive runs saved in right field. At the same time, the six-time Silver Slugger totaled a career-high 43 home runs, 105 RBIs, a National League-high 38 stolen bases and 6.2 wins above replacement, while posting a .263/.396/.525 slash line.

Tigers sign RHP Justin Verlander

It's come full circle as the 43-year-old future Hall of Famer returns to the club where he became a breakout star. Justin Verlander, the three-time Cy Young winner, inked a one-year deal for $13 million. Verlander has 266 victories are tied with Bob Feller and Eppa Rixey for 34th on baseball's career list, while his 3,553 career strikeouts are eighth and closely trailing Don Sutton with 3,574.

Verlander now bolsters an already stacked rotation that includes two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and Framber Valdez, who also signed with Detroit in free agency. Verlander was traded to Houston in August 2017 and helped the Astros win the World Series that same year and again in 2022. Now he gets an opportunity to chase a third championship with the Tigers, who are looking for the franchise's first title since 1984.

Feb. 9

Phillies desperately trying to trade outfielder

Philadelphia president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said that the team is "doing everything" it can "to make a move" regarding outfielder Nick Castellanos. The 33-year-old Castellanos is entering the final season of a five-year, $100 million contract and coming off a 2025 campaign that saw him post a career-low -0.8 wins above replacement, while posting a .250/.294/.400 slash line.

He also posted -11 defensive runs saved in right field (138 starts/143 appearances).

Ketel Martel: ‘Happy’ to stay with D-Backs

Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte said he remains happy staying with Arizona despite an offseason of speculation that the All-Star could be traded.

"We talked a lot and hashed some things out, talked it all through and everything is great," Marte said ahead of reporting to spring training early. "[GM] Mike [Hazen] knows I love the D-backs, I love my teammates. Everyone knows what type of player I am, and I'm just happy it all worked out and [that] I'm here."

Hazen said that he did listen to offers but that a potential deal "never ended getting that close."

"I felt like I had to do my job just to listen to what people had to say. He's a superstar player for us, and has been for a long time, and is going to continue to be," Hazen said.

In his nine seasons for the Diamondbacks, Marte has made three All-Star teams, won two Silver Slugger Awards, finished third (2024) and fourth ('19) in NL MVP Award voting, as well as being named MVP of the 2023 NL Championship Series. Marte will take part in the World Baseball Classic for the Dominican Republic.

Saalfrank to miss 2026

Arizona Diamondbacks left-handed pitcher Andrew Saalfrank will miss the season after shoulder surgery, the team confirmed on Monday.

The 28-year-old was expected to be an important part of the team's bullpen after compiling a 1.24 ERA over 28 appearances last season. The Diamondbacks did not say how Saalfrank got hurt, adding manager Torey Lovullo will address the injury on Tuesday.

It's another hit for the pitching staff, which already is without relievers A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez, along with ace starter Corbin Burnes, for the first few months of the season. All three are recovering from elbow surgery and hope to be back during the summer.

Saalfrank called the surgery a "tough pill to swallow" on social media, adding that "the game of baseball can be a brutal one, but it's also given me some of the best moments of my life, and I don't expect that to change moving forward."

The Associated Press contributed to this report