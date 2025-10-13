MLB Free Agency Rumors, Buzz: Yankees, Mets and Royals Eyeing OF Austin Hays

Does it feel warm here to you? We're now into the hot stove season with MLB free agency and big offseason trades expected to happen.

The Dodgers and the Blue Jays played a World Series classic, winter meetings (Dec. 7-10) are fast approaching, and now we're keeping track of players who may be on the move, manager comings and goings, and other buzz from around the majors.

Dec. 25

The Athletics and left fielder Tyler Soderstrom reached an agreement on a seven-year, $86 million contract extension, per ESPN. The deal is the largest guaranteed contract in franchise history, and includes an eighth-year club option with escalators that could boost Soderstrom's earnings to $131 million.

The 26th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Soderstrom debuted in 2023 and has shown great promise in this three season. The 2025 season saw Soderstrom slash .276/.346/.474 with 155 hits, 93 RBI and 25 home runs.

Dec. 24

The Yankees are a potential destination for free agent outfielder Austin Hays, and are an even more likely home for him should another free agent outfielder, Cody Bellinger, sign somewhere besides New York per the New York Post. The Royals are still linked to Hays as well, despite adding Isaac Collins and Lane Thomas to their outfield, and the Mets have "discussed" adding Hays to their outfield as well, per the Post.

Hays hit .266/.315/.453 with 15 home runs in 103 games for the Reds in 2025, and would be valuable as the right-handed portion of a platoon given his career .282/.340/.479 line in 807 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers. The Yankees might only need Hays around if Bellinger – who was a force in their lineup a year ago – ends up somewhere else, but the Royals are trying to improve on their poor outfield numbers from last summer, while the Mets have dealt away both Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo this offseason, opening up a potential space for another outfielder.

Dec. 22

Polanco expects to play 1B for Mets

Jorge Polanco, signed as a free by the Mets for two years and $40 million, both expects to and is ready to play first base for New York in 2025 in place of the departed Pete Alonso, despite having exactly one pitch of experience at the position.

Alonso, a fan favorite and a five-time All-Star, left the Mets as a free agent for a $155 million, five-year contract with Baltimore.

"I was offering my services to teams as a first baseman, second baseman, third baseman, so when the Mets asked if I was able to do that, play a little bit of first, play a little bit third, I was definitely willing to do that," Polanco said a Zoom news conference.

Asked whether he expects first base will be his primary position, Polanco responded: "I would think so. ... They told me that I’d be playing a good amount of first base, but that I could also be bouncing around."

A 32-year-old switch-hitter who has batted .260 against righties and .270 against lefties, Polanco was an All-Star in 2019 and set career bests three years later when he had 33 homers and 98 RBIs. He was primarily a shortstop through 2020 and then a second baseman from 2020-24. Last year, he started mostly at designated hitter for the Mariners, who came within one win of their first World Series trip.

Dec. 19

Dodgers paying historic tax

Los Angeles has spent at historic levels in recent years, and now it's being taxed at historic levels. The Dodgers lead MLB with a $417,341,608 competitive balance tax and 169,375,768 tax assessment, according to USA Today Sports. Last season, the Dodgers led MLB with a $350 million payroll, per Spotrac. At present, the Dodgers' 2026 payroll is first in the sport at $288.5 million.

Giants sign pitcher Adrian Houser

The San Francisco Giants and pitcher Adrian Houser agreed to a two-year deal that also includes a club option for 2028. Houser has a 4.06 ERA in 125 career starts. He spent last season with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox, totaling a combined 8-5 record in 21 starts. Houser could fill the role as the Giants' fifth starting pitcher, or he could come out of the bullpen.

Rays trade Baz to Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles acquired right-hander Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday for four minor leaguers and a draft pick. The 26-year-old Baz went 10-12 with a 4.87 ERA last season in 31 starts. It was his first full season after Tommy John surgery. He also went 4-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 14 starts in 2024.

Baltimore, which landed free agent slugger Pete Alonso with a $155 million contract, is also trying to remake its pitching staff after a poor 2025 and a trade that sent right-hander Grayson Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Angels.

Baz dealt with elbow problems in 2022 and eventually needed Tommy John surgery. He had a $1.45 million salary last season and is likely to double that for 2026. Baltimore can keep Baz for at least three seasons before he would become a free agent.

In the trade, the Rays acquired catcher Caden Bodine, outfielder Slater de Brun, right-hander Michael Forret, outfielder Austin Overn and a competitive balance pick (No. 33) in next year's draft. The 21-year-old Forret went 2-2 with a 1.58 ERA in 74 innings across Class A and Double-A in 2025.

Pirates add Brandon Lowe in 3-team trade

The offense-starved Pittsburgh Pirates finally made an aggressive offseason move, agreeing to acquire two-time All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe from Tampa Bay as part of a three-team trade that also includes the Houston Astros.

The Rays will send Lowe, left-hander Mason Montgomery and outfielder Jake Mangum to Pittsburgh. The Pirates will deal right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows to Houston. Tampa Bay is acquiring a pair of prospects from Houston as part of the deal.

The 31-year-old Lowe, an All-Star in 2019 and 2025, gives the Pirates a veteran bat for a lineup in desperate need of some pop to support a promising young pitching staff led by National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes.

The left-handed Lowe hit .256 with 31 home runs and 83 RBIs for Tampa Bay and now heads to PNC Park, where the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field could be a tantalizing target.

Pittsburgh was said to be pursuing slugger Kyle Schwarber, who opted to stay in Philadelphia. The Pirates did trade for outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia, who hit 18 homers in Triple-A in the Red Sox organization last year.

Dec. 17

Nationals hire new general manager

The Washington Nationals tabbed Ani Kilambi as their next general manager. Kilambi, 31, had been working with NL East division-rival Philadelphia Phillies as their assistant GM before the Nationals hired him. He will now help oversee their rebuild.

Tigers add closer Jansen

Closer Kenley Jansen and the Detroit Tigers finalized an $11 million, one-year contract on Wednesday that includes a club option for 2026. The 38-year-old right-hander gets a $9 million salary next season and the Tigers hold a $12 million option with a $2 million buyout.

Jansen is a four-time All-Star who was NL Reliever of the Year in 2016 and 2017. He trails only Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601) and Lee Smith (478) in saves. Jansen leads active players with 933 appearances, including 62 last season with the Los Angeles Angels. He was 5-4 with a 2.59 ERA and had 29 saves in 30 chances in 2025 after signing a $10 million, one-year deal with the Angels.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Jansen helped teams advance to the postseason 10 times, including in 2020 with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. He signed with the Dodgers as a catcher out of Curaçao at the age of 17 in 2004, became a pitcher in 2009 and was with the franchise from 2010-21. He went on to play with the Atlanta Braves for one season, in Boston for two years and with the Angels in 2025.

Bo Bichette changing positions?

Bichette, a career-long shortstop, is "starting to tell teams he'd be willing to move to second base," according to MLB Network. The two-time All-Star, who missed the bulk of September and the American League playoffs in 2025, played second base for the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series, which was the first time that he played the position at the MLB level.

In the regular season, Bichette, who led the AL in hits in 2021 and 2022, totaled 18 home runs, 94 RBIs and 3.5 wins above replacements in 139 games, while posting a .311/.357/.483 slash line.

Dec. 15

Blue Jays work out deal with Tyler Rogers

The sidearming right-hander and the American League-champion Blue Jays finalized a $37 million, three-year contract on Monday, which includes a 2029 option. Rogers, 34, is the latest pitching addition by the Blue Jays, who agreed to a $210 million, seven-year contract with Dylan Cease and a $30 million, three-year deal with Cody Ponce. Rogers leads the majors with 403 appearances and 406.1 relief innings since 2020. He had a 2.76 ERA in 420 games for the San Francisco Giants (2019-25) and New York Mets (2025).

Mets open to moving a number of players from infield, rotation

The Mets are "open" to trading infielders Ronny Mauricio, Luisangel Acuna and Mark Vientos, according to the Athletic, after signing Jorge Polanco and trading for Marcus Semien. The Mets were previously rumored to be looking to move one or more of those infielders at the 2025 trade deadline, as well – adding Polanco and Semien to the mix only intensified their willingness to move them, especially after Brett Baty's season, played primarily at third base, in which he hit .254/.313/.435 and produced over 3 wins above replacement.

Also according to the Athletic, the Mets have engaged in trade discussions involving multi-position infielder/outfielder Jeff McNeil, as well as starting pitchers David Peterson and Kodai Senga. Unlike the infielders, this appears to be a case of the Mets shopping to see what they could get in return, more than due to a playing time and roster glut.

Diamondbacks reunite with Kelly on 2-year, $40 million deal

Veteran starting pitcher Merrill Kelly agreed Sunday to return to the Arizona Diamondbacks on a $40 million, two-year deal, according to a person familiar with the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced and is pending a physical.

The right-hander spent the first 6.5 years of his career with the Diamondbacks before the pending free agent was dealt to the Texas Rangers at this year’s trade deadline in July. He was good for both teams, finishing with a combined 12-9 record and 3.52 ERA.

Kelly's return to the desert isn't a huge surprise considering he's a Scottsdale native and played in college at Arizona State.

The fan favorite was a key piece of the team that went to the World Series in 2023. He had a 12-8 record and a 3.29 ERA that season, adding a masterful performance in Game 2 of the World Series against the Rangers, which is the only game the D-backs would win in the Fall Classic.

The 37-year-old doesn’t have overpowering stuff but thrives thanks to a six-pitch mix that keeps hitters off balance. He has carved out a solid MLB career despite not making his debut until he was 30 in 2019.

Braves Agree to Bring Back Ha-Seong Kim

The Braves and shortstop Ha-Seong Kim have reached an agreement on a one-year, $20 million deal, per multiple reports. Kim spent the offseason as a free agent after declining the mutual option in his contract at the end of the season.

Kim, a 2023 Gold Glove winner with the San Diego Padres, signed a 2-year deal with the Tampa Bay Rays in February but was released in August after being limited to 24 games due to injury. He was claimed off waivers by Atlanta and filled in as a starter throughout his 24 appearances for the franchise, and finished the season with 5 home runs and 17 RBI in 171 at-bats across 48 games played.

Dec. 12

Blue Jays extend executive

Toronto announced that it has extended its president and CEO, Mark Shapiro, on a five-year deal. Shapiro has worked in the Blue Jays' front office since 2015. Last season, Toronto won the American League and reached the World Series for the first time since winning the Fall Classic in 1993 — prior to losing a heartbreaking, seven-game series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Toronto won 94 games in the 2025 regular season, its most in franchise history since 1993.

"His vision and leadership when he came in set the stage with how he wanted us to invest and build this team for the future," chair of the Blue Jays and executive chair of Rogers Communications Edward Rogers said in a statement. "It’s something he started on his first day. That started with building facilities that players want to come to and building a culture where players collaborate and work as a team. Those are intangible things that are sometimes harder to comprehend, but he was passionate about it.

"His leadership style rubs off on the entire team. You saw it this past season, a team that liked each other, worked extremely hard and were great characters. That starts at the top."

Dec. 11

Chisholm available for trade?

The Yankees have "listened" to trade offers on second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., per ESPN. Chisholm was an All-Star and won a Silver Slugger in 2025 after batting .242/.332/.481 with a career-high 31 home runs.

Second base is one of the most volatile positions on the market after the winter meetings, with the likes of Ketel Marte, Brandon Lowe, Chisholm and the Mets' Jeff McNeil all possibilities to be moved. Given Chisholm's excellent 2025 campaign, it's likely the Yankees would only move him for a haul to fill holes elsewhere – not only was he productive at the plate, but he is also heading into his third year of arbitration-eligiblility, so they will have him for a relative bargain even if a raise on last year's $5.85 million salary is incoming.

Braves sign closer Suarez

Two-time All-Star reliever Robert Suarez and the Atlanta Braves agreed Thursday to a $45 million, three-year contract. He gets a $13 million salary in 2026 and $16 million in each of the following two seasons.

Suarez will donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

The 34-year-old was 4-6 with 40 saves and a 2.97 ERA this year and has 76 saves over the past two season. He is 22-13 with a 2.91 ERA and 77 saves in four major league seasons, all with San Diego.

Left-hander Ryan Rolison was designated for assignment.

Dodgers open to trading Tyler Glasnow

Los Angeles has received calls about the right-hander and "would not be opposed to moving" him, according to ESPN. Glasnow posted a 3.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 130 ERA+ in the 2025 regular season, but he was limited to 18 starts due to a shoulder injury. Then, Glasnow posted a 1.69 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 21.1 innings pitched in the postseason. The Dodgers acquired Glasnow, who was an All-Star in 2024, from the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2023-24 offseason. He's entering the third season of a five-year, $136.6 million contract.

Jays finalize Ponce deal

Right-hander Cody Ponce and the AL champion Toronto Blue Jays finalized a $30 million, three-year contract on Thursday. The 31-year-old was 17-1 with a 1.89 ERA for the Hanwha Eagles in South Korea this year. He set league records with 18 strikeouts in a game against SSG Landers and 252 for the season. He was selected the league's MVP while winning a pitching triple crown.

Ponce was selected by Milwaukee in the second round of the 2015 amateur draft and was dealt to Pittsburgh for right-hander Jordan Lyles ahead of the 2019 trade deadline. He was 1-7 with a 5.86 ERA over five starts and 15 relief appearances for the Pirates in 2020 and '21, then pitched in Japan for the Pacific League's Nippon Ham Fighters (2022-23) and the Rakuten Golden Eagles (2024).

He joins a team with a rotation projected to include newly signed Dylan Cease along with Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber and Jose Berrios.

Dec. 10

Boston is interesting in signing Suarez, according to the New York Post. Last season, Suarez totaled a combined 49 home runs, 118 RBIs and 3.6 wins above replacement, while posting a .228/.298/.526 slash line in a campaign split between the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks; he then hit three home runs in the postseason for Seattle. The report mentioned that the Red Sox still have a degree of interest in re-signing third baseman Alex Bregman, while having interest in adding middle infielder Bo Bichette, among other infielders.

Mets lose free agent Alonso to Orioles

The Orioles have reportedly signed free agent first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million contract, per MLB. Alonso gives Baltimore a serious home run threat in the middle of their lineup for the foreseeable future: he hit .272/.347/.524 with 38 homers for the Mets in 2025, finishing his seven-year run in New York as the franchise leader in dingers with 264.

Alonso and his power move to Baltimore at the right time for both him and the Orioles, as they moved their fences back in for the 2025 season, and once again became a park where right-handed batters could go deep with regularity, instead of one of the toughest stadiums for power hitters in the game, as it had been with the fences moved back.

The $155 million contract is the second-largest the Orioles have ever signed a free agent to, behind Chris Davis' seven-year, $161 million contract that began in 2016. Davis had already been on the Orioles, however, and was made a free agent after rejecting the qualifying offer, and Alonso's average annual value of $31 million is considerably higher than Davis' $23 million.

The Mets have now lost Alonso and closer Edwin Diaz on consecutive days, after the Dodgers inked their closer to a three-year, $69 million contract on Tuesday.

Could Rangers move Corey Seager?

Texas has received calls about Seager but isn't looking to trade the three-time Silver Slugger, according to The Dallas Morning News. The report noted that the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves are among the teams that have inquired about Seager, who's entering the fifth season of a 10-year, $325 million deal.

The 31-year-old Seager has been limited by injuries (hamstring, hip and appendectomy issues, among others) of late, appearing in no more than 123 regular-season games in each of the past three seasons. Still, Seager, a five-time All-Star, totaled 21 home runs, 50 RBIs and 6.2 wins above replacement in 102 games last season, while posting a .271/.373/.487 slash line and 16 defensive runs saved at shortstop.

Dec. 9

Dodgers, Tigers Talking Skubal Trade?

The Dodgers are seeking a World Series three-peat. They boast a deep rotation with Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. And they just signed one of the game's top closers in Edwin Díaz.

Can they really pull off a deal with Tigers for two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal? According to Los Angeles TV outlet KTLA, the "framework is done" for a blockbuster deal to send the Skubal out West. But there are holdups to the proposed trade. First, Tigers ownership must sign off on it and the Dodgers want a long-term commitment from Skubal.

Skubal, 29, is entering his final season under team control, and the Tigers have not dismissed the possibility of a trade. The left-hander's agent, Scott Boras, said he is open to listening to extension offers from Detroit. Over six major league seasons, the two-time All-Star is 54–37 with a 3.08 ERA and 889 strikeouts in 766 2/3 innings.

Red Sox looking to add multiple players

Preeminent MLB agent Scott Boras spoke at the winter meetings, and said that Red Sox ownership has "made it clear to us that they want to add and improve beyond what their roster was last year," per the Athletic. According to Boras, Boston, which won one of the American League's three Wild Card spots in 2025, has had conversations with him on six or seven players.

The expectation is that the AL East is already better than it was in 2025 thanks to teams like the defending AL champion Blue Jays adding the likes of starting pitcher Dylan Cease. If Boston is to keep up – they finished third in the East, at 89-73, behind the 94-win Blue Jays and Yankees – then they will also need to add.

Mets open to moving David Peterson

The Mets are not opposed to trading All-Star pitcher David Peterson, per the Athletic. If they can find the proper fit and return, as they did for outfielder Brandon Nimmo earlier this offseason when he was dealt to the Rangers for Marcus Semien, then New York would have no issue moving Peterson.

Because of the Nimmo trade, one of the spots the Mets are looking to fill is in the outfield – Semien will take over at second base, joining shortstop Francisco Lindor in a high-potential double-play combo in the middle infield.

Peterson, a 6-foot-6 left-hander heading into his age-30 season, posted a 4.22 ERA in 2025 with 8 strikeouts per nine innings against 3.5 walks per nine. His ERA was 2.83 through his first 21 starts, before it shot up nearly a run-and-a-half over his final nine games, in which he gave up 39 runs in 41.2 innings.

Diaz joins Dodgers bullpen

Closer Edwin Díaz has agreed to a $69 million, three-year contract with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The $23 million average annual value is a record for a closer. Díaz's agreement includes deferred payments by the Dodgers, who already owed $1.051 billion in deferred pay to eight players from 2028-46.

A three-time All-Star who turns 32 on March 22, Díaz joins a Dodgers bullpen that struggled last season, causing the team to shift rookie starter Roki Sasaki to closer in the postseason. Los Angeles relievers had a 4.27 ERA, 21st among the 30 teams.

New York prepared for his possible departure by agreeing to a $51 million, three-year contract with Devin Williams, who left the crosstown Yankees after one season. Díaz had 28 saves in 31 chances last season with a 6-3 record and 1.63 ERA for a disappointing Mets team that failed to reach the playoffs despite spending the second-most behind the Dodgers. He struck out 98 in 66 1/3 innings.

Díaz joins a Dodgers bullpen that includes left-hander Tanner Scott, who was bothered by elbow inflammation in his first season after signing a $72 million, four-year contract. Jack Dreyer, Anthony Banda and Alex Vesia also are in the bullpen.

Phillies extend Thomson

The Philadelphia Phillies signed manager Rob Thomson to a one-year contract extension through the 2027 season after he led the team to four straight trips to the playoffs.

The 62-year-old Thomson guided the Phillies to the 2022 World Series and the 2023 National League Championship Series and led them in 2024 and 2025 to NL East titles. The Phillies were eliminated in four games by the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

Thomson has led the Phillies to the second-most wins (346) and second-best winning percentage (.580) among all team in MLB, behind only the Dodgers (368 wins, .616).

He became only the fourth manager in MLB history to reach the postseason in each of the first four full seasons to begin a managerial career. He joined Dave Roberts, Aaron Boone and Mike Matheny as the only managers to accomplish the feat. Thomson became only the third manager in Phillies history to win consecutive division titles, joining Charlie Manuel and Danny Ozark.

Dec. 8

Pete Alonso meeting with Red Sox, Orioles

One of the biggest names of the offseason will be present and meeting with teams at the Winter Meetings in Orlando this week. Pete Alonso plans to meet with the Red Sox and Orioles in Orlando, while it's unknown if he has the Mets on his list of teams he's meeting with this week, the New York Post reported.

Alonso, who turned 31 on Sunday, opted out of the final year of his contract with the Mets in October. He's seeking a seven-year contract after failing to land a longterm deal last offseason, according to the New York Post.

Alonso is the fifth-best free agent this offseason, according to FOX Sports' MLB free agent rankings.

Diamondbacks add Soroka

The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms with right-hander Michael Soroka on a $7.5 million, one-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical.

The 28-year-old Soroka is expected to bolster the back of the D-backs' starting rotation. He was 3-8 with a 4.52 ERA last season, starting 16 games for the Washington Nationals before getting traded to the Chicago Cubs, where he pitched mostly out of the bullpen.

A 2019 All-Star with the Atlanta Braves, Soroka was one of the game's best young pitchers, finishing with a 13-4 record and a 2.68 ERA that season. But he tore his right Achilles twice — once in 2020 and again in 2021 — which kept him off the mound for more than two full seasons.

Padres make decision on three pitchers

San Diego Padres manager Craig Stammen announced Monday the team intends to keep pitchers Mason Miller, Adrian Morejon and David Morgan in the bullpen and will not convert them to starters, per ESPN.

The decision figures to have a big influence on San Diego's free agency plans, with the team still searching for starting pitchers after losing Dylan Cease to the Blue Jays, Yu Darvish (elbow) out for the 2026 season and free agent Michael King drawing interest from multiple teams.

Rays agree to deal with Steven Matz

The Tampa Bay Rays are set to bolster their bullpen after reaching an agreement with left-hander Steven Matz on a two-year contract, pending a physical, per ESPN.

Matz, 34, finished the 2025 season with the Boston Red Sox following a trade from the St. Louis Cardinals the night before the MLB trade deadline. The veteran pitcher started twice for St. Louis and came out of the bullpen for his other 51 combined appearances, recording a 3.05 ERA with 59 strikeouts across 76 ⅔ innings.

Dec. 6

Pirates making a bid for Kyle Schwarber

A bunch of big-market teams have been linked to star slugger Kyle Schwarber, but a smaller-market team is throwing its hat into the ring to land him. The Pittsburgh Pirates have made Schwarber a four-year offer that's "almost certainly" worth at least $100 million in total money, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported for The Athletic.

Pittsburgh's reported offer is certainly a surprise when you look at its payroll. In fact, the Pirates possibly signing Schwarber to that reported offer would be an unprecedented moment in franchise history. Their signing of Francisco Liriano to a three-year, $39 million deal in 2015 is the richest contract they've ever given a franchise, at least in terms of total value. Outfielder Bryan Reynolds' eight-year, $106.75 million contract is the only contract the team has given out that's worth at least $100 million in its history.

However, Rosenthal also noted that Schwarber is unlikely to sign with the Pirates. His most likely landing spot is believed to be the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Rosenthal, which is where Schwarber has played for the last four seasons.

Dec. 5

Red Sox have backup plan

If Boston doesn't retain star third baseman Alex Bregman, it could pivot to signing shortstop Bo Bichette, according to The Athletic. The report stated that re-signing Bregman is a "priority" for the Red Sox but that Bichette is an "intriguing alternative" should they lose Bregman on the open market.

Bichette, a two-time All-Star, has spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays (2019-25), with whom he led the American League in hits in 2021 and 2022. Last season, Bichette totaled 18 home runs and 94 RBIs, while posting a .311/.357/.483 slash line in 139 regular-season games. Bichette missed six weeks due to a knee injury and returned for the 2025 World Series, exclusively playing second base when he saw the field.

As for Bregman, the three-time All-Star signed with the Red Sox after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Houston Astros (2016-24). He totaled 18 home runs and 62 RBIs, while posting a .273/.360/.462 in 114 regular-season games last season.

Marlins starters drawing major interest

Miami has been flooded with trade calls for right-handers Sandy Alcántara, Edward Cabrera and Eury Perez and left-hander David Weathers, per The Athletic. Last season, Alcántara, who won the 2022 National League Cy Young Award and is under team control through 2027, posted a 5.36 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 31 starts; Cabrera, who's under team control through 2028, posted a 3.53 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 26 starts; Perez, who missed 2024 due to Tommy John surgery and is under team control through 2029, posted a 4.25 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 20 starts; Weathers, who's under team control through 2028, posted a 3.99 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in nine starts.

Nationals left-hander a wanted man

"More than half the league" has called the Nationals about trading for left-hander MacKenzie Gore, per The Athletic. Gore, an All-Star last season, is under team control through 2027. He posted a 4.17 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 185 strikeouts and three wins above replacement in 159.2 innings pitched (30 starts) in 2025 and was acquired by Washington in 2022 as part of its trade return from the San Diego Padres for star outfielder Juan Soto.

Dec. 3

Bo Bichette wants to play for Brazil in WBC

Free agent shortstop Bo Bichette is on Brazil's preliminary roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, per Francys Romero, however there are potential roadblocks in the way of him actually participating. As noted in the report, Bichette's playing in the WBC must be approved by whatever team signs him as a free agent this offseason, so, at least hypothetically, said club could say no and have him stick around in spring training camp instead.

That being said, as a top free agent, Bichette could also make his participation on Brazil's World Baseball Classic roster a condition of his agreeing to a deal, which would be an easy enough premise to accept for a club already willing to fork over however many years and dollars it would take to sign him. If Bichette is able to play for Brazil, he would join his brother, Dante, on the roster.

Bichette hit .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 3.5 wins above replacement in an injury-shortened 2025 season. The 27-year-old didn't participate in the postseason until the World Series, but once there hit .348/.444/.478 across its seven games for the Blue Jays.

Kyle Tucker visits the Toronto Blue Jays

One of the biggest fish in MLB's free-agent market visited the World Series runner-ups on Wednesday. Kyle Tucker went to the Toronto Blue Jays' Dunedin, Florida-based facility to talk to their brass as he considers his future. Tucker played for the Chicago Cubs last season after spending the first seven years of his major league career with the Houston Astros. The slugger slashed .266/.377/.464 last season, and hit 22 home runs in 136 games. He is now an unrestricted free agent and can basically pick from the litter for his next destination. On Wednesday, Toronto had its chance to sell why it should be Tucker's destination of choice.

Dodgers, Miguel Rojas agree to one-year extension

The Dodgers and utility infielder Miguel Rojas agreed to a one-year contract extension worth $5.5 million on Wednesday. Rojas was a crucial part of Los Angeles' back-to-back World Series run. In this past Fall Classic, he hit a game-tying solo home run in the top of the ninth inning in Game 7.

Rockies hire veteran exec Byrnes

The Colorado Rockies are bringing in senior vice president of baseball operations Josh Byrnes from the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers to become their general manager, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday, The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been announced.

Byrnes will team again with Paul DePodesta, who was hired Nov. 7 as the Rockies' president of baseball operations. The two joined forces in Cleveland in the 1990s, before DePodesta went to the Oakland Athletics and Byrnes joined the Rockies to work with then-GM Dan O'Dowd.

Byrnes will try to turn around a franchise that's coming off a third straight 100-loss season. He's fresh off winning a World Series with the Dodgers for a second straight season. He also was with the Dodgers when they won in 2020.

The 55-year-old Byrnes knows the NL West well having also been in the front offices with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres. He broke into the business as an advanced scout in Cleveland. Byrnes was with Boston as an assistant GM when the Red Sox won the World Series in 2004.

White Sox add Anthony Kay for $12 million

Anthony Kay is returning to the major leagues, agreeing to a $12 million, two-year contract with the Chicago White Sox.

The deal for the left-hander includes a mutual option for 2028, according to a person who confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical.

The 30-year-old Kay pitched in Japan for the past two years. He last appeared in a big league game on Oct. 1, 2023, with the New York Mets.

The White Sox finished last in the AL Central this year with a 60-102 record, but that was a 19-game improvement from the previous season. They are hoping to take another step forward in 2026 behind a promising group of young players that includes Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel and Chase Meidroth.

Kay joins a bullpen that had a 4.16 ERA and a major league-high 48 losses this year.

Dec. 2

Mets haven't moved on from Diaz yet

The Mets signed closer Devin Williams to a three-year, $51 million contract that includes a $6 million signing bonus, but that doesn't mean they have shut the door on a reunion with last year's closer. Per MLB.com, the Mets are still interesting in bringing back Diaz to have both of these pitchers at the back end of their bullpen.

There is a potential roadblock, however, per the Athletic: Diaz is seeking a five-year deal, while the Mets would like to keep it to three, as they did for Williams. In addition, the Mets aren't operating within a limitless budget framework, despite their willingness to spend: as is, the Athletic reports that $15 million of Williams' deal is deferred, which reduces its average annual value as far as luxury tax calculations are concerned – that also means, though, that there is potential room in the budget for Diaz, too.

Contreras more open to waiving no-trade clause

The Cardinals are changing direction under Chaim Bloom, and have already traded away Sonny Gray to signal as much. It's possible that Willson Contreras could be next, as he is now more open to waiving his full no-trade clause to leave St. Louis, per the Athletic.

Contreras did not catch at all in 2025, but did play 120 games at first base and 15 as a designated hitter for the Cardinals. He hit .257/.344/.447 with 20 home runs and 52 extra-base hits in 135 games while producing 2.5 wins above replacement.

He has at least two years left on his deal with the Cardinals, and is owed $18 million in 2026 and $18.5 million in 2027. For the 2028 season, St. Louis holds a $17.5 million club option that comes with a $5 million buyout attached. Contreras is entering his age-34 season, and would be 36 by the time of that option decision.

The Athletic reports that trading Contreras is not something the Cardinals feel they absolutely have to do, but if they find the right return then could deal him to open up first base for Alec Burleson, who played there when Contreras did not in 2025, as well as in the corner outfield spots and at DH.

Dec. 1

Ponce set for a big payday?

A right-handed starter who hasn't pitched in MLB since 2021 may be set for a return and a lucrative deal.

Cody Ponce last played in the majors since 2021, but The Athletic reports that the former Pirates man could demand a multi-year deal for at least $30 million, and possibly in excess of $40 million. The previous high for a pitcher returning from South Korea was the two-year, $15 million deal that Erick Fedde signed with the Chicago White Sox prior to the 2024 season.

Ponce 17-1 with the Hanwha Eagles in the KBO last season, winninv MVP and best starting pitcher honors. He had previously spent three years in Japan which included a no-hitter in 2022. In his sole season in Pittsburgh, Ponce went 1–7 with a 5.86 ERA.

Nov. 26

Rendon, Angels Talking Buyout

Anthony Rendon is likely to retire if he and the Angels reach an agreement on a buyout deal, according to ESPN. If it comes to fruition, it will allow the Angels to move from the veteran third baseman and the seven-year, $245 million deal that never reached its lofty expectations.

Rendon has not played since the 2024 season, having missed the entirety of the 2025 campaign after hip surgery. After signing with the Angels in 2019 following his World Series triumph with the Nationals, Rendon did not play more than 58 games in any subsequent season. He had a seemingly never-ending list of injuries, coupled with his stated disinterest in actually playing baseball.

The Angels, under new manager Kurt Suzuki, will look to get financial flexibility and aim for a reset if Rendon's contract is off the books. The team has not made the playoffs since 2014 and not won a series since 2009.

Eury Perez extension coming?

Perez and the Miami Marlins are expected to continue talks regarding a potential extension for the 22-year-old starting pitcher this offseason, per MLB.com. A former esteemed prospect in Miami's system, Perez has flashed the ability to be a power pitcher who posts strikeouts at a high rate. The 6-foot-8 Perez made his MLB debut in 2023 but missed the 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery; he returned in 2025. Across his two seasons pitching at the MLB level, Perez has recorded a 3.71 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 106.5 strikeouts in 93.1 innings (19.5 starts) per season.

Nov. 25

Arenado's Days in St. Louis Numbered?

Following a deal that sent pitcher Sonny Gray to the Red Sox, it seems that the Cardinals will be moving on from a big-time staple in their lineup. Eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado may be traded or released ahead of the 2026 season, according to ESPN.

Arenado has two years left on his eight-year, $260 million deal and is owed $42 million during that span. The departure of Gray (and his $20 million salary) to Boston means that the Cardinals could be looking to shave further salary in the winter. But Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom told reporters on Tuesday that a straight-up release of Arenado is "not an option."

Skenes earns record pre-arb bonus

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes received a record $3,436,343 from this year's pre-arbitration bonus pool, raising his two-year total to $5,588,400 under the initiative to direct more money to top younger players.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez was second at $2,678,437, followed by Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown at $2,206,538, Seattle pitcher Bryan Woo at $1,540,676 and Arizona outfielder Corbin Carroll at $1,341,674, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

Also topping $1 million were Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz at $1,297,017, Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong at $1,206,207, Athletics catcher Drake Baldwin at $1,175,583, Milwaukee second baseman Brice Turang at $1,155,884 and Tampa Bay third baseman Junior Caminero at $1,068,739.

MLB and the union agreed to the $50 million annual pool in their March 2022 labor settlement.

Nov. 23

Semien joins Mets as Rangers continue overhaul

The Texas Rangers are going to overhaul their roster and say goodbye to pieces of their 2023 World Series title team.

On Sunday, the Rangers agreed on a trade that would send Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien to the New York Mets in exchange for outfielder Brandon Nimmo, according to multiple media reports.

Nimmo, who is expected to waive his no-trade clause who has played all 10 of his big league seasons with the Mets, just completed the third season of the $162 million, eight-year contract he got after becoming a free agent for the first time after the 2022 season. The 32-year-old left-handed hitter is due annual salaries of $20.25 million each season through 2030, and will get an additional $1 million from the Mets for waiving the no-trade provision.

Semien has three seasons and $72 million remaining on the $175 million, seven-year contract he signed with the Rangers in December 2021. That was at the same time they, also in free agency, added World Series MVP shortstop Corey Seager on a $325 million, 10-year contract.

Nov. 21

Dodgers execs to advise Lakers front office

Shohei to Showtime? Not exactly, but the ties between the Dodgers and Lakers are further deepening.

Two key executives with the Dodgers have started advisory roles with the Lakers as part of the ownership transition from the Buss family to Mark Walter, according to ESPN. Walter already is the controlling owner of the Dodgers and will consolidate his sports holdings into his TWG Sports company. As such, Dodgers execs Farhan Zaidi and Andrew Friedman have begun to advise on the NBA franchise.

Rangers trio from '23 title team now free agents

The Bombi era is done in Texas as Adolis Garcia was non-tendered by the Rangers, the team announced. The outfielder has seen his form at the plate dip since helping the team win its only World Series in 2023. This year, the 32-year-old Garcia (who won the World Series MVP in 2023) hit just .227 with 19 home runs and a .665 OPS. García was reportedly set to earn $12.1 million in final season of arbitration before hitting the free agent market in 2026.

In addition to Garcia, the team also announced catcher Jonah Heim will also not be retained. Heim, 30, had 14 hits and three home runs in that 2023 postseason run (in which he was named an All-Star) but also had a dip in performance since then. Reliever Josh Sborz, who got the final seven outs of the World Series-clinching victory in Game 5 against Arizona, was also non-tendered.

With a new manager in Skip Schumaker after Bruce Bochy decided to part ways, it seems that the Rangers are flipping the page throughout the roster as they look to return to the postseason.

South Korea's Sung-mun Song posted

South Korean infielder Sung-mun Song is entering Major League Baseball’s posting system and will be available for teams to sign from Saturday through Dec. 21.

Song hit .315 with a career-high 26 homers and 90 RBIs this year for South Korea's Kiwoom Heroes. Primarily a third baseman, the 29-year-old left-handed hitter has a .284 average with 80 homers and 454 RBIs in nine seasons with Nexen (2015-17, 2018) and Kiwoom (2021-25).

While the posting period for players from Japanese clubs is 45 days, it is 30 days for players from South Korean teams.

Under MLB’s posting agreement with the KBO League, the posting fee would be 20% of the first $25 million of a major league contract, including earned bonuses and options. The percentage drops to 17.5% of the next $25 million and 15% of any amount over $50 million. There would be a supplemental fee of 15% of any earned bonuses, salary escalators and exercised options.

Nov. 20

Red Sox, Wong agree to terms

Catcher Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox agreed Thursday to a one-year deal for $1,375,000, a day ahead of the deadline for teams to offer 2026 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Wong can earn an additional $75,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $25,000 each for 250, 300 and 350.

A 29-year-old who has made occasional appearances at first, second, third and the outfield, Wong hit .190 with eight doubles and seven RBIs in 63 games last season that included 52 starts at catcher.

Obtained from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wong has a .245 career average with 23 homers and 103 RBIs in 348 games over five major league seasons. He was on track to be eligible for salary arbitration for the first time if tendered a contract.

Astros trying to stay under luxury tax

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane doesn't want to cross the luxury tax threshold and pay the associated penalties, per The Athletic. Part of the reason that the team traded Mauricio Dubon to the Braves for Nick Allen was because of those concerns: Dubon is entering his third year of arbitration eligibility after earning $5 million in 2025, while Allen is entering his first year of arbitration and made $780,000 last season.

The Astros began the offseason already $20 million under the luxury tax threshold, but are now closer to $36 million under that level, per the Athletic's calculations. As they need to add rotation help – ace Framber Valdez is a free agent, so they can't just run back last year's staff – and possibly another bat, they needed room to do so while staying under the luxury tax. Whether there are more cuts to come remains to be seen.

Nov. 18

Schwarber, Tucker Reject Qualifying Offers

Some big superstars are going to keep their free agency options open after turning down the qualifying offers (one-year deals for $22.025 million) from their teams – including Phillies duo Kyle Schwarber and Ranger Suarez.

Both those players rank in the top 10 of our 30 free agents to watch this offseason, as does Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (ranked No. 1). Also in the top 10 to turn down qualifying offers are Astros ace Framber Valdez, Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette, and Mets closer Edwin Diaz. Padres pitching duo Dylan Cease and Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen also turned down the qualifying offers.

All are still free to sign back with their former teams. But if they leave for another club, their former organization will get draft pick compensation.

Three other players – Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham, Tigers infielder Gleyber Torres, Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff, and Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga – did accept their teams' respective offers for that amount.

Mets cut ties with veteran starter

The Mets designated right-hander Frankie Montas for assignment and requested waivers for his unconditional release. Montas had one season remaining on a two-year, $34 million deal. The veteran right-hander missed the first three months of the 2025 season due to a lat injury and the final six weeks of the regular season due to an elbow injury. In the nine appearances/seven starts that he made, Montas posted a 6.28 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and -0.6 wins above replacement in 38.2 innings pitched.

Altuve undergoes minor surgery

Astros outfielder, designated hitter and second baseman Jose Altuve underwent a minor procedure on his ailing foot, but is expected to be ready for spring training per MLB.com.

Altuve, in his 15th season in the majors, hit .265/.329/.442 in 155 games, with 26 home runs and 51 extra-base hits. While he began the year with a move to the outfield, injuries forced him back to second base, his previous position, as the year went on.

Nov. 17

LHP Yarbrough re-signs with Yankees

Left-handed reliever Ryan Yarbrough is signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract to remain with the Yankees, according to ESPN. Yarbrough provides insurance for manager Aaron Boone's pitching staff, whether he remains in the bullpen or does take the mound as a starter. Three Yankees starters – Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt – are all battling long-term arm injuries and aren't likely to start the season. Yarbrough was in the rotation and the bullpen to make eight starts and 11 relief appearances.

Kiké Hernández Gets Elbow Surgery

Dodgers utlilty man Kiké Hernández underwent surgery for a left elbow injury that bothered him for much of this past season and he will miss next year’s World Baseball Classic for his native Puerto Rico.The free agent infielder and outfielder did not provide a timetable for his return.

He had 16 postseason hits in helping the Dodgers win their second consecutive World Series title and his third with the club. He hit .203 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs during the regular season.

Padres Keep LHP Hart

Left-hander Kyle Hart is staying with the San Diego Padres, agreeing Monday to a one-year contract that includes a club option for 2027.

Hart, who turns 33 on Sunday, went 3-3 with a 5.86 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP in six starts and 14 relief appearances for the Padres this year. He began the season as the Padres' No. 5 starter, spent time in the minors and returned to San Diego as an effective reliever down the stretch of the club's 90-win season. San Diego had declined a $5 million option with a $500,000 buyout for next season on Hart, who was selected the top pitcher in South Korea while pitching for NC Dinos in 2024.

Nov. 16

Naylor's New Deal: Mariners Keep Slugger

The Seattle Mariners agreed to terms with first baseman Josh Naylor on a five-year contract, according to ESPN . The move keeps Naylor, 28, in Seattle months after he joined the club via a deadline trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Naylor was ranked No. 11 in our top 30 free agents to watch this offseason.

The Mariners finished the 2025 season 90-72 to win their first American League West divisional title since 2001 and reached the AL Championship Series before losing to Toronto.

Nov. 13

Mets GM: We'd love Alonso, Diaz to return

Pete Alonso opted out of the two-year, $54 million deal he signed with the Mets earlier this month and the All-Star slugger is still in the mix to return to Queens. But according to the New York Post, the first baseman will have plenty of suitors. It's even got MLB superagent Scott Boras doing a trademark quip for his client.

"There’s no doubt Pete’s pursuers are primed to pay the power piper," Boras alliterated at the GM meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday. "Pete picked a perfect period to play preeminently at a primary position. A playoff parched plethora will pounce to participate in the Polar Plunge."

So it sounds like there is a market for the five-time All-Star, who ranks as the fifth-best free agent on our offseason list. The same goes for closer Edwin Diaz (ranked No. 10 on our list), who also opted out of his deal and is expected to be among the most heavily pursued relievers in free agency.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said: "We love both Pete and Edwin. They've been great representatives of the organization … We'd love to have them both back. At this stage of the offseason, it’s really tough to predict any outcomes, but certainly, we would love to have both those guys back."

Nov. 11

Phillies executive clears up Bryce Harper talk

Last month, Philadelphia president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said that Harper "didn't have an elite season" in 2025 and the Phillies "guess" they'll "only find out if he becomes elite, or he continues to be good." Harper, a two-time National League MVP, said he was "disappointed" by those comments.

"I've spoken to him," Dombrowski said at MLB's general manager meetings of his comments about Harper, according to ESPN. "We had a nice conversation. Everything went well."

Last season, Harper totaled 27 home runs, 75 RBIs and 3.1 WAR, while posting a .261/.357/.487 slash line in 132 regular-season games.

Dodgers interested in Devin Williams

Yankees closer Devin Williams is a free agent following a rough 2025 season with New York, in which posted a 4.79 ERA – over 3.5 runs higher than his 2024 figure with the Brewers – and never became fully reliable for them at the back of their bullpen. Reportedly, that hasn't stopped the Dodgers from wanting to bring Williams on board, per the Athletic.

The Dodgers reportedly wanted to trade for Williams at the time that Milwaukee was shopping him, but he ended up going to the Yankees instead. Given his recent struggles, Williams might not be a high-cost acquisition in the way that Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates were for the Dodgers last offseason, when Los Angeles spent nearly $90 million to acquire the pair of relievers.

Paul Skenes trade not happening

Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington expressed that Skenes "is going to be a Pirate in 2026," per FanSided. Last season, Skenes, an All-Star in each of his first two MLB seasons, recorded a 1.97 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 216 strikeouts in 187.2 innings pitched (32 starts).

Mets interested in free agent Cody Bellinger

The Yankees would like to reunite with free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger after he opted out of his contract earlier in November, but according to the New York Post, they will face competition from, among other teams, the crosstown Mets.

FOX Sports MLB analyst Rowan Kavner placed Bellinger No. 6 in his free agent rankings, as the veteran outfielder had a resurgent 2025 where he batted .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs for the Yankees, while producing over five wins above replacement. While he has had off years – notably in 2021 and 2022 with the Dodgers, and a letdown followup campaign with the Cubs preceding his trade to New York – Bellinger's highs are as promising as almost anyone else on the free agent market this offseason. That the Mets would want him for their outfield – which currently features Tyrone Taylor and his .598 OPS from 2025 in center field on the depth chart – is self-explanatory.

Cubs looking into adding starting pitching

Even with free agent Kyle Tucker potentially leaving Chicago, the Cubs are focused on adding to their starting pitching this offseason. General manager Carter Hawkins spoke to assembled media at the GM meetings in Las Vegas and said that the rotation was, "where the most opportunity is," per ESPN.

The Cubs declined their 2026 option for Shota Imanaga before extending the homer-prone starter a qualifying offer. Their rotation has many arms to choose from, but they're generally on short-term deals, in contract with the more locked-up lineup. Also per ESPN, Chicago has interest in the recently posted NPB starter, Tatsuya Imai, to join their rotation.

FOX Sports' MLB analyst Rowan Kavner ranked Imai No. 17 in his top-30 free agents, saying that, "He’s not a particularly big guy, but teams who just watched Yoshinobu Yamamoto win World Series MVP honors might not be scared off by that. Imai continues to get better every year, seeing his strikeout rate rise and his walk rate decline precipitously."

Tommy Edman to undergo ankle surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Tommy Edman will have right ankle surgery next week, general manager Brandon Gomes told reporters Tuesday at the Major League Baseball GM meetings.

Gomes said Edman could be ready for spring training.

Edman has been dealing with a bad ankle since midway through the 2024 season when he was with St. Louis. He continued to play, was traded to the Dodgers that July and wound up the NL Championship Series MVP.

He batted just .143 in this year's seven-game World Series victory over Toronto, but Edman made several crucial defensive plays at second base and center field to help the Dodgers repeat as champions.

Nov. 10

Japan's Tatsuya Imai to be posted

Tatsuya Imai is likely to be the next Japanese pitcher to move to MLB after his team, the Seibu Lions, said Monday he will be made available to teams through the posting process. A 27-year-old right-hander, Imai was 10-5 with a 1.92 ERA this season, striking out 178 in 163 2/3 innings.

A three-time All-Star, he pitched eight innings of a combined no-hitter against Fukuoka on April 18. Imai struck out 17 against Yokohama on June 17, breaking Daisuke Matsuzaka’s prior team record of 16 from 2004. Imai is 58-45 with a 3.15 ERA in eight seasons with Seibu, striking out 907 in 963 2/3 innings.

Nov. 6

Rockies enter their "Moneyball" era

The Colorado Rockies are hiring Paul DePodesta of 'Moneyball' fame from the NFL's Cleveland Browns to run baseball operations, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the move has not been announced by the team.

DePodesta, who inspired Jonah Hill's character in the movie "Moneyball," returns to baseball after nearly 10 years with the Cleveland Browns. He was named Cleveland's Chief Strategy Officer on Jan. 5, 2016.

During his nearly 20 seasons in Major League Baseball, he was the only executive to win divisional titles with five different organizations — the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland. DePodesta was the Dodgers' general manager during the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

Padres hire Craig Stammen as manager

The Padres have made their decision for manager, and despite repeated word that Albert Pujols was the frontrunner, they have hired former pitcher Craig Stammen for the role. He received a three-year contract Thursday to begin his first managerial job at any level of the sport.

The longtime right-handed reliever retired from his playing career with the Padres in August 2023, and he spent last season as an assistant to the major league coaching staff and the baseball operations department headed by general manager A.J. Preller.

The 41-year-old Stammen replaces Mike Shildt, who retired Oct. 13 after just two seasons in charge. The Padres won at least 90 games and made the playoffs in both seasons under Shildt, who cited burnout and exhaustion in announcing his departure.

"Craig has been a strong presence in our organization for nearly a decade," Preller said in a statement. "He possesses deep organizational knowledge and brings natural leadership qualities to the manager’s chair. As both a player and in his post-playing career, Craig has displayed an ability to elevate those around him. His strength of character, competitive nature and talent for bringing people together make him the ideal choice to lead the Padres."

Cubs decline Turner's option

Infielder Justin Turner became a free agent Thursday after the Chicago Cubs declined a $10 million mutual option.

Turner will receive a $2 million buyout as part of a contract that included a $4 million salary this year.

A first baseman and third baseman who turns 41 on Nov. 23, Turner hit .219 with three homers and 18 RBIs in 80 games.

Turner is a two-time All-Star and was a 2020 World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has a .283 average with 201 homers and 832 RBIs in 17 major league seasons with Baltimore (2009-10), the New York Mets (2010-13), the Dodgers (2014-22), Boston (2023), Toronto (2024), Seattle (2024) and the Cubs.

Braves pick up Albies option

The Atlanta Braves exercised second baseman Ozzie Albies' option on Thursday, while declining options on pitchers Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley.

Albies gets a $7 million salary in 2026 for what will be the last season in a deal worth $45 million over nine years. The 28-year-old hit a career-low .240 with 16 homers and 74 RBIs.

Johnson gets a $250,000 buyout rather than a $7 million salary, completing a two-year contract guaranteeing $14.25 million. The 34-year-old right-hander was 3-3 with a 3.05 ERA in 65 relief appearances, striking out 59 in 59 innings.

Kinley receives a $750,000 buyout instead of a $5 million salary. A right-hander who turns 35 in January, Kinley was acquired from Colorado at the trade deadline. He was 6-3 with a 3.96 ERA in 73 relief appearances, including 5-0 with a 0.72 ERA in 24 games for the Braves. Kinley and the Rockies agreed ahead of the 2023 season, when he was still recovering from right flexor tendon surgery, to a $6.25 million, three-year contract.

Nov. 5

Jorge Polanco declines option

Jorge Polanco is officially a free agent. The shortstop had the option to return to the Seattle Mariners, but on Wednesday, he declined his player option, which was worth $6 million. There's still a chance the Mariners re-sign him, but his services are now available to the open market.

Polanco slashed .265/.326/.495 with 26 home runs and 78 RBIs during his second season in Seattle. He hit a walk-off single in the 15th inning of Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Detroit Tigers.

Bochy returns to Giants

Bruce Bochy reportedly rejoined the San Francisco Giants as a special assistant on Wednesday. Bochy was the manager in San Francisco from 2007-2019, leading the Giants to World Series victories in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Bochy briefly retired from managing before returning to the Texas Rangers from 2023-2025. He won a World Series with the Rangers in his first season at the helm.

But after the Rangers' moved on this offseason, Bochy returned to San Francisco. He'll seemingly help guide Giants' new manager Tony Vitello.

Braves retain Sale

The Braves have reportedly exercised their club option on ace left-hander Chris Sale, per ESPN. Atlanta will pay Sale $18 million in 2026, before he heads to free agency before his age-38 season in 2027.

The reigning NL Cy Young winner had a tough April, posting a 4.84 ERA, but was incredible from that point forward: Sale finished with a 2.58 ERA over 125.2 innings, with a stint on the IL limiting him to 21 starts. Sale struck out 165 batters and averaged 97 pitches and six innings per start. The 15-year veteran will turn 37 in late-March, and will once again be expected to lead the Braves' rotation.

Nov. 4

Story Continues in Boston

Veteran shortstop Trevor Story will not opt out of his contract and instead will return to the Red Sox in 2026, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Story has two years and $55 million remaining on his deal. The club has had the option to tack on another year at $25 million.

Story had a solid season at Fenway with 25 home runs, 96 RBIs and 31 stolen bases in 32 attempts. Story will offer stability to an infield that saw Alex Bregman opt out of his final two years of his deal with the Red Sox.

Bieber Remains a Blue Jay

Shane Bieber has opted into his $16 million deal with the Blue Jays, keeping the former Cy Young winner in Toronto for 2026, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. As a trade deadline acquisition from the Guardians, Bieber had a 3.57 ERA over seven starts, then a 3.86 ERA in five appearances in the postseason. It's a boost for the Blue Jays after losing to the Dodgers in seven games in the World Series, with Bieber giving himself another year to reestablish his free agency value. The 30-year-old right-hander is a two-time All-Star and had Tommy John surgery in 2024.

Flaherty Stays in Detroit

Detroit Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty declined to opt out of his contract and will return to the team in 2026 on a $20 million salary, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. His return to Detroit helps stabilize the Tigers' rotation amid neverending rumors about two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

Phillies' Bader to test free agency

The Philadelphia Phillies announced center fielder Harrison Bader declined his $10 million mutual option for 2026 and will become a free agent. Bader, a 2021 Gold Glove winner with the Cardinals, slashed .277/.347/.449 with 124 hits, 54 RBI and 17 home runs in 146 games played in 2025; he played 50 games for the Phillies after getting traded from the Twins in July.

Cubs trade Kittredge; Thompson signs with Reds

The Cubs were involved in a couple of moves, trading right-handed reliever Andrew Kittredge back to the Orioles for cash considerations. Kittredge had five saves after arriving ahead of the trade deadline, with five playoff appearances.

The Cubs also saw Keegan Thompson leave for a deal with the Cincinnati Reds agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract that pays $1.3 million while in the major leagues and $350,000 while in the minors. A 30-year-old right-hander, Thompson was 6-2 with a 4.50 ERA in five starts and 28 relief appearances for the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A team in Iowa and became a free agent last month.

Royals re-sign C Salvador Perez

Kansas City announced it has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the veteran catcher that will keep him under contract through the 2027 season. Perez, 36 has spent his entire 15-year career with the Royals, earning nine All-Star selections including back-to-back nods in 2023 and 2024.

Brewers decline options of Contreras, Hoskins, Quintana

The Milwaukee Brewers are declining the options of three players: first baseman Rhys Hoskins, left-hander Jose Quintana, and two-time All-Star catcher William Contreras.

Hoskins receives a $4 million buyout that completes a $34 million, two-year contract . Quintana had a $15 million mutual option and receives a $2 million buyout. Milwaukee also declined a $12 million club option on two-time All-Star catcher William Contreras, who gets a $100,000 buyout. Contreras would be eligible for arbitration if he is tendered a 2026 contract by the Nov. 21 deadline.

Hoskins, 32, batted .237 with a .332 on-base percentage, 12 homers and 43 RBIs in 90 games this season after exercising his $18 million player option for 2025. . He missed two months with a sprained left thumb, got moved to a bench role upon his return and was left off the Brewers’ postseason roster.

Muñoz Stays in Seattle

The Seattle Mariners exercised their $6 million club option for 2026 on closer Andres Munoz, general manager Justin Hollander announced Tuesday. Muñoz, 26, went 3-3 with a 1.73 ERA and a career-high 38 saves, third-most in the major leagues. He did not allow any runs in seven postseason innings while getting two saves.

Padres' Darvish to miss 2026

Right-hander Yu Darvish will miss the 2026 season with the San Diego Padres after surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow for the second time in his career. The 39-year-old Darvish also got an internal brace in the surgery performed last week, the Padres announced Tuesday.

The five-time All-Star went 5-5 with a 5.38 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP in 15 starts for the Padres last season after missing the first three months due to elbow inflammation. Darvish started the decisive Game 3 of San Diego's wild card series against the Chicago Cubs, but he took the loss after allowing two runs on four hits and failing to record an out in the second inning.

Darvish has completed three seasons of the $108 million, six-year contract he agreed to in February 2023 with the Padres, who acquired him before the 2021 season. Darvish led the AL in strikeouts in 2013 and led the NL in victories in 2020.

His injury is a blow to a Padres rotation that was already in flux: Dylan Cease is a free agent, and Michael King became a free agent Monday after declining his option for 2026.

Pete Alonso opts out

Before the 2025 season, Pete Alonso signed a two-year deal with an opt out after the first year to return to the Mets after not finding the major free agent deal he was looking for. And after a high-quality '25, he has now chosen to use that opt out and return to free agency.

Alonso received $30 million for one season under his $54 million, two-year deal and declined a $24 million salary for 2026. The five-time All-Star first baseman, who turns 31 next month, batted .272 with 38 homers, 41 doubles and 126 RBIs, while becoming the Mets' franchise leader in home runs.

Red Sox avoid arbitration, sign Duran

The Red Sox agreed to a $7.75 million, one-year contract with outfielder Jarren Duran on Tuesday to avoid arbitration for a second straight year. Durran can earn additional performance bonuses next season for plate appearances: $25,000 each for 400, 500 and 550.

The 2024 All-Star played under a $3.85 million deal this past season and earned bonuses totaling $150,000. That deal included an $8 million team option for 2026 that is replaced by the new contract.

The 29-year-old hit .256 with 16 home runs, 84 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 2025. His 13 triples led the American League and he ranked third in doubles with 41, and sixth in extra-base hits with 70.

Alex Bregman elects free agency

Alex Bregman and the Red Sox agreed to a $120 million, three-year contract in February, and the third baseman has now opted out of that deal to return to the free agent market. He gave up $80 million for 2026 and ’27, of which half each year would have been deferred and payable through 2026. He gets $40 million for his one year with Boston, of which he received $20 million this year. He also gets a $5 million signing bonus payable on Jan. 15, 2028, and $20 million payable in annual $2 million installments each June 15 starting in 2035.

He hit .273 with 18 homers and 62 RBIs in 114 games. A 31-year-old three-time All-Star third baseman, Bregman was sidelined between May 23 and July 11 by a strained right quadriceps.

Shota Imanaga becomes a free agent

The Chicago Cubs turned down the ability to extend Imanaga's contract to a fifth year and the southpaw subsequently rejected a $15 million player option for 2026 and became a free agent, per ESPN. Across his two seasons in Chicago (2024-24), Imanaga, a 2024 All-Star, recorded a combined 3.28 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 4.5 WAR.

Nov. 3

New O's Deal for Enns

Dietrich Enns agreed Monday to a one-year contract guaranteeing $2,625,000 that will see stick with the Orioles.

Enns gets a $2.5 million salary for 2026 and the deal includes a $3.5 million team option for 2027 with a $125,000 buyout. Enns has the right to become a free agent at the end of the contract.

Baltimore had a $3 million option for 2026 as part of the contract he signed for 2025, which included a $1.25 million salary while in the major leagues and a $210,000 salary while in the minors. He could have become a free agent had the option been declined.

Enns, 34, made his major league debut with Minnesota in 2017 and pitched for Toronto in 2021. He played for the Seibu Lions in Japan’s Pacific League in 2022 and ’23 and for the LG Twins in South Korea in 2024, before returning to MLB through Detroit.

Lucas Giolito opts out

Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito has reportedly declined his half of a mutual option with the Red Sox, per the Boston Globe. They are able to make him a $22 million qualifying offer, which would be more than the $19 million he was set to make if he exercised his option for 2026, but also significantly less than Giolito could make on a multi-year deal after posting a 3.41 ERA over 145 innings and 26 starts. Giolito, 31, missed the 2024 season after undergoing internal brace surgery for a partially torn UCL – 2025 might be the only season in a potential three-year deal that the veteran right-hander pitches for the Red Sox.

Braves promote familiar face as new manager

The Atlanta Braves announced bench coach Walt Weiss, 61, will serve as the club's new manager. Weiss, who played 14 seasons and won a World Series as a player and coach, has been with Atlanta since the 2018 season and previously managed the Colorado Rockies for four years from 2013 to 2016.

Brewers exercise Freddy Peralta's option

Brewers' ace Freddy Peralta will remain in Milwaukee for the 2026 season, as they triggered his $8 million club option. The Brewers announced this move, along with their declining of catcher Danny Jansen's mutual option and right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff declining his mutual option, on Monday.

Peralta led the NL in wins with 17 in 2025, and was worth 5.5 wins above replacement. His 2.70 ERA over 176.2 innings played a significant role in Milwaukee's leading the majors in wins and making it to the NLCS, and his option for 2026 is the last year that he is under contract with the club.

Gurriel Jr. triggers option

Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has elected to trigger his player option for 2026, earning him $13 million per BeisbolFR. Gurriel had a below-average bat in 2025, hitting .248/.295/.418 with 19 home runs, and will spend much of 2026 recovering from the ACL surgery he underwent in September.

This decision also locks Gurriel Jr. in for 2027, if the Diamondbacks want to keep him around, as there is a team option on his deal for 2027 for $14 million with a $5 million buyout.

Miller Time? Suárez opts out of Padres deal

Are the Padres going to lean on Mason Miller more as their closer with Robert Suarez reportedly now deciding to test free agency? The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that Suárez, who led the NL with 40 saves last season, has opted out of his deal that was worth $16 million over two remaining years. The 34-year-old made 70 appearances, sporting a 2.97 ERA across 69.2 innings as he earned his second straight All-Star appearance.

With Suárez likely getting a bigger payday, the Padres will likely have Miller be their main ninth-inning option after trading for the 24-year-old All-Star ahead of the deadline. He shined as a reliever but could become part of the starting rotation in San Diego.

Marlins promote Gabe Kapler to GM

The Miami Marlins promoted Gabe Kapler to general manager on Monday amid a series of front office moves, the team announced.

Additionally, Frankie Piliere was promoted to vice president of amateur forecasting and player evaluation initiatives, and Vinesh Kanthan was moved to senior director of baseball operations.

Kapler will be the club's sixth general manager after beginning his tenure with the Marlins in 2024 as an assistant GM focusing on player, coaching and staff development.

This past season, the Marlins' minor league system made club history with four different affiliates reaching the postseason at their respective levels. That includes Jacksonville, which claimed the Triple-A National Championship.

Kapler spent the previous six seasons as a manager with Philadelphia (2018-19) and San Francisco (2020-23). The Los Angeles-native was also the World Series champion Dodgers’ director of player development from 2015-17, during which he worked with Marlins manager Clayton McCullough.

King, Lorenzen and Garver become free agents

Pitchers Michael King and Michael Lorenzen along with catcher Mitch Garver became free agents Monday when their mutual options for 2026 were declined.

King declined his option with San Diego, while Kansas City turned down Lorenzen and Seattle declined Garver.

King was guaranteed $7.75 million under a one-year contract with San Diego that included a $3.75 million buyout of a $15 million option. The 30-year-old right-hander was 5-3 with a 3.44 ERA this year, limited to 15 starts by stints on the injured list for right shoulder inflammation that sidelined him between May 18 and Aug. 9 and left knee inflammation that kept him out between Aug. 9 and Sept. 9.

Lorenzen was guaranteed $7 million in a one-year deal with Kansas City that included a $1.5 million buyout of a $12 million option, and he earned an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for innings and games pitched. Garver joined Seattle in December 2023 as a free agent with a $24 million, two-year contract that included a $12 million mutual option with a $1 million buyout. He hit .209 with nine homers and 30 RBIs this year.

Bellinger, Diaz opt-out

Outfielder Cody Bellinger opted out of his 2026 option with the Yankees, as did Mets' closer Edwin Diaz, per ESPN. Bellinger had a rebound year for New York after he was traded there by the Cubs in the offseason, batting .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs – the former MVP had $25 million and $27.5 million options for 2026 and 2027, but the 30-year-old will seek to best that as a free agent this offseason.

Diaz produced a 1.63 ERA with 28 saves in 66.1 innings for the Mets in 2025, one of his better seasons with New York. He had an $18.5 million option for 2026, as well as another $18.5 million option for 2027 and one for $20.4 million in 2028. Instead, like Bellinger, the 31-year-old Diaz will attempt to sign a longer, more lucrative pact as a free agent.

POSTSEASON BUZZ

Nationals find new manager

Washington is hiring Rays Senior Director of Player Development Blake Butera to be its new manager, per ESPN. The 33-year-old is the youngest MLB manager in over 50 years. Butera was with the Rays' franchise as a manager in the minor-league ranks from 2018-22 — entering the job at just age 25 as the minor league's youngest manager before changing roles in the organization — and was a player in the system beforehand. The Nationals haven't had a winning record or made the playoffs since winning the 2019 World Series. Butera is replacing interim manager Miguel Cairo, who in turn filled in for Dave Martinez, who had been the Nationals' manager since 2018 before his 2025 dismissal.

Twins to hire new manager

Minnesota has picked former bench coach Derek Shelton as its new manager, according to multiple reports. Shelton served as manager of the Pirates for five-plus years with an overall record of 306-440 before he was fired on May 8, just 40 games into this season. The 55-year-old was the bench coach for the Twins in 2018 and 2019 under two different managers, Paul Molitor and Rocco Baldelli. With the under-funded Pirates, Shelton never finished higher than fourth place in the National League Central or better than 76-86. Baldelli was fired the day after the regular season ended with a 527-505 record over seven years, plus 3-8 in the postseason. The Twins won three AL Central titles under Baldelli, including their 101-61 finish in 2019 when the rookie skipper won the AL Manager of the Year award, but they made the playoffs only once in his last five seasons.

Padres interview Albert Pujols again

San Diego is that much closer to replacing the retired Mike Shildt as manager, as the Padres entered their second round of interviews, with Albert Pujols being interviewed "for several hours," per the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Per the New York Post, San Diego has interviewed Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty, Rangers executive and former Padres catcher Nick Hundley, Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla, Padres scout and former Mariners manager Scott Servais and Padres third base coach Brian Esposito for the job. The Union-Tribune confirmed Esposito and Niebla, though, neither report is clear on who else besides Pujols advanced to the second round.

While Pujols has not managed in the majors or minors, he's set to manage the Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, and he managed Leones de Escogido in the Dominican Republic, which won both Dominican League and Caribbean League titles in the past year. The Angels had prioritized Pujols in their manager search at first, before the two sides reportedly disagreed on far too much about the role to make the relationship work. The New York Post reported they had differing opinions on "coaches, resources and compensation." Pujols is currently under contract with Los Angeles as part of a post-playing-career "personal services" deal that has him in a special assistant role.

Bryce Harper trade chatter making him "feel uncomfortable"

Harper didn't like how the Phillies' season ended, and he certainly doesn't like any talk about any potential big changes in Philadelphia. The superstar slugger helped the team to the NL East title, but they fell short in their pursuit of their first World Series title since 2008. Harper, who missed time with a wrist injury, hit 27 homers in 132 games while posting an .844 OPS in 2025 — his lowest mark since 2016.

"I have given my all to Philly from the start," Harper told The Athletic. "Now there's trade talk? I made every effort to avoid this. It’s all I heard in D.C. [with the Nationals]. I hated it. It makes me feel uncomfortable.

"All players get hurt. I hurt my wrist this year and missed a month. Of course, I don’t have full-year numbers."

Harper is six seasons into his 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies, which he signed before the 2019 season.

The comments come weeks after the Phillies' president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, discussed what he thought about his star player's performances. "He’s still a quality player," Dombrowski said on Oct. 16. "He didn’t have an elite season like he has had in the past, and I guess we only find out if he becomes elite or if he continues to be good. … Can he rise to the next level again? I don’t really know that answer."

Angels tab new manager

The Angels are hiring a former player of theirs to be their next manager. Kurt Suzuki and the team have agreed to a deal to make him their next manager, per multiple reports. Suzuki, who was an MLB catcher for 16 seasons, ended his playing career with the Angels, spending two seasons there before retiring at the end of the 2022 season. He stayed with the club after his retirement, working as a special assistant to general manager Perry Minasian since 2023.

Prior to Suzuki's hire, Albert Pujols was viewed as the front-runner to get the Angels' manager job. The former star slugger and the Angels reportedly had disagreements during contract talks that were too sizable to agree to a deal. The Angels have the longest active non-playoff appearance streak, failing to reach the postseason since 2014. Suzuki will be tabbed to try and change that, but he'll have to try and do so with a team that hasn't won 80 games in a season since 2018. Ron Washington was the Angels' manager for the past two seasons, stepping down after health issues sidelined him for the second half of the 2025 season.

Freddy Peralta trade possible?

The Brewers are expected to "at least field offers" for their ace, per The Athletic. Peralta, a two-time All-Star, is a free agent after the 2026 season. In the 2025 regular season, Peralta posted a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 5.5 WAR and 204 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings pitched (33 starts). Across three postseason starts, the long-time Milwaukee RHP posted a 4.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched (three starts). Milwaukee, which won an MLB-best 97 games in the regular season, was swept by the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

Nick Castellanos on the way out?

The Phillies are expected to release Castellanos if they can't trade him this coming offseason, per The Athletic. Castellanos, who will be 34 at the start of the 2026 season, is entering the final season of a five-year, $100 million deal. The right fielder totaled 17 home runs and 72 RBIs in the 2025 regular season, while posting a .250/.294/.400 slash line; he went 2-for-15 in the postseason.

Yankees injury notes

Superstar outfielder Aaron Judge won't need surgery for his injured elbow, but shortstop Anthony Volpe (shoulder) and left-hander Carlos Rodón (elbow) had surgery for their respective injuries, manager Aaron Boone shared on Oct. 16. Those surgeries could potentially keep Volpe and Rodón out of commission some of next season. New York, which won 94 games this season, was eliminated by the American League East-rival Blue Jays in the AL Division Series.

Alex Bregman to opt out

The Red Sox's All-Star third baseman is set to opt out of his contract and become a free agent this offseason, per the New York Post. The 31-year-old inked a three-year, $120 million contract in spring training that included opt-outs after each season. Bregman earned his third All-Star nod in his first season in Boston, slashing .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs. A quad strain limited Bregman to 114 games played, but the 10-year veteran is expected to have plenty of suitors, though a return to Boston is also reportedly still on the table.

Tigers pledge to spend, keep Tarik Skubal

Detroit general manager Scott Harris said he extended manager A.J. Hinch's contract during the 2025 season and insisted ownership will provide the resources necessary to sign ace Skubal to a long-term deal. Harris declined to say how long Hinch is under contract. "We want him to be here as long as he’s willing to be here," Harris said. "I want to work with him as long as I can possibly work with him."

Skubal signed a $10.15 million, one-year contract last offseason — avoiding salary arbitration — and is set to become a free agent after the 2026 season. He won the AL Cy Young Award and was the league’s pitching Triple Crown winner in 2024. He followed that with a career-low 2.21 ERA and a career-high 241 strikeouts and is the front-runner to repeat as winner. Harris insisted team owner Chris Ilitch would support the organization with what is needed for payroll, including what it would take to keep the 28-year-old lefty long term. "I have no concerns about that," Harris said.

Cody Bellinger to test free agency

A recent report stated that the Yankees outfielder is expected to opt out of his contract for next season and become a free agent. While Bellinger's first season with the Yankees was a plausible one (29 HRs, 98 RBIs and a .272/.334/.480 slash line) and a long-term pact would make sense for both sides, fellow outfielder Trent Grisham — who hit a career-high 34 home runs this season — is also a free agent.

Schwarber fought back tears after the Phillies' Game 4 loss to the Dodgers in the NLDS as he pondered not only the end of the season but his crucial offseason decision.

"You just make a lot of different relationships in the clubhouse," Schwarber said. "You don't know how it's going to work out. You just make so many personal relationships with these guys ... They become family. You just never know. These guys all know how I feel about them. This is a premier organization and a lot of people should be very lucky that, one, you're playing for a team that tries to win every single year — and you have a fan base that cares and ownership that cares."

Schwarber is expected to be one of the premier free agents in the offseason, having hit a career-high 56 homers this season. Phillies catcher Realmuto was even more frank about his offseason decision: "I’m not here to talk about free agency, dude. Don’t ask that question right now."

The Associated Press contributed to these reports.

