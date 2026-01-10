Alex Bregman Reportedly Signs Five-Year Contract With Chicago Cubs
Third baseman Alex Bregman has signed with the Chicago Cubs, according to reports on Saturday.
Bregman has signed a five-year contract worth $175 million, according to the New York Post. Bregman opted out of a three-year deal with the Red Sox after just one season. That deal was worth $120 million.
Bregman, an MLB All-Star in 2025, played 114 games for the Red Sox last season and hit .273 with an .821 OPS. He led the Red Sox to the playoffs, although they lost in a wild-card series to the Yankees.
Prior to joining the Red Sox in February, Bregman spent nine years with the Houston Astros, the team he won two World Series titles with and was named an All-Star twice, including in 2018 when he won All-Star MVP. The following year, Bregman was named a Silver Slugger Award-winner at third base, and in 2024, he was named the Golden Glove winner in the American League.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
-
Former Phillies, Twins OF Max Kepler Suspended 80 Games for Banned PED Violation
2026 MLB Free Agent Signings, Trades: Dodgers Add an Infielder
MLB Arbitration: Tarik Skubal Asks for Record $32M, Tigers Offer $19M
-
What is Futures Betting? How to Read & Bet Futures
Manfred: MLB Has Talked Expansion, In-Season Tournament, Split Season
What MLB Could Look Like After Expansion: Eight Divisions, New Rivalries?!
-
MLB Free Agency Rumors, Buzz: Diamondbacks Won't Trade All-Star Marte
Touching Base: The Blue Jays Keeping Spending Big After World Series Heartbreak
Potential MLB Expansion? The Case For 9 Cities in 3 Countries
-
Former Phillies, Twins OF Max Kepler Suspended 80 Games for Banned PED Violation
2026 MLB Free Agent Signings, Trades: Dodgers Add an Infielder
MLB Arbitration: Tarik Skubal Asks for Record $32M, Tigers Offer $19M
-
What is Futures Betting? How to Read & Bet Futures
Manfred: MLB Has Talked Expansion, In-Season Tournament, Split Season
What MLB Could Look Like After Expansion: Eight Divisions, New Rivalries?!
-
MLB Free Agency Rumors, Buzz: Diamondbacks Won't Trade All-Star Marte
Touching Base: The Blue Jays Keeping Spending Big After World Series Heartbreak
Potential MLB Expansion? The Case For 9 Cities in 3 Countries