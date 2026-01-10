Alex Bregman Reportedly Signs Five-Year Contract With Chicago Cubs

Third baseman Alex Bregman has signed with the Chicago Cubs, according to reports on Saturday.

Bregman has signed a five-year contract worth $175 million, according to the New York Post. Bregman opted out of a three-year deal with the Red Sox after just one season. That deal was worth $120 million.

Bregman, an MLB All-Star in 2025, played 114 games for the Red Sox last season and hit .273 with an .821 OPS. He led the Red Sox to the playoffs, although they lost in a wild-card series to the Yankees.

Prior to joining the Red Sox in February, Bregman spent nine years with the Houston Astros, the team he won two World Series titles with and was named an All-Star twice, including in 2018 when he won All-Star MVP. The following year, Bregman was named a Silver Slugger Award-winner at third base, and in 2024, he was named the Golden Glove winner in the American League.

This is a developing story that will be updated.