2026 MLB Odds: Wager Under on Dodgers' Regular-Season Win Total

We are inching closer to Opening Day of the Major League Baseball season, and I want to focus on the Los Angeles Dodgers from a betting perspective.

According to some, they are the team that is ruining baseball, while many others commend them for being fully invested in fielding the best team possible.

After winning two straight World Series titles, the Dodgers still viewed this offseason as a chance to improve, adding four-time All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker via free agency.

As the Dodgers attempt to become the first MLB team to 3-peat since the 1998-2000 Yankees, oddsmakers have set the win total for the defending champs at 103.5.

As loaded as the Dodgers are, winning 104 games is a lofty proposition.

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Going 93-69 last season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed in interviews this winter that the team was essentially pacing itself in the 2025 regular season. Starting pitchers Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow have all battled arm issues in the past, so Roberts and the Dodgers prioritized doing whatever was necessary to have them healthy for October.

That strategy yielded L.A. a championship last season, so I expect it to have a similar approach in 2026. While the Dodgers are stacked with talent and are the rightful favorites to win yet another World Series, it’s worth mentioning that future Hall of Famers Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts will turn 37 and 34, respectively, by the end of the season.

For those that assume it’s inevitable that the Dodgers will have another parade come the fall, keep in mind they were on the right side of a miraculous Game 7 finish in last year’s Fall Classic in Toronto. Also, in 2024, they trailed in the NLDS 2-1, staving off elimination twice to eliminate the Padres.

Yes, the Dodgers are awesome, and betting the Under on their win total might not be a fun way to spend your summer. But, with an approach that’s geared more toward winning games in October rather than June or July, the play here is Under.

PICK: Dodgers Under 103.5 Regular-Season Wins