Ken Rosenthal: Tigers 'Trending' Toward Trading Tarik Skubal Ahead Of Deadline

The Tarik Skubal sweepstakes might be on soon.

As the Detroit Tigers continue to stumble and deal with injuries, FOX Sports MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes that the chances Skubal gets moved before the Aug. 3 trade deadline are improving.

"It’s trending that way. Talking with people around the game, that is their feeling," Rosenthal said of the possibility of a Skubal trade on Saturday’s MLB on FOX pregame show. "The outlook right now is rather bleak, and honestly, it’s difficult to imagine them making up a 14-game under .500 deficit, getting back to .500, and then contending even in a weak American League. So the question becomes, ‘Will Skubal be healthy enough?’ It’s what we don’t know."

Skubal, who has won the AL Cy Young in each of the last two seasons, is one of 15 Tigers players on the injured list, missing almost the whole month of May after he underwent surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. Since his departure on May 4, the Tigers have gone 4-20 and sit 22-37 overall, tied for the worst record in the American League with the Los Angeles Angels. Additionally, the Tigers' offense has scored just 64 total runs, the fewest in the majors over that stretch.

Skubal has been viewed as the top potential player who could be moved ahead of this year's trade deadline. He's set to hit free agency this offseason, making him an ideal trade candidate as the Tigers will likely ask for a major haul in return for the star lefty.

Of course, Skubal's talent isn't in question among teams that might pursue him ahead of the deadline. He has a 2.70 ERA this season, pitching at a high level. But Skubal has to prove he's healthy and capable of taking on his regular workload once he returns, which could be in the coming weeks.

If Skubal's able to do that, teams will start lining up to acquire him, according to Rosenthal.

"He’s going to throw again Monday and face hitters," Rosenthal said. He’s coming off the innovative NanoNeedle elbow surgery, and maybe he’s back in mid-June, maybe it’s late-June. As long as he is healthy again, teams are going to line up. And then the question becomes, are the Tigers willing? If the standings are that daunting, if the situation is that bleak, they’re going to have to listen."