Major League Baseball
2026 MLB Power Rankings: One Stat To Help Explain Every Team's Start To Season
Major League Baseball

2026 MLB Power Rankings: One Stat To Help Explain Every Team's Start To Season

Updated May. 25, 2026 1:28 p.m. ET
Rowan Kavner
Rowan Kavner
MLB Writer

While Tampa Bay's starting pitchers continue to excel, Dodgers relievers have now thrown 38 consecutive scoreless innings. Overall, though, it’s still the Braves who boast the lowest overall ERA in MLB. 

Has Atlanta done enough to continue holding onto the top spot in this week’s power rankings? 

Take a look below, along with one stat for each team that helps explain its start to the year. 

#30 Colorado Rockies
Previously ranked: 29
20-34

They have the worst run differential in MLB (-63) and haven’t won a series in May (6-16 during the month). One of the biggest problems is a 5.75 rotation ERA, by far the worst mark in baseball. Opponents are hitting nearly .300 against Rockies starters. 

#29 Los Angeles Angels
Previously ranked: 30
20-34

Their offense has struck out more than any team in MLB, while their pitchers have allowed the second-most walks in MLB. A 5.41 bullpen ERA hasn't helped matters. 

#28 Detroit Tigers
Previously ranked: 24
21-33

They finally snapped an eight-game losing skid, but things are bleak right now in Detroit. Their offense is tied for the worst slugging percentage in the American League, and only three teams have a lower OPS. 

#27 Kansas City Royals
Previously ranked: 26
22-31

The Royals rank 29th in OPS with runners in scoring position, which has played a role in the team ranking 25th in runs scored. 

#26 Boston Red Sox
Previously ranked: 27
22-30

They’ve scored the fewest runs and hit the second-fewest home runs in MLB and rank 27th in slugging. Their league-best bullpen ERA (and top-five overall ERA) can’t fix those offensive issues. 

#25 Houston Astros
Previously ranked: 28
23-31

This weekend’s sweep of the Cubs was a step in the right direction, but this is quite the hole they’ve dug themselves. Missing Josh Hader (among many, many others) hurts a lot, but he can’t singlehandedly fix a bullpen that has an MLB-worst 5.60 ERA. The Astros' diminshed rotation also ranks in the bottom five in ERA, resulting in the worst overall team ERA in the sport (5.17). 

#24 New York Mets
Previously ranked: 21
22-31

This past week felt like their chance to really gain ground. Instead, they split their four-game series in Washington and then scored a combined two runs over three games while getting swept in Miami. The Mets rank last in MLB in on-base percentage and slugging (and, clearly, OPS). 

#23 San Francisco Giants
Previously ranked: 22
22-31

They’ve scored the fewest runs in the National League, their starters rank 27th in ERA, and they've had the least productive outfield by fWAR. Moves are entertaining out there, though. 

#22 Baltimore Orioles
Previously ranked: 20
23-30

They rank 24th in starters ERA, 25th in bullpen ERA and 26th in overall ERA. 

#21 Miami Marlins
Previously ranked: 25
25-29

The Marlins lead the majors with 62 steals but have also allowed the most steals in MLB, and their defense has committed the second-most errors in baseball. 

#20 Minnesota Twins
Previously ranked: 23
26-27

The Twins are riding high after sweeping the Red Sox at Fenway Park for the first time in 32 years. A year ago, they ranked 21st in on-base percentage and 23rd in runs scored. This year, they rank eighth and seventh, respectively. 

#19 Texas Rangers
Previously ranked: 15
24-28

Well, that’s not what you want. The Rangers went just 3-6 on a road trip to Houston, Colorado and Anaheim, including a sweep at the hands of the dismal Angels. They rank 28th in runs scored, but their bullpen has the best ERA in the American League (2.96). 

#18 Seattle Mariners
Previously ranked: 17
25-29

Against left-handed pitchers, the Mariners rank last in batting average, on-base percentage and OPS. Overall, they’re tied for the lowest batting average in MLB. 

#17 Toronto Blue Jays
Previously ranked: 19
25-28

Last year, the Blue Jays led MLB in on-base percentage. This year, they rank 26th. 

#16 Chicago White Sox
Previously ranked: 12
26-26

The White Sox have the highest whiff rate in MLB but also rank third in home runs, seventh in slugging and 10th in walks. Basically, the team has taken on the identity of new slugger Munetaka Murakami. 

#15 Washington Nationals
Previously ranked: 18
27-27

Their offense ranks fourth in slugging percentage, while their pitching staff has surrendered the fourth-highest slugging percentage in MLB. The result is a .500 record, but that's (shockingly) good enough for second place in the NL East.

#14 Athletics
Previously ranked: 13
27-26

By both OPS and wRC+, the A’s have two of the 10 best hitters in baseball this year in Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers. 

#13 Pittsburgh Pirates
Previously ranked: 11
27-26

A year ago, the Pirates ranked 28th in batting average and 23rd in on-base percentage. This year, they rank fourth and fifth, respectively. They have the highest year-over-year jump in both categories. 

#12 Philadelphia Phillies
Previously ranked: 9
26-27

Their offense ranks 24th in batting average and 25th in on-base percentage, but their pitchers lead the National League in strikeouts. 

#11 Cincinnati Reds
Previously ranked: 14
27-25

A year ago, the Reds ranked 21st in home runs and slugging percentage. This year, they rank in the top 10 in both categories. Their offense has the lowest chase rate in MLB and the highest year-over-year jump in expected slugging percentage. 

#10 Arizona Diamondbacks
Previously ranked: 16
28-24

The Diamondbacks absolutely pummel left-handed pitching. Their .282 batting average against lefties ranks first in MLB, while their .452 slugging percentage and .792 OPS rank second behind only the Yankees. 

#9 St. Louis Cardinals
Previously ranked: 8
29-22

This is a team that knows how to win tight contests. The Cardinals' 10-4 record in one-run games — aided by a 7-2 record in extra innings — is the best mark in the National League. 

#8 Chicago Cubs
Previously ranked: 4
29-24

The free-fall continues, as the Cubs just got swept by the Astros to lose their eighth straight game. Their depleted rotation ranks 23rd in ERA, but their defense is still elite, and their offense ranks second in on-base percentage. 

#7 Cleveland Guardians
Previously ranked: 10
32-23

The arrow’s pointing up for a Cleveland team that has won 11 of its last 13 games. Guardians pitchers lead MLB in strikeouts, and their offense is striking at the right time. In late/close situations, the Guardians lead the majors in OPS. 

#6 New York Yankees
Previously ranked: 7
31-22

The Yankees’ offense leads MLB in homers, and their rotation — which just got Gerrit Cole back Friday — has the third-best ERA in the sport. 

#5 San Diego Padres
Previously ranked: 6
31-21

Padres pitchers have surrendered the lowest hard-hit rate in MLB, while their hitters have the highest year-over-year jump in hard-hit rate. 

#4 Milwaukee Brewers
Previously ranked: 5
30-20

Their pitchers rank first in strikeout rate and have allowed the fewest home runs in MLB, while their offense has more hits with runners in scoring position than any team in the sport. That’s a winning combination. 

#3 Tampa Bay Rays
34-16

The Rays have the lowest starters ERA in MLB at 2.88. No other team is under 3.00. Over the last 27 games, a Tampa Bay starter has allowed more than three runs in an outing just once. 

#2 Los Angeles Dodgers
33-20

The Dodgers’ bullpen, which has the lowest ERA of any relief unit in MLB despite missing Edwin Díaz for the last month, has set a modern-era franchise record with 38 straight scoreless innings. It's the longest bullpen scoreless streak since Cleveland (38.2) in 2017. 

#1 Atlanta Braves
36-18

When your pitchers have the lowest ERA in MLB and your hitters have the highest batting average and slugging percentage in the sport, wins tend to follow. That nine-game division lead looks awfully comfortable.

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