2026 MLB Division Winner Odds: Dodgers, Mariners Favored to Repeat

Only two MLB division winners from last season are expected to repeat this season, meaning parity is alive and well in baseball.

Let's check out the division winner odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 24, as well as what to know about each division.

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NL WEST

Dodgers: -650 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)

Padres: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Giants: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Diamondbacks: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Rockies: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

What to know: It's the Dodgers' to lose again. L.A. has won four straight and 12 of the last 13. The last time a different team won the NL West was in 2021, when the Giants took the division … before losing to the Dodgers in the NL Divisional Round.

NL EAST

Mets: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Phillies: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Braves: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Marlins: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Nationals: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

What to know: The Mets last won the division in 2015, and that same year, they lost in the World Series to the Royals. The Braves won six straight from 2018-2023, before the Phillies won it in 2024 and 2025. Each of the last four NL East winners have lost their first postseason series, and are a combined 4-12 in those series.

NL CENTRAL

Cubs: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Brewers: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

Reds: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Pirates: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Cardinals: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

What to know: Milwaukee has won four of the last five, and the Cubs last won it in 2020. The Brewers defeated the Cubs in the NLDS last season before losing to the Dodgers in the NLCS. It stands as Milwaukee's only postseason series win during that span of four division titles in five years.

AL WEST

Mariners: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Astros: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Rangers: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Athletics: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Angels: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

What to know: The Mariners will look to make it two straight, having captured their first division title since 2001 in 2025. The winner of the AL West has won at least one playoff series every year dating back to 2017, with the exception of 2024. Houston has won seven of the last nine AL West titles.

AL EAST

Yankees: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Blue Jays: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Red Sox: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Orioles: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Rays: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

What to know: Parity has been the theme in this division over the last 20 years. Since 2006, the Yankees have won the division seven times, the Red Sox five times, the Rays four times, the Jays twice and the Orioles twice. The last two AL East winners, and four of the last eight, have made it to the World Series, where each has faced the Dodgers. L.A. is 3-1 in those series, with Boston winning in 2018.

AL CENTRAL

Tigers: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Royals: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Guardians: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Twins: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

White Sox: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

What to know: The Guardians have won three of the last four and six of the last 10. The Tigers haven't won it since 2014, and won four straight from 2011 to 2014. The AL Central represented the American League in the World Series in both 2015 and 2016.