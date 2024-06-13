Major League Baseball
Fastest Pitches in MLB History
Published Jun. 13, 2024 1:26 p.m. ET
In the world of baseball, the speed at which a pitcher can throw is a coveted measure of their success.
Other MLB legends are fabled to have thrown pitches that top the leaderboard, but because of the inaccuracy and inconsistency of measuring the velocity of pitches prior to the implementation of Statcast, any pitches before Statcast can’t be placed on the leaderboards.
Here are the top 10 fastest pitches since the implementation of Statcast, measured by velocity as the ball leaves the pitcher’s hand:
Top 10 Fastest Pitches - Statcast Era
- Aroldis Chapman, 105.8 mph (Sep. 24, 2010)
- Aroldis Chapman, 105.7 mph (July 18, 2016)
- Aroldis Chapman, 105.4 mph (July 18, 2016)
- Aroldis Chapman, 105.2 mph (July 22, 2016)
- Aroldis Chapman, 105.1 mph (Aug. 2, 2016)
- Aroldis Chapman, 105.1 mph (July 22, 2016)
- Aroldis Chapman, 105.1 mph (July 18, 2016)
- Jordan Hicks, 105 mph (May 20, 2018)
- Aroldis Chapman, 105 mph (July 23, 2016)
- Jordan Hicks, 105 mph (May 20, 2018)
What is the record for the fastest pitch ever thrown?
The record for fastest pitch ever thrown is held by Aroldis Chapman. While playing for the Cincinnati Reds, he recorded a 105.8 mph pitch on September 24, 2010.
