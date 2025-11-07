2026 MLB Free Agent Signings, Trades: Cubs Send Kittredge Back to Orioles

It's never too early to look toward the 2026 MLB season, and that starts with keeping tabs on all the deals.

Here are all the notable free agency signings, trades, and extensions throughout the offseason.

MLB free-agent and trade tracker

November 5

Rays trade RHP Cole Wilcox to Mariners

Reported Terms: Mariners acquire Wilcox; Rays get cash considerations

November 4

Cubs trade RHP Andrew Kittredge to Orioles

Reported Terms: Orioles acquire Kittredge; Cubs get cash considerations