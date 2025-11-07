Major League Baseball
2026 MLB Free Agent Signings, Trades: Cubs Send Kittredge Back to Orioles
2026 MLB Free Agent Signings, Trades: Cubs Send Kittredge Back to Orioles

Published Nov. 7, 2025 8:04 p.m. ET

It's never too early to look toward the 2026 MLB season, and that starts with keeping tabs on all the deals.

Here are all the notable free agency signings, trades, and extensions throughout the offseason. 

MLB free-agent and trade tracker

November 5

Rays trade RHP Cole Wilcox to Mariners
Reported Terms: Mariners acquire Wilcox; Rays get cash considerations

November 4

Cubs trade RHP Andrew Kittredge to Orioles
Reported Terms: Orioles acquire Kittredge; Cubs get cash considerations

