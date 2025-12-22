Mets Trade 2-Time All-Star Jeff McNeil and Cash to Athletics

The Mets had more players than spaces for them after trading for Marcus Semien and signing free agent Jorge Polanco, but they have now cleared some of that up in a deal with the Athletics. New York is sending infielder/outfielder Jeff McNeil and $5.75 million to Sacramento, in exchange for right-handed pitcher Yordan Rodriguez.

The $5.75 million is to offset some of the $17.75 million remaining in McNeil's $50 million, four-year contract. He has a $15.75 million salary next year as part of a deal that includes a $15.75 million team option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout.

McNeil is a two-time All-Star who won the National League batting title in 2022, thanks to a .326/.382/.454 season with nearly six wins above replacement. While he has never reached exactly those heights again, he has proven valuable as a player the Mets could reliably slot in at second base, the corner outfield spots, third base and even center or first base when necessary. McNeil has batted .253/.326/.389 combined since 2023, but produced his best work since 2022 this past summer, when he posted a well above-average 111 OPS+ in 122 games.

McNeil follows Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Díaz in departing the underperforming Mets, who failed to reach the playoffs this year despite the second-highest payroll behind the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the A's, McNeil will likely stick at second base, as their outfield already includes power-hitting Tyler Soderstrom, Lawrence Butler and defensive wizard Denzel Clarke. As for the Mets, they are still reportedly looking for an upgrade in their outfield, but have Semien at second base and Polanco available to rotate around the diamond as McNeil previously did.

Rodriguez, who turns 18 on Jan. 29, signed with the A's for a $400,000 bonus this past January and went 2-0 with a 2.93 ERA in one start and seven relief appearances for the Dominican Summer League A's. He struck out 20 and walked eight in 15.1 innings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

