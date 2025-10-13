MLB Postseason Buzz: Tigers Pledge to Spend, Keep Skubal

Does it feel warm in here to you?

We're in the thick of the MLB postseason with the World Series looming, but the offseason hot stove is raring to go. While we await the Fall Classic, we're keeping track of players who may be on the move, manager comings and goings, and other buzz from around the majors.

Tigers pledge to spend, keep Skubal

Detroit Tigers general manager Scott Harris said he extended manager A.J. Hinch's contract during the 2025 season and insisted ownership will provide the resources necessary to sign ace Tarik Skubal to a long-term deal.

Harris declined to say how long Hinch is under contract.

"We want him to be here as long as he’s willing to be here," Harris said. "I want to work with him as long as I can possibly work with him."

Skubal signed a $10.15 million, one-year contract during the last offseason — avoiding salary arbitration — and he's set to become a free agent after the 2026 season. He won the AL Cy Young Award and was the league’s pitching Triple Crown winner in 2024. He followed that with a career-low 2.21 ERA and a career-high 241 strikeouts and is the front runner to repeat as winner.

Harris insisted team owner Chris Ilitch will support the organization with what is needed for payroll, including what it would take to keep the 28-year-old lefty long term.

"I have no concerns about that," Harris said.

Teams needing new skippers

Eight teams are now looking for new managers – including the Padres, who just made the postseason. Which of these gigs seem most enticing?



Shildt moving on from Padres

Mike Shildt is retiring after two seasons as the San Diego Padres’ manager.

The Padres confirmed the 57-year-old Shildt’s decision Monday. In a letter to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Shildt said he is retiring because "the grind of the baseball season has taken a severe toll on me mentally, physically and emotionally."

Shildt went 183-141 and led San Diego to two postseason appearances during his brief tenure.

Bellinger to test free agency

A recent report stated that the New York Yankees outfielder is expected to opt out of his contract for next season and become a free agent. While Bellinger's first season with the Yankees was a plausible one (29 home runs, 98 RBIs and a .272/.334/.480 slash line) and a long-term pact would make sense for both sides, fellow outfielder Trent Grisham – who hit a career-high 34 home runs this season – is also a free agent.

Schwarber, Realmuto deflect Phillies future talk

Phillies slugger Klye Schwarber fought back tears after their Game 4 loss to the Dodgers in the NLDS as he pondered not only the end of the season but his crucial offseason decision.

"You just make a lot of different relationships in the clubhouse," Schwarber said. "You don't know how it's going to work out. You just make so many personal relationships with these guys ... They become family. You just never know. These guys all know how I feel about them. This is a premier organization and a lot of people should be very lucky that, one, you're playing for a team that tries to win every single year and you have a fan base that cares and ownership that cares."

Schwarber is expected to be one of the premier free agents in the offseason, having hit a career-high 56 homers this season.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was even more frank about his offseason decision: "I’m not here to talk about free agency, dude. Don’t ask that question right now."

The Associated Press contributed to these reports.