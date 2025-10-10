Yankees OF Cody Bellinger Reportedly Expected to Opt Out of Contract

An integral part of the New York Yankees' 2025 offense is looking to cash in.

Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger is expected to opt out of his contract for the 2026 MLB season and become a free agent this coming offseason, ESPN reported on Friday morning.

Bellinger has one year remaining on a three-year, $80 million contract that he originally signed with the Chicago Cubs after the 2023 season, which features a $25 million salary for 2026. The two-time All-Star had a player option in his contract after the first and second seasons of the deal.

In the 2025 regular season, Bellinger, who started extensively in all three outfield positions for the Yankees (he posted a combined 12 DRS in the outfield), totaled 29 home runs, 98 RBIs and 13 stolen bases, while producing a .272/.334/.480 slash line and 5 wins above replacement. Bellinger's home run, RBI and WAR totals were the highest of his MLB career since winning the National League MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019.

Then, across seven postseason games, Bellinger totaled one home run and four RBIs, while posting a .214/.258/.393 slash line. After defeating the Boston Red Sox in three games in the American League Wild Card Series, the Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in four games in the AL Division Series.

New York acquired the now-30-year-old Bellinger and cash considerations from Chicago for right-hander Cody Poteet last offseason. Bellinger is one of a handful of New York position players scheduled to hit the open market, outfielder Trent Grisham and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt being among the others.

