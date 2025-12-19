Framber Valdez Over Ranger Suarez? 3 MLB Free Agents Phillies Should Still Sign

The Philadelphia Phillies have been busy – like, extremely busy.

They've retained 2025 National League MVP runner-up Kyle Schwarber (five-year, $150 million deal), signed former Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia (one-year, $10 million deal) and brought in several relievers, including right-handed pitcher Brad Keller (two-year, $22 million deal). At the same time, this is a Phillies team in World Series contention that has been bounced out of the Division Series round in back-to-back years: more can always be done.

Here are three MLB free agents Philadelphia should still sign.

RHP Pierce Johnson

Pierce Johnson has pitched for five teams in his eight-year MLB career. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

2025 Stats: 3.05 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 59 strikeouts, 137 ERA+, 1.1 wins above replacement (59 innings pitched)

Yes, the Phillies signed the aforementioned Keller and acquired relievers Jonathan Bowlan and Kyle Backhus, among others. But why would a team whose bullpen lacked compared to its starting rotation and positional depth chart last season get complacent with the weakness of its roster?

Johnson has come into his own with the Atlanta Braves. After surrendering just two earned runs in 23.2 innings pitched after the Braves acquired him in 2023, Johnson posted a combined 3.36 ERA and 124 ERA+ from 2024-25. He logs strikeouts at a high rate, successfully leans on his curveball – while mixing in his four-seamer and occasionally a cutter – and has excelled in the postseason; across 12.0 innings pitched in the postseason, Johnson has recorded a combined 1.50 ERA and 0.92 WHIP.

Johnson would add a quality right-handed reliever to a Philadelphia bullpen that was tied for 20th in MLB in ERA (4.27), tied for 20th in WHIP (1.33) and was 24th in opponent batting average (.249) last season. Joined by a full season of Jhoan Duran, Jose Alvarado, Tanner Banks and Orion Kerkering, Johnson could be the finishing piece that takes the Phillies' bullpen from a bottom-third unit to one of the best in the sport.

J.T. Realmuto is a three-time Silver Slugger. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

2025 Stats: 12 home runs, 52 RBIs, 91 OPS+, 2.5 wins above replacement, .257/.315/.384 slash line (502 at-bats)

How do the Phillies go into next season without Realmuto?

Yes, he's coming off a down year at the plate, but Realmuto is an essential part of the Phillies' operation. A two-time Gold Glove award winner, Realmuto remains one of the best all-around catchers in the sport. He has a compact swing from the right side of the plate and is one of the more productive backstops in recent memory.

Realmuto, a three-time All-Star, was one of the bright spots in Philadelphia's 2025 Division Series round loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, hitting a team-best .353 among everyday players and driving in four runs. Moreover, if the Phillies changed hands behind the plate, they'd not only take away one of the better hitting catchers in the sport, they'd be taking away the person everybody on their pitching staff is accustomed to signaling pitches.

Realmuto's down year at the plate could work in the Phillies' favor because he won't be as expensive. Re-signing Schwarber was paramount for Philadelphia, but bringing back Realmuto is also vital.

LHP Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez has led the American League in complete games in two of the last four years. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

2025 Stats: 3.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 187 strikeouts, 114 ERA+, 3.8 wins above replacement (192 innings pitched)

Yes, career-long Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez has become one of the best starting pitchers in the sport. The problem? He has been held back by injuries over the last four years, including ones pertaining to his back, elbow and hamstring. Valdez, a two-time All-Star, is a safer bet on a long-term deal than Suarez.

Valdez, who boasts a career 3.36 ERA, has been the backbone of the Houston Astros' pitching staff for the better part of the last five years. He pitches deep into games, works out of trouble and finds success while consistently throwing three pitches (sinker, curveball, changeup). Valdez is an ace.

At his best and at full strength, Suarez is a force to be reckoned with. Philadelphia's predicament when it comes to paying Suarez is that star right-hander Zack Wheeler is coming off a season-ending blood clot and Aaron Nola is coming off the worst season of his MLB career (6.01 ERA in 17 regular-season starts) and one where he missed three months due to an ankle injury. One might argue that the best version of Suarez is a tad better than Valdez, but the latter has been more durable and is a minor, if any, drop-off from the former.

A starting rotation that includes a healthy Wheeler, Valdez, Nola, Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo is an elite unit. Starting pitching has become Philadelphia's identity. Bringing in Valdez helps the Phillies preserve that identity.

