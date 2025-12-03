A's Fans Get Virtual Preview of Future $2 Billion Las Vegas Stadium

Want to experience what the new Athletics' ballpark will look and feel like?

Well, now you can.

On Tuesday, the club opened a new interactive space that allows fans to see the future of team's $2 billion ballpark, which is currently under construction in Las Vegas and set to open in 2028.

The interactive space is located in the Uncommons’ mixed-use development in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. It includes a model of the park, interactive displays and concepts of the seating arrangement.

The space is also home to the Immersive Cube, a virtual replica of the A's future stadium that fans can step inside to take a look at the surroundings. The space is composed of 270 degrees of LED screens on the walls, floor and ceiling, featuring 26.5 million pixels. The 3,500-cubic-foot space can fit up to 12 people at a time.

"I don’t think that it’s ever been the case that you could see in a space so large, as opposed to looking at it on a small computer screen, what the image will look like," A’s owner John Fisher said via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "What the window looking into Bally’s and MGM and New York-New York, what that will all be. Seeing what the club spaces are going to be and the suites.

"We can continue to improve the programming in the cube, so the people will be able to get the views from a lot of different things."

The Athletics and their fans have been in flux for a couple of years now. First, the team announced it was moving to Las Vegas following the 2023 season. Then they played their final season in Oakland under protest. Now, they're set playing games in Sacramento for the next few seasons, until their new stadium is finished. But at least, now, they can get a preview of their new home.