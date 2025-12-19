Major League Baseball
Shohei Ohtani Trading Card Draws Record Sale
Updated Dec. 19, 2025 10:44 p.m. ET

Two-time World Series champion Shohei Ohtani owns multiple records, and now, the Los Angeles Dodgers' superstar is attached to another landmark moment.

Ohtani's stardom helped to reset the trading card market on Thursday as one of his 2025 Topps Chrome MVP Award Gold MLB Logoman patch cards sold for a record $3 million through Fanatics Collect. The previous record for an Ohtani card belonged to a sale through Heritage Auctions for $1,067,000 back in March.

The sale accounted for several benchmarks, accounting for the highest publicly-sold Ohtani card of all time, the highest-selling card ever sold on Fanatics Collect Auction and the highest-selling modern baseball card of the last five years. The Ohtani card usurped the mantle previously held by a 1933 Babe Ruth Goudey card, which sold in 2024 for $1.63 million.

Per Fanatics, the 1/1 autograph card amassed 69 bids in a late-night bidding war that lasted past 2 a.m. ET. In addition to bearing Ohtani's likeness, the unique card also contains a gold Logoman patch worn by the unicorn during an April 29, 2025, game against the Miami Marlins; Ohtani went 1-4 and hit his seventh home run of the season in a 15-2 win.

Ohtani and the Dodgers, of course, went on to finish the 2025 season with a 4-3 defeat of the Toronto Blue Jays to win back-to-back World Series titles. Ohtani also earned his fifth-straight All-Star and sixth-straight All-MLB First Team nods, and won a third consecutive MVP award.

