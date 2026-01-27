Phillies? Padres? 3 Best MLB Free Agent Fits for Giants RHP Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander is still getting the job done.

The soon-to-be 43-year-old right-hander is coming off a solid 2025 campaign with the San Francisco Giants that saw him post a 3.85 ERA in 29 regular-season starts. Any team that potentially signs Verlander would likely be doing so to round out the final spot in their starting rotation, but it's a role that the three-time Cy Young Award winner could thrive in, especially as a veteran complement.

Here are the three best MLB free agent fits for Verlander should he depart San Francisco.

Justin Verlander won the 2017 and 2022 World Series with the Astros. (Photo by Suzanna Mitchell/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images)

Given where expectations stood, the Marlins going 79-83 last season was impressive, and there are some pieces to be bullish on (e.g., Kyle Stowers and Agustin Ramirez). They could use some veteran enhancements, though, which is where Verlander comes in.

An opening in Miami's rotation comes in the wake of trading both Edward Cabrera (Chicago Cubs) and Ryan Weathers (New York Yankees), and Cal Quantrill being put on waivers in August of last season. Moreover, this was a Marlins' starting rotation that was 26th in MLB in ERA last year (4.84).

After a rocky start with the Giants that saw Verlander's ERA hit 4.99 on July 18, the future Hall of Famer proceeded to post a 2.60 ERA over his next 13 starts over 72.2 innings pitched. In a similar manner, Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner and a two-time All-Star who has been ravaged by injures the last three years, had a 7.14 ERA on July 18 of last season but proceeded to post a 3.13 ERA over his next 12 starts in 77.2 innings. Verlander can be a veteran voice for Alcantara to bounce ideas off and also serve as a mentor to budding pitchers like Eury Perez and Max Meyer, among others.

All that said, while Miami had a competitive 2025 season, Verlander may prefer to pitch for a bona fide playoff team, rather than one that has a mere outside chance of competing in the postseason next season.

Justin Verlander has 266 career MLB wins. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Getty Images)

Dylan Cease signed a seven-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, Nestor Cortes — who remains a free agent — will miss the bulk of next season due to an elbow injury, Yu Darvish may be retiring and the Padres' starting rotation is coming off an underwhelming season as a collective. Getting a pitcher who can make at least 25 starts and is attainable on a one-to-two-year deal like Verlander would be a shrewd move for San Diego.

While Michael King making just 15 regular-season starts played a role, San Diego's starting rotation was in the middle-of-the-pack last season, finishing 16th in ERA (4.07) and tied for 14th in WHIP (1.25). Moving forward, a healthy King is an All-Star-caliber pitcher; Nick Pivetta is coming off a breakout season (2.87 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 31 starts); Randy Vasquez has had his moments over the last two years. Maybe star reliever Mason Miller is moved into the starting rotation next season? Even if Miller is moved into the rotation and thrives, though, getting another proven arm for 2026 would be prudent.

Over the last two years, Verlander has primarily leaned on his four-seamer, while frequently mixing in a slider, curveball and changeup. Meanwhile, he was still providing length down the stretch of last season, as Verlander had two outings in September where he pitched through seven innings.

Verlander, who has made 37 career postseason starts, would fill a hole for the Padres, but there's a team where he'd shore up a loose end and potentially expect to be playing in the National League Championship Series.

Justin Verlander is eighth in MLB history with 3,553 career strikeouts. (Photo by Trinity Machan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Simply put, the Phillies would benefit from having another proven starting pitcher, and this is indeed an article based on finding the best fits for Verlander. This is a match.

Over the last two years, Ranger Suarez, a 2024 All-Star, had a case for being the Phillies' best starting pitcher when on top of his game. Earlier this month, Suarez signed a five-year deal with the Boston Red Sox; Zack Wheeler's 2025 campaign ended in August after a blood clot; Aaron Nola posted a career-high 6.01 ERA in 17 regular-season starts; the Phillies traded right-hander and 2020 first-round pick Mick Abel to the Minnesota Twins to acquire star closer Jhoan Duran in July of last season. Verlander would provide stabilizing clarity to manager Rob Thomson's rotation.

Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo have come into their own as stiff, top-of-the-rotation left-handers. Working under the mindset that one of Nola getting back on track and Wheeler making a return to full strength takes place, Philadelphia's starting staff looks sharp. Add Verlander into the mix, and the Phillies have another pitcher who can give them 150.0 innings in the regular season and start in the postseason, if needed.

Signing Verlander would, theoretically, move Taijuan Walker to the bullpen on a full-time basis; Walker made 13 appearances out of the bullpen last season. Plus, Verlander should come at an affordable rate (say, a one-year, $10 million deal).

The Phillies have been eliminated in the NL Division Series in each of the last two seasons, but the positional talent – highlighted by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner – and rotation core are still in place to contend for the pennant. It's a matter of coming through in crunch time and, beforehand, ascertaining that they have competent depth across the board. Verlander fits the bill.