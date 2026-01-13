2026 World Baseball Classic: Buxton, Clement Join USA; Freeman Out For Canada

We all remember the epic championship game of the 2023 World Baseball Classic when Shohei Ohtani struck out Team USA slugger Mike Trout to give Team Japan its third title in five editions of the tournament.

Now we are gearing up for the 2026 WBC, which will see Ohtani and Japan try to defend their title in the 20-team competition that includes a stacked USA squad seeking redemption. Among the players committed to Team USA include Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, and Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

We are counting down until the opening pitch of the tournament and bringing you the latest news and updates as rosters get announced.

When is the World Baseball Classic?

The 2026 World Baseball Classic will be held from March 5–17. Twenty teams have been placed into four pools with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the quarterfinals.

Pool A games will be played at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Pool B games will be played at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros. Pool C games will be played at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. Pool D games will be played at LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.

Pool Play: March 5-11

Quarterfinals: March 13–14 (Daikin Park, Houston; LoanDepot Park, Miami)

Semifinals: March 15 (LoanDepot Park, Miami)

Final: March 17 (LoanDepot Park, Miami)

Jan. 13

Clement Will Play for USA

Ernie Clement will play for Team USA at the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The 29-year-old infielder helped the Toronto Blue Jays reach the World Series while also setting a postseason record with his 30 hits. Clement finished the postseason with a .411 average, one homer, six doubles, nine RBIs, 13 runs scored and a .977 OPS.

Jan. 12

Buxton Joins Team USA

All-Star slugger Byron Buxton will join Team USA for the World Baseball Classic. The 32-year-old outfielder had a career season with the Twins, producing homers (35), RBIs (83) and runs scored (97). Buxton also earned his first Silver Slugger of his career.

Jan. 11

Freeman Withdraws from Team Canada

Team Canada will be without its star player as Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has reportedly withdrawn from the World Baseball Classic, according to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi.

With the 36-year-old sitting out the tournament after helping the Dodgers win back-to-back World Series title, the Canadians will lean on Mariners slugger Josh Naylor at first base.

In other Team Canada news, Los Angeles Angels reliever Jordan Romano has also reportedly pulled out, while Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon will take part.

Dec. 23

Harper Will Play for USA

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will play for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic after missing out on the 2023 edition due to surgery.

The 33-year-old Harper hit 27 home runs and recorded an .844 OPS in 2025 as the Phillies won the NL East. It will be Harper's first time playing at the World Baseball Classic, although he has represented Team USA at junior competitions in the past.

Nov. 24

Ohtani Back for Team Japan

Shohei Ohtani will play for Team Japan in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, he announced on social media.

Japan will be looking to repeat after winning gold in the 2023 Classic. Ohtani was named the tournament's MVP and memorably struck out former Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out of the final against Team USA. Ohtani helped the Dodgers win the second straight World Series title while earning his fourth MVP award earlier this month.