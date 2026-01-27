New York Yankees Superstar Aaron Judge 'MLB The Show' Cover Athlete for 2nd Time
Aaron Judge has 46 career multi-home run games at the MLB level. He's now gone yard multiple times in another way.
It was announced on Tuesday that Judge is the cover athlete for "MLB The Show 26," marking the second time in the New York Yankees' superstar's career that he has been on the cover of the game; the first time was in 2018.
Former Minnesota Twins catcher/first baseman and Hall of Famer Joe Mauer is the only other player to grace the cover of "MLB The Show" twice, doing so in 2010 and 2011.
The 33-year-old Judge, a five-time Silver Slugger and seven-time All-Star, totaled 53 home runs, 114 RBIs and an American League-high 124 walks and 9.7 wins above replacement last season, while posting an AL-best — across the board — .331/.457/.688 slash line. In doing so, Judge earned his third career American League MVP, and has now won the award in three of the last four seasons.
Over his nine-plus-year MLB career (2016-25), Judge has led the AL in WAR, runs scored, home runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and OPS+ three times apiece, while also leading the AL in walks four times and RBIs and intentional walks twice apiece.
Judge, the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year, hit an AL-record 62 home runs in the 2022 regular season. He has also posted 64 defensive runs saved in right field over his MLB career.
Judge will be the captain for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. It's the first time that Judge will participate in the tournament.
-
MLB Free Agency Rumors, Buzz: Tigers Among 'Many' Teams Interested in Giolito
2026 MLB Free Agent Signings, Trades: Giants Sign Outfielder Harrison Bader
World Series Winners: Complete list of champions by year
-
Brady Anderson's role with Orioles a topic of debate
2026 Grammy Awards Odds: Who Will Win Album of the Year, Best New Artist?
Big Picture: Kyle Tucker's $240M Deal Represents A New Level of Dodgers Supremacy
-
MLB On FOX 2026: Over 85 Regular Season Games, All-Star Game, World Baseball Classic
Ranking the 10 best second basemen in MLB for 2025
What are the 100 best athlete nicknames of all time?
-
MLB Free Agency Rumors, Buzz: Tigers Among 'Many' Teams Interested in Giolito
2026 MLB Free Agent Signings, Trades: Giants Sign Outfielder Harrison Bader
World Series Winners: Complete list of champions by year
-
Brady Anderson's role with Orioles a topic of debate
2026 Grammy Awards Odds: Who Will Win Album of the Year, Best New Artist?
Big Picture: Kyle Tucker's $240M Deal Represents A New Level of Dodgers Supremacy
-
MLB On FOX 2026: Over 85 Regular Season Games, All-Star Game, World Baseball Classic
Ranking the 10 best second basemen in MLB for 2025
What are the 100 best athlete nicknames of all time?