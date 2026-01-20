Indiana captured its historic national championship and put an exclamation point on the 2025 college football season. The 2026 Super Bowl in Santa Clara is still a couple of weeks away. And, we're about four weeks out from the NASCAR season starting up with the Daytona 500 on FOX.

So, where might bettors turn their attention in the meantime? Maybe to the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 1.

Will global icon Bad Bunny — who's also performing at the Super Bowl — take home some hardware? Can Kendrick Lamar's cultural phenomenon "GNX" keep its momentum going?

Here are the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 20, as well as a few things to know about some of the nominees and their sports ties.

Album of the Year

Debi Tirar Mas Fotos (Bad Bunny): -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

GNX (Kendrick Lamar): +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Mayhem (Lady Gaga): +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

SWAG (Justin Bieber): +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Let God Sort Em Out (Clipse, Pusha T and Malice): +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is up for Album of the Year at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, a week before he takes the stage to perform the Super Bowl halftime.

Favorite Fotos: Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny is starting off 2026 on the right foot. He'll take over the biggest stage on Feb. 8 for the Super Bowl, plus he's racked up six Grammy nominations. But this Bunny is no stranger to sports. He's collaborated with Lionel Messi for the Adidas brand and has even had a stint in the ring as a WWE wrestler. When it comes to the music, "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" blends contemporary and Puerto Rican folkloric sounds and is the second Spanish-language album to be nominated in this category. Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" album in 2022 was the first.

Song of the Year

Golden (KPop Demon Hunters): -370 (bet $10 to win $12.70 total)

Luther (Kendrick Lamar with SZA): +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Abracadabra (Lady Gaga): +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

DtMF (Bad Bunny): +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Wildflower (Billie Eilish): +1600 (bet $10 to $170 total)

APT (Rose and Bruno Mars): +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean: -340 (bet $10 to win $12.94 total)

Leon Thomas: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Lola Young: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Alex Warren: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Addison Rae: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

The Marias: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Sporty Girl: It's "So Easy" to fall in love with Olivia Dean for her voice, her style and her passion for her favorite football club, the West Ham Irons. The heavy favorite to win this award and London native, Dean has wowed the music industry with her neo-soul and pop artistry. In fact, she has eclipsed streaming milestones on Spotify with her songs "Man I Need" and "Dive" from her album "The Art of Loving."

London native Olivia Dean — who's a fan of the West Ham Irons — could win Best New Artist on Feb. 1 at the Grammy Awards.

Best Rock Album

Deftones (Private Music): -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Yungblud (Idols): +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

Haim (I Quit): +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Linkin Park (From Zero): +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Turnstile (Never Enough): +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Best Rap Album

GNX (Kendrick Lamar): -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Let God Sort Em Out (Clipse, Pusha T and Malice): +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Chromakopia (Tyler the Creator): +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Glorious (GloRilla): +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

God Does Like Ugly (JID): +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" features "dodger blue," an ode to the rapper's hometown, Los Angeles.

Dodger Blue: If Kendrick Lamar's epic run is anything like that of his home team Dodgers, the rapper and songwriter will hit it out of the park on Feb. 1 with a Grammy in this category. But even if "GNX" doesn't win for Best Rap Album, KDot's odds of leaving empty-handed are probably on the shorter side since he has nine total nods this Grammy Awards season, including for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.