2026 Daytona 500 Odds: Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano Tied at Top of Board

For the last two years, William Byron has owned the Daytona 500, emerging as the victor in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Will he make it three in a row and get into victory lane when the NASCAR Cup Series gets the green flag on FOX on Feb. 15?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for The Great American Race as of Jan. 15, with insights from FOX Sports motorsports insider Bob Pockrass.

DAYTONA 500 2026

Ryan Blaney: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Joey Logano: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

William Byron: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Austin Cindric: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Kyle Larson: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Denny Hamlin: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chase Elliott: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Brad Keselowski: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Kyle Busch: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Christopher Bell: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Chase Briscoe: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Tyler Reddick: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Ross Chastain: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Connor Zilisch: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chris Buescher: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Bubba Wallace: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Alex Bowman: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ryan Preece: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Carson Hocevar: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Daniel Suarez: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Josh Berry: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Austin Dillon: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Michael McDowell: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ty Gibbs: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Erik Jones: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Todd Gilliland: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Cole Custer: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Zane Smith: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Shane Van Gisbergen: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Justin Allgaier: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Noah Gragson: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

John Hunter Nemechek: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

AJ Allmendinger: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Ty Dillon: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Riley Herbst: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

BJ McLeod: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Austin Hill: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Cody Ware: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Which drivers have a real chance to take the checkered flag in Daytona? Here are Bob Pockrass' insights:



Joey Logano

+1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

There’s a reason Logano has some of the shortest odds on this list. He won the 2015 Daytona 500 and has three career wins at Talladega. The Team Penske driver is considered one of the best supserspeedway racers around. But beware: He has crashed out in eight of his last 17 starts.

Joey Logano — 2015 Daytona 500 winner — has some of the shortest odds to win the race in 2026.

Chase Briscoe

+2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Briscoe won the most recent race at a supserspeedway, capturing the victory at Talladega in October. He's oozing confidence after his initial year at Joe Gibbs Racing. Briscoe doesn’t have any enemies and he has the trust of the field to not do anything too out-of-line, which means he could get the right push at the right time.

Can Chase Briscoe's magic at Talladega translate into a win at the Daytona 500?

Austin Dillon

+4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

You want one of the long shots? Well, here you go. Chevrolet has a newly designed body, and that could mean that there's a little bit of learning process or it could mean the Chevrolets will work better together. A two-time Daytona winner (including the 2018 Daytona 500), Dillon knows how to get to the front at the track. And the Richard Childress Racing driver knows this is a pivotal season for this organization as it continues to try to improve.

With two Daytona 500 wins under his belt, Austin Dillon could be a long shot worth considering.