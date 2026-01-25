NASCAR Power Rankings: Which Drivers Thrive in Chase System?

The new NASCAR playoff system — which actually goes back to the 10-race Chase format — will impact how drivers race. There will now be a little more emphasis on consistency rather than on a win-and-advance mentality.

So that means the power rankings will also potentially consider consistency.

Here are my 2026 preseason power rankings, with the preseason Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium slated for Sunday — barring any postponements due to inclement weather.

I’ll explain why I think these drivers will easily make the playoffs and possibly contend for the championship.

On the verge: Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Ryan Preece, Shane Van Gisbergen, Bubba Wallace

10. Alex Bowman

Bowman finished ninth in the regular-season standings in 2025 and had to sweat it out to make the playoffs, as he didn’t have a victory. The pressure of making the playoffs shouldn’t be there for Bowman, who can race more relaxed this year as he enters a contract year with Hendrick Motorsports.

9. Joey Logano

The three-time Cup champion is a master of racing to the system, so anyone who thinks the new system will hurt him would be making a mistake. The Team Penske driver wasn't happy with how last season unfolded. And don’t forget, this is an even year, and even years are typically good for Logano.

8. Tyler Reddick

The 23XI Racing driver didn’t win in 2025. Like Bowman, he easily made the postseason because consistency was his strength. He finished seventh in the regular-season standings. Reddick also knows his team should benefit from having stability since they're no longer in the middles of the lawsuit with NASCAR.

7. Denny Hamlin

Hamlin should be higher on this list but considering the heaviness of how 2025 ended and his offseason, it would be understandable if it took him a few weeks to get into the racing. Coming off a year when he won a series-best six races, he’ll be a force again in 2026.

6. Chase Briscoe

Briscoe made the championship round last year and he’ll be even better this year in his second season working with crew chief James Small at Joe Gibbs Racing. Briscoe is settling into JGR, and that could be dangerous.

5. William Byron

The 2025 regular-season champion won three races last year but he was a little inconsistent in the playoffs. The Hendrick driver will need to be much better at the end of the year under the new system.

4. Kyle Larson

The defending Cup champion had just two DNFs last year and five total races where he didn’t finish on the lead lap. But the Hendrick driver still has a little bit of a feast-or-famine reputation that could hurt him in this system.

3. Christopher Bell

Bell is looking forward to this new system, as he recorded 22 top-10 finishes last year. Plus, there are few tracks where the JGR driver struggles. And this system fits into the strengths of crew chief Adam Stevens, who has a knack of having stout cars off the truck.

2. Chase Elliott

When drivers talk about who will thrive in the new playoff system, they point to Elliott and his consistency. The key for Elliott and crew chief Alan Gustafson will be qualifying so the Hendrick driver can earn more stage points.

1. Ryan Blaney

Blaney has a Jimmie Johnson-like demeanor. He's confident and finds ways to be in the mix at the end for a good finish. The Penske driver won a title in the old system, but his 15 top-fives last year — tied with Briscoe and Larson for best in the series — shows that he is going to be tough to beat in this format.