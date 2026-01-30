The Most Unique American Sporting Events

Just how incredible is it that the INDYCAR season will feature a race in the nation's capital?

The Freedom 250 around the streets of Washington, D.C., is set for Aug. 23 on FOX. Most of the grounds will be free admission. With such a historic event being announced, we decided to break down some of the coolest and most iconic sporting events and venues to date.

Let's take a look:

WNBA Stars vs Team USA at Radio City Music Hall, 2004

Dubbed as "The Game at Radio City", the WNBA hosted an exhibition game between the U.S. Olympic team and a group of WNBA stars. Some of the biggest names in the history of the sport, like Lisa Leslie, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird took the court in one of the most iconic entertainment venues ever.

The game was set up as a way to excite fans for the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Athens. Team USA defeated the WNBA stars, 74–58, and would go on to win the gold medal as well.

NHL Winter Classic (Hockey at Wrigley, Fenway, Big House), 2008-Present

The NHL Winter Classic is staged in large outdoor stadiums originally built for baseball or football, including Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, and Michigan Stadium. A full-size ice rink is constructed on top of the field surface, creating an incredible scene.

Whether it’s Wrigley Field’s ivy-covered walls, Fenway Park’s Green Monster, or Michigan Stadium’s massive bowl, the venue becomes part of the story. These stadiums typically hold between 35,000 and 100,000 spectators, far exceeding standard NHL arena capacity.

Northwestern vs Illinois at Wrigley Field, 2010

In 2010, Northwestern's football team took on Illinois in what was the first football game to be played at Wrigley Field in 40 years. The iconic baseball venue provided a picturesque backdrop for two of the oldest programs in the Big Ten. The Wildcats would also later return to Wrigley, playing four games there between 2024 and 2025 due to ongoing construction at their home stadium.

Carrier Classic, 2011-12, 2022

The Carrier Classic was a series of college basketball games played on the deck of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier beginning in 2011. Set against an open sky and the ocean, the image of a basketball court in the middle of the ocean is one that's hard to beat.

Every camera angle feels like a movie shot, especially at sunset when the horizon glows behind the baskets. And it helps that powerhouse teams like Michigan State, North Carolina, Syracuse, and Gonzaga have all participated in some electric games in this series.

Battle at Bristol, 2016

In 2016, Bristol Motor Speedway was converted to a football stadium for a college football game between Virginia Tech and Tennessee. The game saw 156,990 people, making it the largest college football venue in history. Peyton Manning and Bruce Smith were the alumni representatives for each school at the coin toss, further adding to the spectacle.

Field of Dreams Game, 2021-22, 2026

The 1989 baseball movie Field of Dreams is arguably one of the best sports films of all-time. It revolves around an Iowa farmer who builds a baseball field on his cornfield. Major League Baseball decided to pay homage to it by creating the "Field of Dreams" game in 2021 between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, constructing a field in Dyersville, Iowa.

It is one of the most jaw-dropping images in sports, as players are often photographed while walking through the cornfields. In 2022, the Chicago Cubs took on the Cincinnati Reds and will feature the Minnestoa Twins and Philadelphia Phillies this season.

Clash at Coliseum, 2022-24

Racing inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum turns NASCAR into a stadium spectacle. The historic venue, once home to the Olympics and still the house for the USC football team, becomes a tight, high-banked short track packed into an iconic bowl.

Fans tower over the action from all sides, creating a sense of intensity and closeness rarely seen in motorsports. Joey Logano won in 2022, Martin Truex Jr. in 2023, and Denny Hamlin in 2024.

Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, 2023-Present

People often view Vegas as the city that never sleeps, known for opulence, luxurious hotels and casinos, and excess. What else could you add to the world-famous Las Vegas strip? Well, Formula 1 decided to build a racetrack around it, constructing a 6.2-kilometer course for the world's fastest drivers and cars.

Imagine being at the Bellagio Hotel, looking out the window, and seeing cars drive 200-plus miles per hour on the streets! The first edition took place in 2023, with Max Verstappen getting the victory.

NASCAR's Grant Park 165, 2023-25

Few motorsports events can match the spectacle of NASCAR racing through the heart of a major American city. The Chicago street race transforms downtown streets into a temporary speedway, wrapping stock cars around Lake Michigan, Grant Park, and the skyline itself. Instead of grandstands and infields, fans get skyscrapers, waterfront views, and iconic landmarks framing every lap.

It feels less like a traditional race and more like a citywide festival, where Chicago's energy collides with NASCAR in one of the sport’s most visually striking settings. Shane van Gisbergen won the event in 2023 and 2025, while Alex Bowman took it in 2024.

Nebraska Women's Volleyball at Memorial Stadium, 2023

Dubbed as "Volleyball Day in Nebraska", the University of Nebraska hosted a two-match event featuring four schools at Memorial Stadium, the home of the Cornhuskers' football program. The second match, featuring the women's volleyball team against Omaha saw a whopping 92,003 people in attendance, widely considered one of the highest attendances on record for a women's sporting event.

The sea of red all over the stadium was one of the most incredible sights you'll see in sports.

UFC 306 at The Sphere, 2024

There aren't many venues that are cooler in the country than the Sphere in Paradise, Nevada. Built in 2023, it features 580,000 square feet of LED displays and measures 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide. A year after its construction, the UFC decided to host one of its biggest events there.

Headlined by "Suga" Sean O'Malley taking on Merab Dvalishvili for the Bantamweight Championship, UFC 306 was also a celebration of Mexico's Independence Day, and dubbed "Noche UCF." Throughout the night, incredible visuals representing Mexican culture were featured on the Sphere's massive screen.

MLB Speedway Classic, 2025

The 2025 MLB Speedway Classic brought baseball into the roaring world of motorsports, transforming a racetrack into a diamond. The Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves played a game at Bristol Motor Speedway with over 91,000 fans present, setting the attendance record for a MLB regular-season game. The venue combined features of a traditional ballpark, such as dugouts and backstops, with the scale and layout of a speedway.

Grand Prix of Arlington, 2026

INDYCAR is headed to Arlington, Texas, this year, bringing two "American institutions together." From March 13-15, INDYCAR will unveil a brand-new stop right outside AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

This will be the first-ever Grand Prix of Arlington and the third stop on the INDYCAR calendar, after the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and the Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway.

Freedom 250, 2026

For more information on INDYCAR's newest event, check out the links below: