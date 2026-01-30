4 Takeaways From INDYCAR Freedom 250 Announcement

To add a race to a series calendar that is already set and for it to be conducted in seven months on a street circuit that hasn’t been finalized probably would take an act of Congress to get done.

Or the pen of the President.

After President Donald Trump issued an executive order Friday, the Freedom 250 on the streets of Washington, D.C., was announced. The Aug. 21-23 race weekend will come together thanks to the order, accelerated permitting and a collaboration between INDYCAR, the Department of Transportation, the Department of the Interior and the Washington mayor’s office. Not to mention the will of INDYCAR and FOX executives.

[Drivers react to Freedom 250: 'Gonna Be Incredible For Our Sport']

Here are four takeaways from the announcement:

1. Cool Deal

This certainly will be an event that will get a lot of attention and likely will be a one-time deal, at least as far as the course, which is expected to include parts of the National Mall area and many of the iconic Washington institutions.

NASCAR has its upcoming race on Naval Base Coronado that will be part of the nation’s celebration of its 250th anniversary. This gives INDYCAR a marquee event on that calendar as well. Plus, it will include a significant amount of viewing areas that will be free to the public.

Every INDYCAR race is televised on FOX but not every race generates chatter on the general sports radar. This one will. And it will generate plenty of highlights and images that will be replayed for decades.

2. But Big Responsibility

The race will take a monumental (yes, pun intended) effort when it comes to designing the course to make sure it is safe for competitors. And while it doesn’t need to be the best of races, there at least needs to be some passing — too many new eyeballs will be on this event for it to be a parade.

The executive order should help INDYCAR get what it needs to create such a course. The tough part is, with this being a one-time event, there won’t be a second chance to get it right.

Defending INDYCAR champion Alex Palou and his series competitors will take to the streets of the nation's capital in 2026.

3. Impact on Schedule

The race will play a pivotal role in the season as it is the 15th of the now 18 races on the schedule. It is the last of the six street circuits and comes before The Milwaukee Mile doubleheader with the finale following at Laguna Seca. It gives INDYCAR six street circuits, six permanent road courses and six ovals on the schedule.

It means there will be a brutal 29-day stretch criss-crossing the country with five races to end the season — permanent road course at Portland (Aug. 9), street course at Toronto suburb Markham, Canada (Aug. 16), street course at Washington (Aug. 23), oval Milwaukee doubleheader (Aug. 29-30) and then permanent road course at Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif. (Sept. 6).

For drivers still with a shot at the title heading into Portland, they better get their rest and have their quality control systems in place.

4. Street Course Strength

So who will this benefit? Last year, Andretti driver Kyle Kirkwood won two of the four street course races. Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward won the other two.

And those are likely your three favorites for this race, although there is plenty of racing between now and then.

Will Power, who is now at Andretti, also would be high on the favorite list because of Andretti's strength on street circuits.

4 ½: What’s Next

A lot of work.

Look, there’s no getting around the fact that Penske Corporation CEO Mark Miles said last September when the 2026 schedule was announced: "I don’t think a 2026 race in Washington D.C. was ever feasible. ... Imagine trying to make that work in the nation’s capital with less than a year’s notice."

Now it’s not just feasible, it’s a reality. And it’s a reality because Roger Penske and President Trump wanted it to happen. If you think the pressure is on the drivers, just think what it is on Miles and his team to pull this all together.

The first point of emphasis: Finalize the course.